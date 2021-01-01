« previous next »
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:28:01 pm
Come on mate, they had half-time at Istanbul too.
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.
True. Their whole existence revolves around us.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.

My phone was full of texts from blues, including my family haha. I wish Id kept the phone.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm
I've never heard much of what our bitter brethren did during that legendary 15 mins, but know of a gang of Inter fans who went absolutely mental, smashing the TV, and all that. Imagine the County Road was echoing with the sound of prosecco bottles being unscrewed.
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.

There is truth in your jest. How many times are they going to score two or more goals this season? Not many I'd say.

Objectively, a point away against a likely relegation rival can be seen as a good result. But the fact that they're already in a relegation fight after four games speaks volumes. They had a supposedly easy start; they've got one point from four. They need at least another 9 from their next six games. I'd say out of those six that only Luton is winnable for them. They may get points versus Brentford and Bournemouth, but they have to tighten their defence up.

At this rate, they'll maybe get eight points from their first ten games. Lucky the first ten don't count...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm
There is truth in your jest. How many times are they going to score two or more goals this season? Not many I'd say.


They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:53:16 pm
Pointless without being pointless.

Pace pointlessness doesn't count...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Today was their Istanbul. They scored two goals, TWO! And got a point. A feat that would be hard to repeat.

Problem is Pickford continued his statistically unshakeable record of if he lets one in another is likely to follow. Admittedly, this time, he had to score one of them himself.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm »
BBC has an article up on "massive" Pickford and his "triple save". That England #1 status really does come with all kinds of perks doesn't it?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
The bitter smalltime mentality that had them rent a retail unit for the address and name it so it reads...Everton Two, Liverpool One.
Which backfired, because in order to appear less small time they had to also number their other store at the ground as Everton One ... which is in Liverpool Four. 😃
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)
Have a Brighton-supporting mate. That they kept them up is a source of constant irritation on both our parts.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 12:05:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
They did it six times last season. And four of those matches were from March onward including flukes that'll never happen again (i.e. Brighton away, their last gasp draw against Chelsea, the James Maddison penalty miss match against Leicester)

They did it 6 times
They did it 6 tiiiiiimes
In just one season
They scored twice 6 times
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 12:07:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Which backfired, because in order to appear less small time they had to also number their other store at the ground as Everton One ... which is in Liverpool Four. 😃

Im surprised they didnt call that Everton 5 and open 3 empty shops.

Hang on, theyre all empty.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 12:38:35 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:05:54 am
They did it 6 times
They did it 6 tiiiiiimes
In just one season
They scored twice 6 times
;D
