« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45] 46   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 89339 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm »
I'm worried they've picked the perfect time to be absolutely terrible. Strong chance there are 3 teams worse than them this season. Somehow.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,382
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 02:29:21 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 09:22:09 am
The Esk with some decent thoughts on their finances on twitter last day or so:

Conservatively a new owner needs to provide £300-350m to complete stadium, £200m to repay 3rd party debt, £100-150m to recapitalise/reinvest in squad.
That's £600-700m before paying Moshiri a penny. If Moshiri wants £0.5bn that's £1.1-1.2bn to buy/recover Everton football club

All of the above assumes Moshiri's shareholder loans (£450m) are completely written off


Amazing to think that Mo Salah is substantially more valuable than the whole of Everton FC including their squad, their ground, their training ground and all their other assets.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,382
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm
I'm worried they've picked the perfect time to be absolutely terrible. Strong chance there are 3 teams worse than them this season. Somehow.


I will be following the mini league of Burnley, Sheff U, Luton, Everton (and possibly Bournemouth/Wolves)


I think Burnley will pick up, hopefully when they meet Everton shortly. I doubt Luton and Sheff U will make it.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:07:19 pm
There is - its significanlty stricter in the EFL than the Premier League, they have  Profitability and Sustainability rules that limit loses.  Been plenty of clubs hit with points deductions
Appreciate the correction, but remember reading somewhere it isn't retrospectively applied so Everton's transgressions and slate would be wiped clean as it were. No longer the PL's problem, just Rick Parry's.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,819
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm »
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,995
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.
He's definitely a Fat Sam "tippy tappy" hating disciple, isn't he?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm
Appreciate the correction, but remember reading somewhere it isn't retrospectively applied so Everton's transgressions and slate would be wiped clean as it were. No longer the PL's problem, just Rick Parry's.

The EFL won't punish them for their losses over the past few years but their P&S rules are a lot stricter than the PL's, I think they'd be allowed to lose up to £13m per season in the championship which instantly equals being proper fucked, clubs also need to provide interim accounts and future forecasts which risk punishments such as transfer embargos and being put under a business plan, which is what the PL should have done to save them from themselves 
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm
The EFL won't punish them for their losses over the past few years but their P&S rules are a lot stricter than the PL's, I think they'd be allowed to lose up to £13m per season in the championship which instantly equals being proper fucked, clubs also need to provide interim accounts and future forecasts which risk punishments such as transfer embargos and being put under a business plan, which is what the PL should have done to save them from themselves
If they get relegated they'll have to repay a massive loan so could be insolvent before the season starts
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:07:25 pm
Everton will probably plead with the council to buy the stadium and rent it back to them.
It's sounds like Birmingham is regretting the Commonwealth Games. I dread to think how much of the Council's coffers would have been diverted in the direction of BMD if Liverpool had won the bid.
Logged

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:28:13 pm
It's sounds like Birmingham is regretting the Commonwealth Games. I dread to think how much of the Council's coffers would have been diverted in the direction of BMD if Liverpool had won the bid.

We've not seen the true final figures for Eurovision yet   ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,831
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 03:37:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 09:24:03 am
Is there not a point where Moshiri would be glad to just get away with a £1 sale and all debts for him written off? At that point the club becomes a feasible acquisition for someone.

He probably thinks if he can get BMD finished he can flog it to a "private individual" from Saudi Arabia. These are ripe for sportwashing and gives them an In into the city of Liverpool
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 03:38:47 pm »
I don't know why people are so confident that there are three worse teams than them.

Everton have lost at home to Wolves and Fulham, got battered by Villa and drew with Sheffield United.

Burnley have lost 3 home games but they were against Man City, Villa and Spurs who are all top 7 or 8 teams in the league.

Luton have lost away to Brighton and Chelsea and at home to West Ham.  Again all decent sides.

Sheffield United are the only comparable fixture wise having lost to Palace and Forest and drew with Everton.  Even they only lost narrowly to Man City too.

I'd say Burnley and Luton have got about what they were expected to get and Sheffield United are probably 2 or 3 off what they might have targeted.  Everton are at least 6 down on expectations so by far the worst team in the league  ;)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 03:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.

He's never really had any quality though, he's known for scoring one or two great goals a season. He joined Leicester the season they won the title and he's only ever scored 19 Premier League goals since, that sort of sums him up, he's an attacking player who doesn't score, see also Iwobi to an extent from the midfield.

I still make them out to go down this season but it'll be even more likely next summer if the likes of Leicester and Southampton can come back up and have more money to spend than the likes of Luton.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.
Yeah hes not a bad player, prob the most skilful player they have. So definitely not a Dyche player.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 04:09:09 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 09:24:03 am
Is there not a point where Moshiri would be glad to just get away with a £1 sale and all debts for him written off? At that point the club becomes a feasible acquisition for someone.

