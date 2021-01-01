Everton play Arsenal in a couple of weeks.And guarantee Arsenals bottle job starts then.
Theyll be in amongst the relegation fight, but theyll be fine. We need a big swing of bad luck to go their way. As bad as they are, I dont find it hard to name three worse teams.
Looks like there's plenty of drama with Demarai Gray. He wants out. Everton have seemingly frozen him out. They reassigned his number to Jack Harrison. He's since made one of those coy statements on social media criticizing Dyche. One of the Saudi sides are trying to buy him, now Everton apparently don't want to sell. Bizarre.
Oh no, it's a shop for everyone. Everyone's welcome, no discrimination here. A shop's a shop a store's a store. When you need a new pair of trainees you go shopping don't you (assuming you're not from Bootle who just go robbing)? You don't go storing, do you?
Very very funny this https://twitter.com/sirstevotimothy/status/1696575457724875221?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
The next stage in freezing him out is to remove his locker from Finch Farm.
They actually did that once didn't they ?
