Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
I'm worried they've picked the perfect time to be absolutely terrible. Strong chance there are 3 teams worse than them this season. Somehow.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 02:29:21 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:22:09 am
The Esk with some decent thoughts on their finances on twitter last day or so:

Conservatively a new owner needs to provide £300-350m to complete stadium, £200m to repay 3rd party debt, £100-150m to recapitalise/reinvest in squad.
That's £600-700m before paying Moshiri a penny. If Moshiri wants £0.5bn that's £1.1-1.2bn to buy/recover Everton football club

All of the above assumes Moshiri's shareholder loans (£450m) are completely written off


Amazing to think that Mo Salah is substantially more valuable than the whole of Everton FC including their squad, their ground, their training ground and all their other assets.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:16:06 pm
I'm worried they've picked the perfect time to be absolutely terrible. Strong chance there are 3 teams worse than them this season. Somehow.


I will be following the mini league of Burnley, Sheff U, Luton, Everton (and possibly Bournemouth/Wolves)


I think Burnley will pick up, hopefully when they meet Everton shortly. I doubt Luton and Sheff U will make it.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:07:19 pm
There is - its significanlty stricter in the EFL than the Premier League, they have  Profitability and Sustainability rules that limit loses.  Been plenty of clubs hit with points deductions
Appreciate the correction, but remember reading somewhere it isn't retrospectively applied so Everton's transgressions and slate would be wiped clean as it were. No longer the PL's problem, just Rick Parry's.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:51:53 pm
Isn't the lad Gray one of the only players they have/had, that possesses a semblance of quality?, maybe Dyche doesn't want any of that fancy Dan football type stuff, and wants to recreate the ultimate gang of shithouses like the Crazy Gang or the Dogs of War.
He's definitely a Fat Sam "tippy tappy" hating disciple, isn't he?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:46:03 pm
Appreciate the correction, but remember reading somewhere it isn't retrospectively applied so Everton's transgressions and slate would be wiped clean as it were. No longer the PL's problem, just Rick Parry's.

The EFL won't punish them for their losses over the past few years but their P&S rules are a lot stricter than the PL's, I think they'd be allowed to lose up to £13m per season in the championship which instantly equals being proper fucked, clubs also need to provide interim accounts and future forecasts which risk punishments such as transfer embargos and being put under a business plan, which is what the PL should have done to save them from themselves 
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:02:58 pm
The EFL won't punish them for their losses over the past few years but their P&S rules are a lot stricter than the PL's, I think they'd be allowed to lose up to £13m per season in the championship which instantly equals being proper fucked, clubs also need to provide interim accounts and future forecasts which risk punishments such as transfer embargos and being put under a business plan, which is what the PL should have done to save them from themselves
If they get relegated they'll have to repay a massive loan so could be insolvent before the season starts
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:07:25 pm
Everton will probably plead with the council to buy the stadium and rent it back to them.
It's sounds like Birmingham is regretting the Commonwealth Games. I dread to think how much of the Council's coffers would have been diverted in the direction of BMD if Liverpool had won the bid.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:28:13 pm
It's sounds like Birmingham is regretting the Commonwealth Games. I dread to think how much of the Council's coffers would have been diverted in the direction of BMD if Liverpool had won the bid.

We've not seen the true final figures for Eurovision yet   ;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:24:03 am
Is there not a point where Moshiri would be glad to just get away with a £1 sale and all debts for him written off? At that point the club becomes a feasible acquisition for someone.

He probably thinks if he can get BMD finished he can flog it to a "private individual" from Saudi Arabia. These are ripe for sportwashing and gives them an In into the city of Liverpool
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 03:38:47 pm »
I don't know why people are so confident that there are three worse teams than them.

Everton have lost at home to Wolves and Fulham, got battered by Villa and drew with Sheffield United.

Burnley have lost 3 home games but they were against Man City, Villa and Spurs who are all top 7 or 8 teams in the league.

Luton have lost away to Brighton and Chelsea and at home to West Ham.  Again all decent sides.

Sheffield United are the only comparable fixture wise having lost to Palace and Forest and drew with Everton.  Even they only lost narrowly to Man City too.

I'd say Burnley and Luton have got about what they were expected to get and Sheffield United are probably 2 or 3 off what they might have targeted.  Everton are at least 6 down on expectations so by far the worst team in the league  ;)
