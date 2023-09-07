« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 92351 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1800 on: September 7, 2023, 08:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  7, 2023, 07:30:07 pm
"Something on the sideboard", now I may have gotten my timeline incorrect, but wasn't it Tony Gubba that made the announcement of the Cuckoo clock about 1980?, surely having a Cuckoo clock on the sideboard is better than any trophy the Redshite Devils club win?

If I'm not mistaken, the cuckoo clock bit is from the very same programme. Believe it was MOTD? Sometime in September 1980.

Here's a link! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3RUMoZZZDQ

"The comedians on the terraces at neighbours Liverpool do argue that Everton's trophies are more valuable than their own, because these they say, are all antique"
« Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 08:51:30 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,629
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1801 on: September 7, 2023, 08:51:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  7, 2023, 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians

Ha ha comments on the Twitter post about a period when they were robbed.
All the grime
All the grit
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1802 on: September 7, 2023, 09:18:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 08:33:51 pm
5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked

You just know that they won't have done anything since then, they are pathologically opposed to any kind of gradual building such as signing younger players or those who are yet to hit their peak and academies will presumably follow a similar thought pattern of it doesn't help them right now so it's pointless.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1803 on: September 7, 2023, 09:19:13 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on September  7, 2023, 07:08:14 pm
christ, i thought it was a relatively recent thing with their fans always moaning (post 1995 etc) but they've always been at it
 ;D

It was cushions on the pitch around that period (and very low crowds), followed by the Kendall Out campaign.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1804 on: September 7, 2023, 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  7, 2023, 09:19:13 pm
It was cushions on the pitch around that period (and very low crowds), followed by the Kendall Out campaign.

At least they don't use the cushions as weapons nowadays, chucking kids is obviously a more sustainable choice of weapon and their fans should be applauded for their environmental considerations.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1805 on: September 7, 2023, 09:22:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 08:33:51 pm
5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked

Their Academy is crap but I don't know how they manage to get the fees they do. 40+ million for Gordon and pushing 10 mill for both Simms and Dobbin who were strikers who couldn't get a game for Everton in a team that can't score goals. 4 million as well off some kid who went to Chelsea that nobody's ever heard of.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,767
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1806 on: September 7, 2023, 09:35:41 pm »
Its very Everton that they have a player named Dobbin, the whole operations a pantomime.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1807 on: September 7, 2023, 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September  7, 2023, 09:35:41 pm
Its very Everton that they have a player named Dobbin, the whole operations a pantomime.
How very appropriate then to have a theatre producer on their board then!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1808 on: September 7, 2023, 10:20:07 pm »
Remember when Godfrey first went there and he was hailed as better than Gomez and the next England centre half.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,873
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1809 on: September 7, 2023, 11:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September  7, 2023, 09:22:05 pm
At least they don't use the cushions as weapons nowadays, chucking kids is obviously a more sustainable choice of weapon and their fans should be applauded for their environmental considerations.

Kids hit harder than cushions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,925
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September  7, 2023, 10:20:07 pm
Remember when Godfrey first went there and he was hailed as better than Gomez and the next England centre half.

Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 07:30:36 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:32:20 am
Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.

"Why oh why did I take the blue pill"
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 08:24:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:32:20 am
Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.

That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:24:56 am
That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.
I think he concentrated more on cheating and diving as thats what the bitter crowd wanted. If hed just concentrated on his game he wouldve done better.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:24:56 am
That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.

Ancelotti was able to get bad players to play like mediocre ones.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,693
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on September  7, 2023, 05:51:09 pm
Hoping it's Luton who manage to survive,bit premature talking about it early september but here we are.

It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.
Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:40:23 am
I think he concentrated more on cheating and diving as thats what the bitter crowd wanted. If hed just concentrated on his game he wouldve done better.

Don't forget thuggish challenges. He just became too Evertonised.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm
It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.
Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't  ::)

They'll get smashed in nearly all their away games but then Forest did last season. Luton might surprise a few at home but not the 30 points that Forest got.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,268
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  7, 2023, 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians


Gordon Lee looking like the lovechild of Phil Neal and Mick MCarthy

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,016
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 02:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:48:59 pm

Gordon Lee looking like the lovechild of Phil Neal and Mick MCarthy


He really made Count Dracula look like he was alive.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,268
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm
It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.
Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't  ::)


The one bet I'd like to place is this season having the lowest points total needed the stay up (as in, 1 point more than the team finishing in 18th; forget points difference)

In the 2020/21 season, Fulham finished 18th with 28 points. So 29 points would have got a team to safety. Burnley finished 17th, but well clear with 39 points.