Would piss myself if Chairman Bill bought them back for a quid
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm
The EFL won't punish them for their losses over the past few years but their P&S rules are a lot stricter than the PL's, I think they'd be allowed to lose up to £13m per season in the championship which instantly equals being proper fucked, clubs also need to provide interim accounts and future forecasts which risk punishments such as transfer embargos and being put under a business plan, which is what the PL should have done to save them from themselves

Their only hope would be to win promotion straight away. If they didn't it would be heavy points deduction, and most likely, that would mean another relegation. Proper tailspin stuff.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm »
Imagine if Dyche or Kompany get sacked mid season. Everton get whoever, and a few months later Dyche ends up back at Burnley.

Who then stay up at Everton's expense on the final day 😂
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,819
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm »
Complete and utter shite
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 09:16:34 am »
Just looking at the money theyre haemorrhaging and the way theyd have to dismantle an already poor squad if they did go down, they absolutely would face a points deduction based on season one losses in the Championship.

Theyd have to sell most of their first team players and hope their academy is damn good. They have several players on £100k+ who theyd struggle to get out the door whod sit on their contracts out of understandable self-interest.

If Everton go down, they will probably end up in League One unless they have a white knight benevolent buyer in place. Southampton, Leeds, Wolves, Forest, Sheffield Utd etc have all been in League One not long after being Premier League clubs. Everton would be next.

Gaping black hole in their finances, refinancing deal has fallen through, signing players on pay later deals dependent entirely on PL money, taking loans against assumed future revenue, facing possible points deductions and selling two of the only creative players in the squad. Dark times at the dock.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 11:09:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:16:34 am
signing players on pay later deals dependent entirely on PL money
I don't understand how this works. What's in it for the selling club? If Everton go belly-up they may never get their money. Furthermore, Everton already have loans that depend entirely on being in the PL. If they get relegated to the Championship, isn't this just another nail in the club's coffin that makes relegation to League One more likely?
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,594
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:09:11 am
I don't understand how this works. What's in it for the selling club? If Everton go belly-up they may never get their money. Furthermore, Everton already have loans that depend entirely on being in the PL. If they get relegated to the Championship, isn't this just another nail in the club's coffin that makes relegation to League One more likely?

Probably just taking a chance? Beto is probably worth £10-£15 million at best and the Ev are paying £30 aren't they?
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 11:40:39 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:10:29 am
Probably just taking a chance? Beto is probably worth £10-£15 million at best and the Ev are paying £30 aren't they?
Sounds like a gambler having one last bet on a "dead cert"  ::)
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,995
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:10:29 am
Probably just taking a chance? Beto is probably worth £10-£15 million at best and the Ev are paying £30 aren't they?
"Better than Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, you name it, Dontcha know"
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:09:11 am
I don't understand how this works. What's in it for the selling club? If Everton go belly-up they may never get their money. Furthermore, Everton already have loans that depend entirely on being in the PL. If they get relegated to the Championship, isn't this just another nail in the club's coffin that makes relegation to League One more likely?
The football creditors rule, football related debts get paid first ahead of even the taxman, is the crazy rule where multi million pound salaries are paid ahead of things like St Johns ambulance.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,029
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:09:11 am
I don't understand how this works. What's in it for the selling club? If Everton go belly-up they may never get their money. Furthermore, Everton already have loans that depend entirely on being in the PL. If they get relegated to the Championship, isn't this just another nail in the club's coffin that makes relegation to League One more likely?

Probably a heavy interest included in the price. And Everton would certainly have to include a bank guarantee for any purchase that is to be paid later ...
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:49:20 am
"Better than Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, you name it, Dontcha know"

Haha reminded me of when the Mosh said they had their own fab 4  ;D


Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm
I'm worried they've picked the perfect time to be absolutely terrible. Strong chance there are 3 teams worse than them this season. Somehow.

The 3 promoted teams are shocking for this level. Everton and Wolves should be gone this season but one or both will be spared
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:17:24 pm
The 3 promoted teams are shocking for this level. Everton and Wolves should be gone this season but one or both will be spared

To think if one penalty in the shootout of the playoff final went another way, Everton would be dead certs for relegation. Because i think Coventry would of added a lot to the league, and at least get relegated next year instead.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:17:24 pm
The 3 promoted teams are shocking for this level. Everton and Wolves should be gone this season but one or both will be spared

I think (hope) one of them will start to show some form and put pressure on these,but yes they all look toothless and hopeless so far,early days yet though.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,088
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:16:09 pm
I think (hope) one of them will start to show some form and put pressure on these,but yes they all look toothless and hopeless so far,early days yet though.

