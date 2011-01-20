There's a massive difference though between basking in reflected glory by association ('Liverpool's Everton...", etc.) and feeling the cold empty vacuum of being forever cast in our shadow. Just ask Espanyol.



They were arguing about this on GOT the other week in a thread I seen. Some were acknowledging they were basically Espanyol now, while others were adamant they were more Atletico Madrid - which they might be in terms of historical success (Espanyol have never won the league). They have however won two Spanish Cups since 1995 and reached two UEFA Cup finals since Everton last so much as got to a European quarter final. They don't realise their own irrelevance these days. For 30 years they're just known as that team that play kick and rush football and have a crowd that boo a lot.Both clubs have moved into a new stadium in recent times but Atletico did so from a position of strength as regular CL participants and trophy winners, whereas a move to a smart new stadium has done nothing for Espanyol. Also, Atletico have punched above their weight a lot by the gravitas of their long term manager, whereas when Everton had a long term manager punching them above their weight, they still weren't winning anything or doing much.The stadium on the face of it isn't a game changer. It's a noose around their neck.