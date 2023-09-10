« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 97461 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1880 on: September 10, 2023, 05:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 10, 2023, 05:45:21 pm
That's a bizarre one. Why on earth would we want BMD? It's way too small, hemmed in on all sides and in a terrible location. We already own and play in one of the most famous grounds in world football too.

Which is clearly visible on the brow overlooking the Mersey

To be fair the ones pushing the myth that we want BMD are their catastrophists. After all just take into the Transfer Thread 3 weeks ago and youll see we also have our own equivalent. ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,111
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1881 on: September 10, 2023, 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 10, 2023, 05:45:21 pm
That's a bizarre one. Why on earth would we want BMD? It's way too small, hemmed in on all sides and in a terrible location. We already own and play in one of the most famous grounds in world football too.


If women's football grows enough, we could always get it cheap for them and our youth sides to play in.

Something that should be a bigger worry for them would be if they do manage to get into BMD themselves, woodison would be an ideal place for us to buy to build a carpark.  ;D
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1882 on: September 10, 2023, 05:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September 10, 2023, 05:50:12 pm
If women's football grows enough, we could always get it cheap for them and our youth sides to play in.
The re-purposing of Melwood for our women's team is fantastic and kudos to FSG for doing it. Unlike the Blues, we now OWN two training grounds so why not two grounds? The fume would be off the scale  :lmao
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1883 on: September 10, 2023, 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September 10, 2023, 05:50:12 pm
If women's football grows enough, we could always get it cheap for them and our youth sides to play in.

Something that should be a bigger worry for them would be if they do manage to get into BMD themselves, woodison would be an ideal place for us to buy to build a carpark.  ;D
Put a roof on it and have it be one the of the best arenas in the country and use the proceeds towards commercial revenues towards our transfer kitty from the multiple concerts there. ;)

Call it the Hong Kong Toffee arena or something like that.
« Last Edit: September 10, 2023, 06:01:23 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1884 on: September 10, 2023, 06:08:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 10, 2023, 05:58:44 pm
Put a roof on it and have it be one the of the best arenas in the country
I have no idea why they backed away from a roof that will close given that it can be windy and/or cold and/or smelly in that area. Likely it was down to cost but the proposed roof is ugly. It looks like a giant loo seat (appropriate given the sewage works next door)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1885 on: September 10, 2023, 06:13:11 pm »
To be honest the demand for tickets is such we could buy BMD and fill it with paying fans, the overspill from the constantly sold out Anfield, watching all our games on big screens.

And stick a gigantic Liverbird on it so dem liners coming up the river would see it, and then look up and see Anfield as well, up on the hill, and all instantly become Liverpool fans because that's how it works, as my taxi driver last night assured me
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1886 on: September 10, 2023, 06:19:00 pm »
Grandson pointed out the stench as we passed today, "They will smell lol as well as watching it!" . 7 years old and knows the score.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1887 on: September 10, 2023, 06:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2023, 06:13:11 pm
To be honest the demand for tickets is such we could buy BMD and fill it with paying fans, the overspill from the constantly sold out Anfield, watching all our games on big screens.

And stick a gigantic Liverbird on it so dem liners coming up the river would see it, and then look up and see Anfield as well, up on the hill, and all instantly become Liverpool fans because that's how it works, as my taxi driver last night assured me

Actually thats not a bad idea.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,912
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1888 on: September 10, 2023, 06:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2023, 06:13:11 pm
To be honest the demand for tickets is such we could buy BMD and fill it with paying fans, the overspill from the constantly sold out Anfield, watching all our games on big screens.

And stick a gigantic Liverbird on it so dem liners coming up the river would see it, and then look up and see Anfield as well, up on the hill, and all instantly become Liverpool fans because that's how it works, as my taxi driver last night assured me

There are two great teams in Liverpool... neither of them are called Everton. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1889 on: September 10, 2023, 07:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2023, 06:13:11 pm
To be honest the demand for tickets is such we could buy BMD and fill it with paying fans, the overspill from the constantly sold out Anfield, watching all our games on big screens.

