I don't know why people are so confident that there are three worse teams than them.Everton have lost at home to Wolves and Fulham, got battered by Villa and drew with Sheffield United.Burnley have lost 3 home games but they were against Man City, Villa and Spurs who are all top 7 or 8 teams in the league.Luton have lost away to Brighton and Chelsea and at home to West Ham. Again all decent sides.Sheffield United are the only comparable fixture wise having lost to Palace and Forest and drew with Everton. Even they only lost narrowly to Man City too.I'd say Burnley and Luton have got about what they were expected to get and Sheffield United are probably 2 or 3 off what they might have targeted. Everton are at least 6 down on expectations so by far the worst team in the league