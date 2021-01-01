« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 83507 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,793
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 01:03:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:57:08 pm
Everton play Arsenal in a couple of weeks.

And guarantee Arsenals bottle job starts then.

Arsenal and Chelsea seem to lose 1-0 there every year. Obviously from a scrappy set piece and then Pickford pulls some scrappy saves off.

We just draw 0-0. Bearing in mind they haven't won away at either of the 3 since the 90s (with a crowd).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:06:53 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,357
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 12:55:46 pm
Theyll be in amongst the relegation fight, but theyll be fine. We need a big swing of bad luck to go their way. As bad as they are, I dont find it hard to name three worse teams.

It really shouldn't be the case though. Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all hitting the self-destruct button has left the league weaker than it should be.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm »
in the latter months of the season, all it needs is a couple of injuries and they're toast.

fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,765
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 04:10:16 pm »
Beto is a good player by Everton standards, but a team in Everton's position don't want to be relying on a single player to bail them out every game. They've conceded in every game this season; if Beto gets injured or suspended for a few games, they could well be screwed.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,278
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 05:01:42 pm »
Looks like there's plenty of drama with Demarai Gray. He wants out. Everton have seemingly frozen him out. They reassigned his number to Jack Harrison. He's since made one of those coy statements on social media criticizing Dyche.  One of the Saudi sides are trying to buy him, now Everton apparently don't want to sell.

Bizarre.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,623
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 05:13:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:01:42 pm
Looks like there's plenty of drama with Demarai Gray. He wants out. Everton have seemingly frozen him out. They reassigned his number to Jack Harrison. He's since made one of those coy statements on social media criticizing Dyche.  One of the Saudi sides are trying to buy him, now Everton apparently don't want to sell.

Bizarre.

The next stage in freezing him out is to remove his locker from Finch Farm.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 07:26:46 pm »
They wont be relegated. Too many competitors for the drop, such as Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton, Chelsea, Manchester United. They will squeak through.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,248
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 07:29:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:01:42 pm
Looks like there's plenty of drama with Demarai Gray. He wants out. Everton have seemingly frozen him out. They reassigned his number to Jack Harrison. He's since made one of those coy statements on social media criticizing Dyche.  One of the Saudi sides are trying to buy him, now Everton apparently don't want to sell.

Bizarre.

The Ev probably thinking they can get significant money for him like other sales to Saudi clubs, not realising that he's dogshit and just not worth that much.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,006
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm »
To be fair, at this point is irrelevant if they get relegated or not. They are as bad as Luton, Sheffield Utd and Burnley ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:12:31 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 11:24:02 am
Oh no, it's a shop for everyone.  Everyone's welcome, no discrimination here.  A shop's a shop a store's a store.  When you need a new pair of trainees you go shopping don't you (assuming you're not from Bootle who just go robbing)?  You don't go storing, do you?
Tru dat, this morning I went and bought some veg from the market and some meat from the butcher's. Altogether a decent morning's marketing and butchering.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,595
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:21:05 am »
Was worried for a bit.

Glad we won because now we're only 9 points ahead of the Ev.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline FOOT

  • AND MOUTH
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • British media - bunch of c*nts
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:23:28 am »
Logged
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 12:29:27 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 12:31:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:13:19 pm
The next stage in freezing him out is to remove his locker from Finch Farm.

They actually did that once didn't they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 07:05:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:31:10 am
They actually did that once didn't they ?

Niasse, was a genius move by Red Ronnie though as he ended up on loan at Hull and scored against the redshite
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 