Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm »
If Rights and Media demand their debt is repaid as part of the deal, that's £200m before Moshiri gets a penny. But if 777 are leveraged buy-out merchants, R&M aren't going to give the go-ahead for more debt on the club.
You've got to really feel for them - you know, in the same way they expressed sympathy for us when the cowboys had holed us under the water.



Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:59:41 pm
They aren't though, they are currently second bottom in Bundesliga 2


Well spotted, I was getting mixed up with Genoa, another club that got relegated with 777 (who did come back)



Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:07:16 pm
we know Everton's only chance of any form of glory is to be in the same City as a successful side, hence why they rejected the chance to move to Kirkby.
There's a massive difference though between basking in reflected glory by association ('Liverpool's Everton...", etc.) and feeling the cold empty vacuum of being forever cast in our shadow. Just ask Espanyol.




Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Wheres that meme of the Ev having billions in cash when you need it

Everton have 1.3 billion pounds to spend ...



Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Well, looking through their spending with other clubs they are not Saudi PIF.


They have bought one player over £10m this year and then only just. Their net spend is around the cost of Beto


Good luck


They may be asset strippers looking for wood



Offline [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm »
Shit Club 7


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 02:42:48 pm »
Everton still have a shit squad that badly needs investment. They are in dire straits on the pitch and are a Beto injury away from that situation becoming cataclysmic.

Unless this 777 lot do a complete about face on their purported previous behaviour, I don't see how Everton are any less screwed with them in charge. I doubt the PL will sanction much in the way of free spending, even if they get off with just a slap on the wrist next month.





Offline Trotterwatch

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 02:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:23:47 pm
They may be asset strippers looking for woodworm

Fixed that for you.


Online StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 03:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:07:16 pm
To be fair though Union Berlin are 5th in the Bundesliga and as we know Everton's only chance of any form of glory is to be in the same City as a successful side, hence why they rejected the chance to move to Kirkby.

Funnily enough, although Union embody the spirit of the city of Berlin much more than Hertha imo, they're actually based in Köpenick, which is basically it's own little town east of Berlin. Maybe Everton missed a trick.


Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:02:17 pm
Funnily enough, although Union embody the spirit of the city of Berlin much more than Hertha imo, they're actually based in Köpenick, which is basically it's own little town east of Berlin. Maybe Everton missed a trick.

Is Köpe Berlin's equivalent of Crosby?






Offline Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:03:01 pm
They appear to have ownership interests in Genoa, Sevilla and Red Star, not sure how it has been acquired, but rumours are they are acquiring Everton in exactly the same way as the three other clubs.

I was basically wondering how much control they have in those clubs.  FIFA should, 100%, limit the number of clubs any person/organization should own but we all know they won't do anything. 


Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:15:36 pm
Is Köpe Berlin's equivalent of Crosby?
No mate, Rhyl is.


Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 03:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:15:36 pm
Is Köpe Berlin's equivalent of Crosby?
God, can you imagine a German equivalent of Crosby Nick? The level of humour would be unimaginable.





Online stoopid yank

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:12:46 pm
If Rights and Media demand their debt is repaid as part of the deal, that's £200m before Moshiri gets a penny. But if 777 are leveraged buy-out merchants, R&M aren't going to give the go-ahead for more debt on the club.
You've got to really feel for them - you know, in the same way they expressed sympathy for us when the cowboys had holed us under the water.

FYI - Rights and Media are a false front shell corporation linked to another shady company registered in the bahamas with no listed employees. Usmanov money laundering.

"The club has also received about £150m in loans from an opaque lender called Rights & Media Funding Limited (RMFL), a Cheshire-based company its lawyers said last year competed with some of the largest names in sports financing, although it does not possess a single employee, a website or a phone number.

As the Guardian reported in November, RMFL also appears to have borrowed much of its money from a company based in the offshore secrecy jurisdiction of the Bahamas, which started lending to RMFL just six months after the offshore firm was established and does not reveal its source of funds."

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/03/oligarch-funded-everton-football-club-while-barred-from-uk-alisher-usmanov

My guess on what is really happening is that Usmanov is cashing out due to Ukraine war sanctions, getting desperate, and is willing to take pennies on the dollar from sharks like 777.





Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 04:26:10 pm »
Why did R&M veto the other investors if it's ultimately answerable to Usamov? I'm getting lost in a maze of shady money lenders, here. (I'd assumed they were the Chinese firm.  :o )



Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:26:10 pm
Why did R&M veto the other investors if it's ultimately answerable to Usamov? I'm getting lost in a maze of shady money lenders, here. (I'd assumed they were the Chinese firm.  :o )

That would be an ecumenical matter.


Online stoopid yank

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:26:10 pm
Why did R&M veto the other investors if it's ultimately answerable to Usamov? I'm getting lost in a maze of shady money lenders, here.
Speculating here - but you wouldn't want to open your books to just anyone to see the dirty (illegal) laundry. Just like the mob.
Shady money only works with other shady money.




Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:28:41 pm
That would be an ecumenical matter.

Yes


Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:13:59 pm
There's a massive difference though between basking in reflected glory by association ('Liverpool's Everton...", etc.) and feeling the cold empty vacuum of being forever cast in our shadow. Just ask Espanyol.

They were arguing about this on GOT the other week in a thread I seen. Some were acknowledging they were basically Espanyol now, while others were adamant they were more Atletico Madrid - which they might be in terms of historical success (Espanyol have never won the league). They have however won two Spanish Cups since 1995 and reached two UEFA Cup finals since Everton last so much as got to a European quarter final. They don't realise their own irrelevance these days. For 30 years they're just known as that team that play kick and rush football and have a crowd that boo a lot.

Both clubs have moved into a new stadium in recent times but Atletico did so from a position of strength as regular CL participants and trophy winners, whereas a move to a smart new stadium has done nothing for Espanyol. Also, Atletico have punched above their weight a lot by the gravitas of their long term manager, whereas when Everton had a long term manager punching them above their weight, they still weren't winning anything or doing much.

The stadium on the face of it isn't a game changer. It's a noose around their neck.



Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:59:14 am
It's need to be remembered how important the part was played by the present Government in pushing the Saudi deal through at Newcastle.

The PL were trying to block it and a combination of Newcastle fans going nuclear over it and demanding they ratify it - and the government demanding our allies were allowed to sportswash - helped push it through. It was held up a long time.



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:15:36 pm
Is Köpe Berlin's equivalent of Crosby?

Kopenick is lovely. I lived in a Marriott there in 2002 for a month, right on the banks of the River Spree.

Kpenick is famous for Wilhelm Voigt, a con man, he dressed up in a army uniform he'd bought in shops, commandeered some soldiers, went to the Town Hall, arrested the mayor and treasurer and stole 4,000 marks from the town hall. Uzzy is the bitters equivalent ;D



Offline Currywurst

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:02:17 pm
Funnily enough, although Union embody the spirit of the city of Berlin much more than Hertha imo, they're actually based in Köpenick, which is basically it's own little town east of Berlin. Maybe Everton missed a trick.

And at least Union are famous for the fans rebuilding their own stadium to bring it up to Bundesliga scratch, rather than bankrupting themselves by having a partly-completed "state of the art" gaff built with borrowed money.



Online StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 05:22:26 pm
And at least Union are famous for the fans rebuilding their own stadium to bring it up to Bundesliga scratch, rather than bankrupting themselves by having a partly-completed "state of the art" gaff built with borrowed money.

I was gutted I didn't get around to visiting the Stadion An der Alten Försterei last time I was in Berlin. We weren't sure how we'd get tickets, but we were later told by a Hertha ultra we were talking to that it would have just been a case of heading down to the ground on the matchday. We probably would have been too hungover anyway to be honest.


Online koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 05:52:34 pm »
"Multiple club-owner 777  a US private investors group  has a patchy record in honouring its financial commitments and is the subject of several court actions in the USA. So who are they, and where does the money come from?"

https://josimarfootball.com/2023/07/03/the-777-football-mystery/



Online koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 05:56:37 pm »
They sound like cowboys from everything I've read.