And stick a gigantic Liverbird on it so dem liners coming up the river would see it, and then look up and see Anfield as well, up on the hill, and all instantly become Liverpool fans because that's how it works, as my taxi driver last night assured me

Watching Liverpool from Bramley Moor Dock would be like going to a nice restaurant only to be stuck on the table next to the toilets.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1890 on: September 10, 2023, 09:08:43 pm »
Oh it's a terrible time for being a Blue
The football is dire
And Bramley Moore stinks of poo
Oh Everton......
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,055
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1891 on: September 10, 2023, 09:18:33 pm »
I went to a school reunion the other night.
Two of the lads/fellas I was talking to the most are blues, and one of them remarked that I was always positive and always seemed to be happy, and in good form.
The look on their faces when I told them it was because I've been a red all my life was priceless.  ;D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,912
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1892 on: September 10, 2023, 09:39:28 pm »
shite
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1893 on: September 10, 2023, 09:40:31 pm »
True that, all the blues I know are either miserable or hooked on class A drugs.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,845
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1894 on: September 10, 2023, 10:03:06 pm »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,494
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1895 on: September 10, 2023, 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: moondog on September 10, 2023, 09:40:31 pm
True that, all the blues I know are either miserable or hooked on class A drugs.

Yeah, but thats class A drugs mate. None of that B or C shite for them. Top of the drugs league.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,111
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 08:53:40 am »
Quote from: only6times on September 10, 2023, 06:19:00 pm
Grandson pointed out the stench as we passed today, "They will smell lol as well as watching it!" . 7 years old and knows the score.

I'm sure the sewage works would get used to it, Everton wouldn't be playing at home every week either.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 am »
They've got to go down this year surely.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,390
  • Bam!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:57:06 am
They've got to go down this year surely.

Stuck in the U bend
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,912
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:53:40 am
I'm sure the sewage works would get used to it, Everton wouldn't be playing at home every week either.

But what about when they're playing in the cups - oh yeah, you're right...

;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 12:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:49:10 am
Stuck in the U bend
First time I read this a tune sprang to mind and it's been there ever since. It feels like it was written for them  ;D

Well I don't know why I came here tonight
I've got the feeling that something ain't right
I'm so scared in case I fall off my chair
And I'm wondering how I'll get down the stairs

Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am stuck in the u bend with you

Yes I'm stuck in the  u bend with you
And I'm wondering what it is I should do
It's so hard to keep this smile from my face
Losing control, yeah I'm all over the place

Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am stuck in the u bend with you
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September 10, 2023, 07:08:10 pm
Watching Liverpool from Bramley Moor Dock would be like going to a nice restaurant only to be stuck on the table next to the toilets.


Watching Everton at Bramley Moore Dock would be like going to a restaurant that serves up indigestible food which is full of aggressive and noisy diners all trying to complain to an absent management who are afraid to visit and who sack the chef every monday and also to be stuck on the table next to the toilets with the doors left open .


#iconicwaterfront


Fixed
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,481
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 12:14:05 am »
Bloomberg reporting 777 is very close to acquire Everton.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 12:34:50 am »
Football clubs are entering a new era of hyper commercialisation, according to the co-founder of 777 Partners, the private Miami investment group that has emerged as one of the most acquisitive operators in the global game. The firm, which was unknown in the sports world five years ago, has snapped up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stakes in clubs stretching from Italy to Brazil and is now eyeing an investment in Everton, its first Premier League target, according to several people familiar with the matter. Most of the clubs have been financial underperformers, raising questions about the returns on the firms investment, but Josh Wander, who set up 777 in 2015 with co-founder Steven Pasko, said in an interview that critics misunderstood the logic behind its bets. We have a strong view that theres a new wave of commercialisation coming to football, he said, adding that 777 had paid attractive prices to invest in clubs that had done a horrible job of commercialising the product.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 12:39:14 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:14:05 am
Bloomberg reporting 777 is very close to acquire Everton.

They'll be longing for the days of Moshiri when these take over. Really bad news for them, could be the last people you'd want taking over a club in their predicament.

Should be fun!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,603
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 12:42:33 am »
Let's see if they pass the Fit and Proper test by the Premier League.


When they don't, it will be because of the redshite, of course.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 12:47:57 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:42:33 am
Let's see if they pass the Fit and Proper test by the Premier League.


When they don't, it will be because of the redshite, of course.

Judging by what they've let go in the past I'm not expecting too much opposition  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,037
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 12:49:30 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:42:33 am
Let's see if they pass the Fit and Proper test by the Premier League.


When they don't, it will be because of the redshite, of course.

Fit and proper test, what a load of horseshit.

Do they have money? Yes.

Check. Passed.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,948
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 12:56:11 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:42:33 am
Let's see if they pass the Fit and Proper test by the Premier League.


When they don't, it will be because of the redshite, of course.

I mean the Saudi's passed it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,948
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 12:56:43 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:49:30 am
Fit and proper test, what a load of horseshit.

Do they have money? Yes.

Check. Passed.

Are they willing to bribe us? Double yes!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 