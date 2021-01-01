« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:28:01 pm
Come on mate, they had half-time at Istanbul too.
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.
True. Their whole existence revolves around us.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.

My phone was full of texts from blues, including my family haha. I wish Id kept the phone.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.

There is truth in your jest. How many times are they going to score two or more goals this season? Not many I'd say.

Objectively, a point away against a likely relegation rival can be seen as a good result. But the fact that they're already in a relegation fight after four games speaks volumes. They had a supposedly easy start; they've got one point from four. They need at least another 9 from their next six games. I'd say out of those six that only Luton is winnable for them. They may get points versus Brentford and Bournemouth, but they have to tighten their defence up.

At this rate, they'll maybe get eight points from their first ten games. Lucky the first ten don't count...
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm
There is truth in your jest. How many times are they going to score two or more goals this season? Not many I'd say.


They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:53:16 pm
Pointless without being pointless.

Pace pointlessness doesn't count...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.

Problem is Pickford continued his statistically unshakeable record of if he lets one in another is likely to follow. Admittedly, this time, he had to score one of them himself.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm
BBC has an article up on "massive" Pickford and his "triple save". That England #1 status really does come with all kinds of perks doesn't it?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.
Which backfired, because in order to appear less small time they had to also number their other store at the ground as Everton One ... which is in Liverpool Four. 😃
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)
Have a Brighton-supporting mate. That they kept them up is a source of constant irritation on both our parts.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:05:54 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)

They did it 6 times
They did it 6 tiiiiiimes
In just one season
They scored twice 6 times
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:21 am by Six Beardy »
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:07:30 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Which backfired, because in order to appear less small time they had to also number their other store at the ground as Everton One ... which is in Liverpool Four. 😃

Im surprised they didnt call that Everton 5 and open 3 empty shops.

Hang on, theyre all empty.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:38:35 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:05:54 am
They did it 6 times
They did it 6 tiiiiiimes
In just one season
They scored twice 6 times
;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 07:51:22 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Which backfired, because in order to appear less small time they had to also number their other store at the ground as Everton One ... which is in Liverpool Four. 😃

Waiting for them to build Everton 3 up by the Liverpool 2 container terminal.

Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:05:54 am
They did it 6 times
They did it 6 tiiiiiimes
In just one season
They scored twice 6 times

;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:35:47 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.
And we all know what Number 2 stands for.......
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:41:06 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.

Found that funny myself.

Of course Everton 1 Liverpool 4 passed them by
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:44:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:06 am
Found that funny myself.

Of course Everton 1 Liverpool 4 passed them by

Yeah its quite funny that tbf to them. Always love walking past there in Liverpool One, our store just looks clean and classy and then you go past the Evs and I dunno, it just looks lifeless and soulless. Like theres Dementors that guard the store and suck all the life out of it. Always have a wry smile walking past there.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:49:17 am
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:05:16 am
^ you can see why the boos at Goodson are legendary. Thats advanced level stuff there. You get a big group of keen booers showing such commitment to booing and the results are spectacular as the nation has heard. Honourable mention to the fella to his side switching effortlessly from booing to shouting thats crap.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:20:46 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:44:52 am
Yeah its quite funny that tbf to them. Always love walking past there in Liverpool One, our store just looks clean and classy and then you go past the Evs and I dunno, it just looks lifeless and soulless. Like theres Dementors that guard the store and suck all the life out of it. Always have a wry smile walking past there.
I remember walking past their L1 store once and looking in. The only person in there had Liverpool FC shirt on. I kid you not.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:36:23 am
I went in there on a Christmas Eve once (your standard mans panic shopping trip), busiest day of the year, one person in there.
AHA!

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:43:19 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:05:16 am
^ you can see why the boos at Goodson are legendary. Thats advanced level stuff there. You get a big group of keen booers showing such commitment to booing and the results are spectacular as the nation has heard. Honourable mention to the fella to his side switching effortlessly from booing to shouting thats crap.

An interesting take from the Guardian is that they refer to the more plebeian expression booing in more polite terms as jeering.

Which sounds better?

Yet again the boos ring around Goodison Park.

Or

The abject team left the field to jeers from the onlookers.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:05:22 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm
on the bbc site:

Frustrating that we can't seem to get over the line against inferior opposition. Once the players on the injury list are back, the Everton are going to fly. Top six is a non-negotiable.


Think they sent that a season early, top 6 in the championship should be non-negotiable for them.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:12:35 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:33:21 pm
First point. 1 from 12. A fine return and on for a total of 10 points for the season.

Worrying times for them when these games are actually their easy run this season and they would have been expecting a solid return from the first 10.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:28:41 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:43:19 am
An interesting take from the Guardian is that they refer to the more plebeian expression booing in more polite terms as jeering.

Which sounds better?

Yet again the boos ring around Goodison Park.

Or

The abject team left the field to jeers from the onlookers.
As cushions rained down from the top balcony works with both 😂. I prefer booing myself.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:40:07 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:43:19 am
An interesting take from the Guardian is that they refer to the more plebeian expression booing in more polite terms as jeering.

Which sounds better?

Yet again the boos ring around Goodison Park.

Or

The abject team left the field to jeers from the onlookers.
Jeers sounds like "cheers" I believe that the tactic there will be to transition from the negative to the positive, as you can't really do that with boos... Well, you can if you call it booze... Come to think of it, you could totally re-word your alternative take by saying "the object team left the field to cheers and booze" Winning without winning and all that...
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:52:59 am
These are so shite and still I cant see them going down given how bad Luton, Burnley and Sheffield have looked. Luton might potentially break the lowest points total record. It's always a case of 3 teams being more crap than them even when they are utter rubbish. I'll forever hate Leicester for their absolute incompetence last season that allowed these to stay up.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:54:10 am
And Brighton, who lost to these and then beat Arsenal the next week
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:59:00 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:40:07 am
Jeers sounds like "cheers" I believe that the tactic there will be to transition from the negative to the positive, as you can't really do that with boos... Well, you can if you call it booze... Come to think of it, you could totally re-word your alternative take by saying "the object team left the field to cheers and booze" Winning without winning and all that...

Cheers and Booze sounds like the type of off licence continually having their alcohol licence challenged on the grounds of under age sales.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:07:06 am
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:05:02 am
It's not a store, it's a shop.  The store may be behind (or above) the shop, and customers are not allowed in the store, only the staff.

Its a shop for only local people then?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:16:09 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:54:10 am
And Brighton, who lost to these and then beat Arsenal the next week

And to Arsenal themselves, who allowed Everton to beat them while trying to convince everyone they were legitimate title contenders.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:18:27 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:43:19 am
An interesting take from the Guardian is that they refer to the more plebeian expression booing in more polite terms as jeering.

Which sounds better?

Yet again the boos ring around Goodison Park.

Or

The abject team left the field to jeers from the onlookers.

"Jeer" to me contains an element of mockery.

E.g. I would expect Everton to be booed by blues, and jeered by reds.
