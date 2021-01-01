To think if one penalty in the shootout of the playoff final went another way, Everton would be dead certs for relegation. Because i think Coventry would of added a lot to the league, and at least get relegated next year instead.



Coventry would have gone for it at least (like Forest the year before). Luton and Sheffield United have basically pocketed the PL money and accepted their fate already essentially, unless Sheff U get taken over imminently and go for it in January (a bit like Bournemouth last season). Burnley have a naive young manager who has gone to the Daniel Farke school of Premier League tactics, thinking because it worked in The Championship it'll work there, whereas in reality they'll just be very easily picked off by most teams at this level.Sunderland as well if they'd gone up would have gone for it and with the momentum behind them.Hard to say just who is worse between Everton and Wolves as well. On the one hand they gave the promoted sides hope, but the 3 of them are not equipped for the PL at all. Dyche and O'Neil did at least save teams from probable relegation as well last year, with mid-season appointments, the promoted teams managers lack pedigree at this level.