At this point I'd suggest that Everton not only deserve a substantial points deduction, they actually need one.



They genuinely do need saving from themselves and from PL incompetence via them not addressing the club's spiralling issues earlier.



Everton are a club and a fanbase completely unable to take any responsibility for itself and its own actions. I'm yet to see anyone at Goodison acknowledge that they are their own problem. As always, everything is always someone else's fault.



I don't recall another club that indulges in such levels of self-harm, or one so unwilling to take responsibility for it's own destiny. Because of this, they need rescuing from their own madness. They need a monumental reality check. The PL should have given them it some time ago but, instead, conspired with them. Kind in the short term, but disastrous in the long term.



That club need a straight jacket putting on them before they do irreparable damage. Maybe even terminal damage to themselves. The PL need to stop enabling the self-harm too.