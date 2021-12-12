« previous next »
Football clubs are entering a new era of hyper commercialisation, according to the co-founder of 777 Partners, the private Miami investment group that has emerged as one of the most acquisitive operators in the global game. The firm, which was unknown in the sports world five years ago, has snapped up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stakes in clubs stretching from Italy to Brazil and is now eyeing an investment in Everton, its first Premier League target, according to several people familiar with the matter. Most of the clubs have been financial underperformers, raising questions about the returns on the firms investment, but Josh Wander, who set up 777 in 2015 with co-founder Steven Pasko, said in an interview that critics misunderstood the logic behind its bets. We have a strong view that theres a new wave of commercialisation coming to football, he said, adding that 777 had paid attractive prices to invest in clubs that had done a horrible job of commercialising the product.

So they're basically buying clubs in the hope of winning the lottery?

Absolutely nothing to worry about there at all  :D
The "state of the art" tickled me.

You'd think completeness would be an intrinsic part of "state of the art" but what do we know....
Maybe the 'state' of the 'art' they were referring to was Tracey Emin.
I hope 777 do buy Everton and finish them off.

Not ashamed to say either.  ;D
Other clubs owned by them have had protests over how they have run the club, sounds like the comedy will continue
What the fuck kind of nonsense word salad is the term 'partly-complete'.

That's some legacy, don't you know?

They've had some good times.
Other clubs owned by them have had protests over how they have run the club, sounds like the comedy will continue

Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama in particular have been protesting recently. Looks like they're genuinely going into the hands of even dodgier people. I'll be gutted if they block the sale.

Gonna miss Moshiri so fucking much. I promise you I will never forget that man. Still believe deep down he's a red.
There are no guarantees 777 pass the fit and proper persons test, even when you consider how flimsy that test is.  There are some very significant concerns with this group.  They have the money, but they'll have to prove where that money came from and that could be very interesting.

Absolutely.

I do now believe that Moshiri was given a deadline to get out. I said months ago that if Everton could secure new owners they'd look to blame everything on Moshiri for a reduced punishment, so I don't think Al is wide of the mark.

But I think Moshiri is so desperate to get out and has drummed up so little interest that he will indeed sell to anyone. And it would be very Everton to go with "investors" so heinous and dodgy that even the PL refused them. ;D

But the PL's hands are dirty too. They don't really care if Everton go bust, as long as they can distance themselves from the repercussions. Blaming it on 777 rather than Moshiri would be the handy stitch up they need. Some kind of precedent will be set off the back of this.
Not everything's a conspiracy Al, just lucky timing that a buyer emerged now.

But then Moshi probably ordered his driver to keep the engines running quite some time ago.

Moshiri turned down 777's offer in May. It wouldn't surprise me if they go down the road of agreeing on a deal in principle and then start due diligence with 777. They can then go to the PL hearing suggesting that they are on the verge of going under but have a buyer dependent on the PL ruling not being too harsh.

The last thing the Premier League need is a club going under with the spectre of an independent regulator being imposed on them. 

What ever happened to Uncle Uzzy and them being super rich anyway
