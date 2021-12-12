5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked



You just know that they won't have done anything since then, they are pathologically opposed to any kind of gradual building such as signing younger players or those who are yet to hit their peak and academies will presumably follow a similar thought pattern of it doesn't help them right now so it's pointless.