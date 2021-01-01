« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:30:32 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:28:47 am
what they'll be worried about is setting a precedent, if they deduct points from Everton, they will have to do a lot more when City are found guilty

I am not sure the City aspect is a worry here. If they are found guilty they will have to be severely punished otherwise the other clubs will make a lot of problems for them.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:36:52 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:30:32 am
I am not sure the City aspect is a worry here. If they are found guilty they will have to be severely punished otherwise the other clubs will make a lot of problems for them.

Especially the clubs that got relegated in Everton's place.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:40:38 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:19:50 am
The Premier League signed off on fraudulent accounts. They're complicit in this. Everton's position will be that they signed off on them.

Which is why I'm convinced that the PL only signed off on the accounts on the understanding that Moshiri put a plan in place to rein in Everton's spending and put their finances in order by seeking investment - which he then promptly tore up when he fired Lampard.

The PL's defence will be that Everton violated the conditions of their agreement. Whether that holds up in a court when the relegated clubs come knocking at the door remains to be seen.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:44:42 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:30:00 am
Personally, I reckon we'll know by November if this lot are going down or not

They took 14 points from their opening 8 games in 21/22, and ended up 5 points clear

They took 8 points from their opening 8 games last season and wound up surviving by 2

If they clock less than that this year then I genuinely don't see them mustering the resolve to stay up

This season they also have what should theoretically be an easier start, so for them to not put more pressure on themselves to survive they probably need to be looking at least their 21/22 total after those games.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:49:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:57:40 am
To be fair, I kind of understand the PL's dilemma. But the problem is they brought it on themselves by not acting sooner.

It's not like Portsmouth going into administration - that was their own financial mismanagement spiralling out of control. The whole point of the profit and sustainability rules was to prevent another Portsmouth from happening. But now, if the PL punish Everton as they deserve, the very act of punishing them could be what tips them over the edge.

Instead of helping them falsify their 2020 financial records (likely off the back of a promise Moshiri was unable or had no intention to keep), they should have acted then. At that point it would have been more an intervention than a punishment.

It is that last point that seems crucial, we do not know exactly what was said to them behind closed doors, but if they were allowed to get away with those utterly laughable covid loss claims then you would have hoped that the pl would have demanded a clear path forwards, which the bitters have presumably broken as they kept buying more shite last season even after rushing through that Richarlison sale and thus the PL should be able to smack them down even after enabling them last season.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:52:15 pm
If the PL finally do take action which tips them over the edge, then typically we'll never hear the end of it. "Redshite conspiracy" and the like.

No, when they get relegated (when not if) I want it to be pure, down to total incompetency on and off the pitch without any outside factors to blame.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:54:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:52:15 pm
If the PL finally do take action which tips them over the edge, then typically we'll never hear the end of it. "Redshite conspiracy" and the like.

No, when they get relegated (when not if) I want it to be pure, down to total incompetency on and off the pitch without any outside factors to blame.

Realistically, by this point, even if they were relegated purely on the basis of their own shiteness, there would still be cries of redshite conspiracy as they desperately scrabbled for any reffing decisions that even slightly supported their delusion on that point.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:57:00 pm
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 02:23:54 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:30:32 am
I am not sure the City aspect is a worry here. If they are found guilty they will have to be severely punished otherwise the other clubs will make a lot of problems for them.

So many are missing this point. Burnley got relegated due to these, they're not going to accept another relegation while these go unpinished, then there is Forest Sheff Utd, Wolves Luton who all will kick off.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 03:16:31 pm
At this point I'd suggest that Everton not only deserve a substantial points deduction, they actually need one.

They genuinely do need saving from themselves and from PL incompetence via them not addressing the club's spiralling issues earlier.

Everton are a club and a fanbase completely unable to take any responsibility for itself and its own actions. I'm yet to see anyone at Goodison acknowledge that they are their own problem. As always, everything is always someone else's fault.

I don't recall another club that indulges in such levels of self-harm, or one so unwilling to take responsibility for it's own destiny. Because of this, they need rescuing from their own madness. They need a monumental reality check. The PL should have given them it some time ago but, instead, conspired with them. Kind in the short term, but disastrous in the long term.

That club need a straight jacket putting on them before they do irreparable damage. Maybe even terminal damage to themselves. The PL need to stop enabling the self-harm too.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 03:51:43 pm
I am resigned to there being no points deduction, the PL cant even manage the referees, so I cant see them punishing either Everton or Man City properly, if at all. Just the way the game has gone to shit.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 04:10:14 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:52:15 pm
If the PL finally do take action which tips them over the edge, then typically we'll never hear the end of it. "Redshite conspiracy" and the like.

No, when they get relegated (when not if) I want it to be pure, down to total incompetency on and off the pitch without any outside factors to blame.

It will be though. And it will be that incompetency that gets punished with a points deduction.

Let them bleat about conspiracies all they like. The truth is the PL has bent over backwards for them - up to being complicit in their financial wrongdoings. Ultimately they only people they will be deluding is themselves.

Most of us here dislike the supporters of City, Newcastle, Man Utd, Chelsea and the like, but Everton I think are starting to be universally loathed by the low to mid table PL clubs - and likely by many fans in the Championship too. Their sense of entitlement is the inverse square root of their success.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 04:13:05 pm
The Everton discplinary decision is going to be of historical importance and they need to come down hard on them. The likes of Chelsea and Man City will be watching with keen interest. The clubs who have been impacted by Everton can point to precedents being set in English football with respect to Reading and Birmingham. The PL's problem is they've never bothered to deal with because they hoped it would just go away on its own
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 04:14:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:16:31 pm
At this point I'd suggest that Everton not only deserve a substantial points deduction, they actually need one.

They genuinely do need saving from themselves and from PL incompetence via them not addressing the club's spiralling issues earlier.

Everton are a club and a fanbase completely unable to take any responsibility for itself and its own actions. I'm yet to see anyone at Goodison acknowledge that they are their own problem. As always, everything is always someone else's fault.

I don't recall another club that indulges in such levels of self-harm, or one so unwilling to take responsibility for it's own destiny. Because of this, they need rescuing from their own madness. They need a monumental reality check. The PL should have given them it some time ago but, instead, conspired with them. Kind in the short term, but disastrous in the long term.

That club need a straight jacket putting on them before they do irreparable damage. Maybe even terminal damage to themselves. The PL need to stop enabling the self-harm too.

It's like giving a junkie £20 on the understanding they'll go the homeless shelter - and instead they just use it to get another hit, and end up floating face down in the park duck pond at 2am.

they might call you names for getting the social services to force them into the local rehab centre, but at least they'll still be alive.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 04:43:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:52:15 pm
If the PL finally do take action which tips them over the edge, then typically we'll never hear the end of it. "Redshite conspiracy" and the like.

No, when they get relegated (when not if) I want it to be pure, down to total incompetency on and off the pitch without any outside factors to blame.

It's the only way they'll ever get relegated though. There will always be 3 worse teams or a Hans Segers (if they want a conspiracy).
