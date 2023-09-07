It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.

Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't



The one bet I'd like to place is this season having the lowest points total needed the stay up (as in, 1 point more than the team finishing in 18th; forget points difference)In the 2020/21 season, Fulham finished 18th with 28 points. So 29 points would have got a team to safety. Burnley finished 17th, but well clear with 39 points.West Brom hold the record for surviving with the actual lowest points total, finishing 17th with 34 points in 2004/5 (18th got 33)I agree Luton will end up in that Derby points total ball park. I think Sheff Utd will end with about 20; Burnley and Everton both finishing in the mid/late-20's. Sadly, I think Everton will just pip Burnley.The only doubt I have about that is that Burnley may be able to adapt (especially if they move away from the possession-based model that Kompany has copied from Pippy) and get into the 30's.And if Beto gets injured or becomes disillusioned, they'll struggle for goals and points. They have a terrible defence, and it seems Dyche wants to focus on playing park-the-bus-and-lump-it-to-the-big-man-up-front 'football'.