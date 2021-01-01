Just looking at the money theyre haemorrhaging and the way theyd have to dismantle an already poor squad if they did go down, they absolutely would face a points deduction based on season one losses in the Championship.
Theyd have to sell most of their first team players and hope their academy is damn good. They have several players on £100k+ who theyd struggle to get out the door whod sit on their contracts out of understandable self-interest.
If Everton go down, they will probably end up in League One unless they have a white knight benevolent buyer in place. Southampton, Leeds, Wolves, Forest, Sheffield Utd etc have all been in League One not long after being Premier League clubs. Everton would be next.
Gaping black hole in their finances, refinancing deal has fallen through, signing players on pay later deals dependent entirely on PL money, taking loans against assumed future revenue, facing possible points deductions and selling two of the only creative players in the squad. Dark times at the dock.