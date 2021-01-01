Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.



There is truth in your jest. How many times are they going to score two or more goals this season? Not many I'd say.Objectively, a point away against a likely relegation rival can be seen as a good result. But the fact that they're already in a relegation fight after four games speaks volumes. They had a supposedly easy start; they've got one point from four. They need at least another 9 from their next six games. I'd say out of those six that only Luton is winnable for them. They may get points versus Brentford and Bournemouth, but they have to tighten their defence up.At this rate, they'll maybe get eight points from their first ten games. Lucky the first ten don't count...