People are being dismissive of the promoted sides, but their toothlessness and hopelessness has so far been shown against better opposition than the blueshite have already failed against. While the bitters may somehow manage to escape yet again, they have shown fuckall evidence that they are not just as bad if not worse than the promoted sides.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:36:52 pm
People are being dismissive of the promoted sides, but their toothlessness and hopelessness has so far been shown against better opposition than the blueshite have already failed against. While the bitters may somehow manage to escape yet again, they have shown fuckall evidence that they are not just as bad if not worse than the promoted sides.

They'd swap their squad with all of the promoted sides.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,759
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 05:43:01 pm »
Agreed, Everton have looked just as toothless. Theyve also got one point from two six pointers and the death knell of being the better team and still losing for two of the games.

I understand the pessimism, but there is a good chance this is the season they turn doubters into believers.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 05:51:09 pm »
Hoping it's Luton who manage to survive,bit premature talking about it early september but here we are.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 03:55:14 pm
To think if one penalty in the shootout of the playoff final went another way, Everton would be dead certs for relegation. Because i think Coventry would of added a lot to the league, and at least get relegated next year instead.

Coventry would have gone for it at least (like Forest the year before). Luton and Sheffield United have basically pocketed the PL money and accepted their fate already essentially, unless Sheff U get taken over imminently and go for it in January (a bit like Bournemouth last season). Burnley have a naive young manager who has gone to the Daniel Farke school of Premier League tactics, thinking because it worked in The Championship it'll work there, whereas in reality they'll just be very easily picked off by most teams at this level.

Sunderland as well if they'd gone up would have gone for it and with the momentum behind them.

Hard to say just who is worse between Everton and Wolves as well. On the one hand they gave the promoted sides hope, but the 3 of them are not equipped for the PL at all. Dyche and O'Neil did at least save teams from probable relegation as well last year, with mid-season appointments, the promoted teams managers lack pedigree at this level.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:27 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:36:52 pm
People are being dismissive of the promoted sides, but their toothlessness and hopelessness has so far been shown against better opposition than the blueshite have already failed against. While the bitters may somehow manage to escape yet again, they have shown fuckall evidence that they are not just as bad if not worse than the promoted sides.


As shit as Everton were last season they took points off City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and scored 5 at Brighton.

They always blag a big result here and there against one of the bigger sides, typically at Goodison. Arsenal shit the bed there every year (and we rarely win there), but then the likes of Burnley and Luton will just get hammered by these teams.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 06:56:50 pm »
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 07:08:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians

christ, i thought it was a relatively recent thing with their fans always moaning (post 1995 etc) but they've always been at it
 ;D
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 07:25:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians
Those poor kids in the crowd, a life of misery ahead. Though at least they're too old to be lashed onto the pitch

And who knew that Roald Dahl ever managed The Ev?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,819
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:56:50 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayEFCHistory/status/1699328600527298843

'With Liverpool across the park winning something every year, it makes it twice as bad' - a classic from this month in 1980 featuring frustrated Evertonians
"Something on the sideboard", now I may have gotten my timeline incorrect, but wasn't it Tony Gubba that made the announcement of the Cuckoo clock about 1980?, surely having a Cuckoo clock on the sideboard is better than any trophy the Redshite Devils club win?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,831
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1799 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:16:34 am
Just looking at the money theyre haemorrhaging and the way theyd have to dismantle an already poor squad if they did go down, they absolutely would face a points deduction based on season one losses in the Championship.

Theyd have to sell most of their first team players and hope their academy is damn good. They have several players on £100k+ who theyd struggle to get out the door whod sit on their contracts out of understandable self-interest.

If Everton go down, they will probably end up in League One unless they have a white knight benevolent buyer in place. Southampton, Leeds, Wolves, Forest, Sheffield Utd etc have all been in League One not long after being Premier League clubs. Everton would be next.

Gaping black hole in their finances, refinancing deal has fallen through, signing players on pay later deals dependent entirely on PL money, taking loans against assumed future revenue, facing possible points deductions and selling two of the only creative players in the squad. Dark times at the dock.

5 years ago an LFC scout said to me at this U8's tournament "if those Everton staff ask to take your kid, tell them to fuck off, their academy is shit". Then when he was at Citys academy a couple of months later I was talking to an Evertonian whose lad had been with them and he said the academy was awful, he took his kid out of there and a few other parents said the same. So, unless they've made drastic improvements in the past 5 years, they're fucked
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45] 46   Go Up
« previous next »
 