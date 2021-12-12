« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm »
"Something on the sideboard", now I may have gotten my timeline incorrect, but wasn't it Tony Gubba that made the announcement of the Cuckoo clock about 1980?, surely having a Cuckoo clock on the sideboard is better than any trophy the Redshite Devils club win?
If I'm not mistaken, the cuckoo clock bit is from the very same programme. Believe it was MOTD? Sometime in September 1980.
Here's a link! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3RUMoZZZDQ
"The comedians on the terraces at neighbours Liverpool do argue that Everton's trophies are more valuable than their own, because these they say, are all antique"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019
19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.