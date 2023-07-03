There are no guarantees 777 pass the fit and proper persons test, even when you consider how flimsy that test is. There are some very significant concerns with this group. They have the money, but they'll have to prove where that money came from and that could be very interesting.



Absolutely.I do now believe that Moshiri was given a deadline to get out. I said months ago that if Everton could secure new owners they'd look to blame everything on Moshiri for a reduced punishment, so I don't think Al is wide of the mark.But I think Moshiri is so desperate to get out and has drummed up so little interest that he will indeed sell to anyone. And it would be very Everton to go with "investors" so heinous and dodgy that even the PL refused them.But the PL's hands are dirty too. They don't really care if Everton go bust, as long as they can distance themselves from the repercussions. Blaming it on 777 rather than Moshiri would be the handy stitch up they need. Some kind of precedent will be set off the back of this.