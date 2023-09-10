Football clubs are entering a new era of hyper commercialisation, according to the co-founder of 777 Partners, the private Miami investment group that has emerged as one of the most acquisitive operators in the global game. The firm, which was unknown in the sports world five years ago, has snapped up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stakes in clubs stretching from Italy to Brazil and is now eyeing an investment in Everton, its first Premier League target, according to several people familiar with the matter. Most of the clubs have been financial underperformers, raising questions about the returns on the firms investment, but Josh Wander, who set up 777 in 2015 with co-founder Steven Pasko, said in an interview that critics misunderstood the logic behind its bets. We have a strong view that theres a new wave of commercialisation coming to football, he said, adding that 777 had paid attractive prices to invest in clubs that had done a horrible job of commercialising the product.