Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 90936 times)

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:30:07 pm
"Something on the sideboard", now I may have gotten my timeline incorrect, but wasn't it Tony Gubba that made the announcement of the Cuckoo clock about 1980?, surely having a Cuckoo clock on the sideboard is better than any trophy the Redshite Devils club win?

If I'm not mistaken, the cuckoo clock bit is from the very same programme. Believe it was MOTD? Sometime in September 1980.

Here's a link! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3RUMoZZZDQ

"The comedians on the terraces at neighbours Liverpool do argue that Everton's trophies are more valuable than their own, because these they say, are all antique"
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians

Ha ha comments on the Twitter post about a period when they were robbed.
All the grime
All the grit
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:51 pm
5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked

You just know that they won't have done anything since then, they are pathologically opposed to any kind of gradual building such as signing younger players or those who are yet to hit their peak and academies will presumably follow a similar thought pattern of it doesn't help them right now so it's pointless.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 07:08:14 pm
christ, i thought it was a relatively recent thing with their fans always moaning (post 1995 etc) but they've always been at it
 ;D

It was cushions on the pitch around that period (and very low crowds), followed by the Kendall Out campaign.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm
It was cushions on the pitch around that period (and very low crowds), followed by the Kendall Out campaign.

At least they don't use the cushions as weapons nowadays, chucking kids is obviously a more sustainable choice of weapon and their fans should be applauded for their environmental considerations.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:51 pm
5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked

Their Academy is crap but I don't know how they manage to get the fees they do. 40+ million for Gordon and pushing 10 mill for both Simms and Dobbin who were strikers who couldn't get a game for Everton in a team that can't score goals. 4 million as well off some kid who went to Chelsea that nobody's ever heard of.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm »
Its very Everton that they have a player named Dobbin, the whole operations a pantomime.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
Its very Everton that they have a player named Dobbin, the whole operations a pantomime.
How very appropriate then to have a theatre producer on their board then!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm »
Remember when Godfrey first went there and he was hailed as better than Gomez and the next England centre half.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
At least they don't use the cushions as weapons nowadays, chucking kids is obviously a more sustainable choice of weapon and their fans should be applauded for their environmental considerations.

Kids hit harder than cushions.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm
Remember when Godfrey first went there and he was hailed as better than Gomez and the next England centre half.

Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 07:30:36 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:32:20 am
Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.

"Why oh why did I take the blue pill"
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 08:24:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:32:20 am
Bet if he hadn't gone there he'd be pretty good right now. He seemed to have a very good set of tools/profile.

That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:56 am
That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.
I think he concentrated more on cheating and diving as thats what the bitter crowd wanted. If hed just concentrated on his game he wouldve done better.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:56 am
That's the thing. They overhyped him but under Ancelotti he did look a strong prospect that year. He's been awful for a while.

Ancelotti was able to get bad players to play like mediocre ones.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
Hoping it's Luton who manage to survive,bit premature talking about it early september but here we are.

It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.
Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't  ::)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:23 am
I think he concentrated more on cheating and diving as thats what the bitter crowd wanted. If hed just concentrated on his game he wouldve done better.

Don't forget thuggish challenges. He just became too Evertonised.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:25:25 pm
It wouldn't shock me if Luton reached Christmas without winning a game and beat Derby's record lowest points total.
Have asked bookies to price up both of those things but they won't  ::)

They'll get smashed in nearly all their away games but then Forest did last season. Luton might surprise a few at home but not the 30 points that Forest got.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians


Gordon Lee looking like the lovechild of Phil Neal and Mick MCarthy

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 02:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:48:59 pm

Gordon Lee looking like the lovechild of Phil Neal and Mick MCarthy


He really made Count Dracula look like he was alive.
