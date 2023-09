The Esk with some decent thoughts on their finances on twitter last day or so:



Conservatively a new owner needs to provide £300-350m to complete stadium, £200m to repay 3rd party debt, £100-150m to recapitalise/reinvest in squad.

That's £600-700m before paying Moshiri a penny. If Moshiri wants £0.5bn that's £1.1-1.2bn to buy/recover Everton football club



All of the above assumes Moshiri's shareholder loans (£450m) are completely written off



I was just going to mention this. He also says that with likely financing costs, any benefit from the new stadium would be marginal at best, which is what quite a few on here have been saying for a while.Even if the stadium was free, ie with no financing costs/repayments, they'd be lucky to generate £40m per year from it. Which would be an extra £20/£25m a season on top of Goodison. Which buys one average player a year.