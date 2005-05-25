Let's just look at 777 Partners track record in football.

We can discount Seville (who blues are probably touting as their big, Europa league, success story). 777 Partners own just 7.5% of them so we can ignore that.





Genoa have a net transfer spend of £25m in the 2 years since 777 took over (this includes the most expensive player 777 have bought, £10m)



Vasco have a net transfer spend of £1m in 18 months since 777 took over

Liege have a net transfer spend of -£2.3m in the 18 months since 777 took over

Hertha have a net transfer spend of -£23m in the 6 months since 777 took over (they also sold a player to Seville for £10m)

Red Star have bought one player for £50k and sold another for £50k so we can just forget them

Overall then, 5 clubs, about 13 transfer windows. They have spent about £82m, they have earned about £82m in sales



It also looks like more players leave than join these clubs so who knows what wages are involved.



Everton, you have been warned



Come on 777, we are right behind you and your asset stripping

