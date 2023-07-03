« previous next »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:50 am
Football clubs are entering a new era of hyper commercialisation, according to the co-founder of 777 Partners, the private Miami investment group that has emerged as one of the most acquisitive operators in the global game. The firm, which was unknown in the sports world five years ago, has snapped up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stakes in clubs stretching from Italy to Brazil and is now eyeing an investment in Everton, its first Premier League target, according to several people familiar with the matter. Most of the clubs have been financial underperformers, raising questions about the returns on the firms investment, but Josh Wander, who set up 777 in 2015 with co-founder Steven Pasko, said in an interview that critics misunderstood the logic behind its bets. We have a strong view that theres a new wave of commercialisation coming to football, he said, adding that 777 had paid attractive prices to invest in clubs that had done a horrible job of commercialising the product.

So they're basically buying clubs in the hope of winning the lottery?

Absolutely nothing to worry about there at all  :D
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:59:25 am
The "state of the art" tickled me.

You'd think completeness would be an intrinsic part of "state of the art" but what do we know....
Maybe the 'state' of the 'art' they were referring to was Tracey Emin.
I hope 777 do buy Everton and finish them off.

Not ashamed to say either.  ;D
Other clubs owned by them have had protests over how they have run the club, sounds like the comedy will continue
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:36:16 am
What the fuck kind of nonsense word salad is the term 'partly-complete'.

That's some legacy, don't you know?

They've had some good times.
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:30:10 am
Other clubs owned by them have had protests over how they have run the club, sounds like the comedy will continue

Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama in particular have been protesting recently. Looks like they're genuinely going into the hands of even dodgier people. I'll be gutted if they block the sale.

Gonna miss Moshiri so fucking much. I promise you I will never forget that man. Still believe deep down he's a red.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:09:28 am
There are no guarantees 777 pass the fit and proper persons test, even when you consider how flimsy that test is.  There are some very significant concerns with this group.  They have the money, but they'll have to prove where that money came from and that could be very interesting.

Absolutely.

I do now believe that Moshiri was given a deadline to get out. I said months ago that if Everton could secure new owners they'd look to blame everything on Moshiri for a reduced punishment, so I don't think Al is wide of the mark.

But I think Moshiri is so desperate to get out and has drummed up so little interest that he will indeed sell to anyone. And it would be very Everton to go with "investors" so heinous and dodgy that even the PL refused them. ;D

But the PL's hands are dirty too. They don't really care if Everton go bust, as long as they can distance themselves from the repercussions. Blaming it on 777 rather than Moshiri would be the handy stitch up they need. Some kind of precedent will be set off the back of this.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:01:14 am
Not everything's a conspiracy Al, just lucky timing that a buyer emerged now.

But then Moshi probably ordered his driver to keep the engines running quite some time ago.

Moshiri turned down 777's offer in May. It wouldn't surprise me if they go down the road of agreeing on a deal in principle and then start due diligence with 777. They can then go to the PL hearing suggesting that they are on the verge of going under but have a buyer dependent on the PL ruling not being too harsh.

The last thing the Premier League need is a club going under with the spectre of an independent regulator being imposed on them. 

What ever happened to Uncle Uzzy and them being super rich anyway
Whats the blues verdict on this? Are they fucking rich again or worried by this takeover?
Quote from: emitime on Today at 11:21:07 am
Maybe the 'state' of the 'art' they were referring to was Tracey Emin.
Strikers who've shat the bed at Goodison 1995-2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:56:11 am
I mean the Saudi's passed it.

It's need to be remembered how important the part was played by the present Government in pushing the Saudi deal through at Newcastle.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:52:24 am
Whats the blues verdict on this? Are they fucking rich again or worried by this takeover?

I too came in here for a delusional kneejerk Everton fan update

Surely they must already be using this news to pontificate as to how much "better" 777 are than FSG. 
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:51:06 am
What ever happened to Uncle Uzzy and them being super rich anyway

Putin did a thing.
What's the script with 777 ?  I am sure I read on here somewhere that they are dodgy but what's the actual evidence for that ?  Is this just a leveraged buyout so they will be paying an extortionate amount of interest given the current market rates ?
So, this investment group already have three other clubs? When is this dodgy stuff going to be looked at by those who supposedly run the game?  :butt
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:52:24 am
Whats the blues verdict on this? Are they fucking rich again or worried by this takeover?

The ones I know, including a few family members, aren't happy about it but acknowledge that the club is walking a tightrope and they have very, very few options.
Seems like a big gamble to buy them now. I guess the hope is if they can stay in the PL their turnover could grow rapidly with decent management, though despite being in the PL for so long I'm not sure they have the reach to really be all that commercially desirable.

Relegation could be catastrophic so perhaps they hope Moshiri will see selling up as an easy way out.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:52:24 am
Whats the blues verdict on this? Are they fucking rich again or worried by this takeover?
You'll have to ask The Bullens Wall.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:03:45 pm
What's the script with 777 ?  I am sure I read on here somewhere that they are dodgy but what's the actual evidence for that ?  Is this just a leveraged buyout so they will be paying an extortionate amount of interest given the current market rates ?
https://josimarfootball.com/2023/07/03/the-777-football-mystery/

Fraud, extortion, kidnapping, drug deals. They also have barely a pot to piss in and keep using the same money to leverage all these buys.
Wheres that meme of the Ev having billions in cash when you need it
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Wheres that meme of the Ev having billions in cash when you need it
Not the Ev one, but still funny.

Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:36:16 am
What the fuck kind of nonsense word salad is the term 'partly-complete'.
A perfectly clear one. It's 'state-of-the-art' that causes a lol. What manky kind of art are we talking about here?

EDIT: ha ha I see that others had the same thorugh ;D
Be careful what you wish for.

777 will be worse than the cowboys were for us.
Look, as far as Ev fans are concerned, the Redshite is 'the Devil's club' so our number is 666, and 777 is a higher number, so they win!
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:08:54 pm
So, this investment group already have three other clubs? When is this dodgy stuff going to be looked at by those who supposedly run the game?  :butt

Do they fully own the other clubs or are they just investors?