West Brom hold the record for surviving with the actual lowest points total, finishing 17th with 34 points in 2004/5 (18th got 33)

I agree Luton will end up in that Derby points total ball park. I think Sheff Utd will end with about 20; Burnley and Everton both finishing in the mid/late-20's. Sadly, I think Everton will just pip Burnley.

The only doubt I have about that is that Burnley may be able to adapt (especially if they move away from the possession-based model that Kompany has copied from Pippy) and get into the 30's.

And if Beto gets injured or becomes disillusioned, they'll struggle for goals and points. They have a terrible defence, and it seems Dyche wants to focus on playing park-the-bus-and-lump-it-to-the-big-man-up-front 'football'.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:02:46 pm

The one bet I'd like to place is this season having the lowest points total needed the stay up (as in, 1 point more than the team finishing in 18th; forget points difference)

In the 2020/21 season, Fulham finished 18th with 28 points. So 29 points would have got a team to safety. Burnley finished 17th, but well clear with 39 points.

West Brom hold the record for surviving with the actual lowest points total, finishing 17th with 34 points in 2004/5 (18th got 33)

I agree Luton will end up in that Derby points total ball park. I think Sheff Utd will end with about 20; Burnley and Everton both finishing in the mid/late-20's. Sadly, I think Everton will just pip Burnley.

The only doubt I have about that is that Burnley may be able to adapt (especially if they move away from the possession-based model that Kompany has copied from Pippy) and get into the 30's.

And if Beto gets injured or becomes disillusioned, they'll struggle for goals and points. They have a terrible defence, and it seems Dyche wants to focus on playing park-the-bus-and-lump-it-to-the-big-man-up-front 'football'.



Does he know any other way to play?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm »
OMFG

Everything they touch turns to shit

Look at this. https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1700137658746335565?s=20

Their  shirt sponsor Stake.com has had $41m of crypto currency stolen by North Korean hackers


:lmao :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 08:40:03 pm »
Not sure how accurate this is, but Evertons wage bill appears to be way above that of the other relegation fodder.

https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/wage-bills-europe-major-leagues-2023-24-man-utd-psg-bayern-real-madrid-barcelona

How many of that squad have relgation clauses in their contract?
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm
OMFG

Everything they touch turns to shit

Look at this. https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1700137658746335565?s=20

Their  shirt sponsor Stake.com has had $41m of crypto currency stolen by North Korean hackers


:lmao :lmao

Once Everton have touched you ...
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
Once Everton have touched you ...
... you find snot in your hair.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Crapto currency
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 12:02:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:32:20 am
Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.

Really? Have you seen him play? Just a modern day Fellaini, but if that's what floats your boat and constitutes 'pretty good' then fair enough.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm
OMFG

Everything they touch turns to shit

Look at this. https://twitter.com/YourAnonOne/status/1700137658746335565?s=20

Their  shirt sponsor Stake.com has had $41m of crypto currency stolen by North Korean hackers


 :lmao :lmao
So that makes at least 2 times they have been ripped off by shysters
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 12:19:27 am »
Godfrey works for the French. They are pretending to be the Kings men as they pillage the countryside stirring up trouble, in an effort to alienate the Northern Barons.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
Personally, I reckon we'll know by November if this lot are going down or not

They took 14 points from their opening 8 games in 21/22, and ended up 5 points clear

They took 8 points from their opening 8 games last season and wound up surviving by 2

If they clock less than that this year then I genuinely don't see them mustering the resolve to stay up
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Add in points any deductions they are likely to get too for the financial breaches, that hearing is 25th October.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,319
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:32:18 am
Add in points any deductions they are likely to get too for the financial breaches, that hearing is 25th October.
that's assuming they'll get a points deduction
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:38:51 am
that's assuming they'll get a points deduction

Yep.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,873
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
I've said before, considering their systematic financial abuse over the past five years, a four point deduction would be a very modest punishment for them. But in their weakened state, even that could be enough to see them relegated.

Here's hoping they have the balls to dish out a real punishment. Like I said, what's the point of fining a club already up to its eyeballs in debt? What kind of punishment is that?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,228
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 10:41:47 am »
That's the thing, i don't have any trust i the premier league to hand out any points deduction, even given as serious as the financial breaches have been, just think the premier league will bottle out in giving Everton any points deduction, certainly serious points deduction.

 
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 