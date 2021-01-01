« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 77251 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,723
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm
Divock is comnig back into town with Forrest.  ;D

Let's hope there's no last minute heroics against us. ;D

That said, he deserves a hero's welcome.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,769
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 pm »
These have been really gifted again this year with Luton and Sheff U. Only one relegation place to avoid essentially for everyone else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,036
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Iwobi deal sheet gone in. He's off to Fulham. Everton are fucked.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,573
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
Iwobi deal sheet gone in. He's off to Fulham. Everton are fucked.

Reckon Fulham delaying it so the Ev can't get the money to spend (not that they would anyway)
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,036
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Reckon Fulham delaying it so the Ev can't get the money to spend (not that they would anyway)
Bought him for £34m, selling him for £22m. They have thrown everything in the Beto savious bucket. If he doesn't work out...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Reckon Fulham delaying it so the Ev can't get the money to spend (not that they would anyway)

Their forums are a sight to behold. I don't think many have grasped why they can't spend anything and how Bramley Moore is an anchor on their finances. I'd imagine Gray will be gone as well by the time the Saudi window closes. All the chips have been pushed in on Beto and Danjuma solving last season's scoring problem and if Calvert-Lewin is injured most of the season they probably need Beto and Danjuma to score close to 8+ each to have a chance at surviving. Wolves have managed to stay up the past few seasons scoring under forty goals, but their defence has basically helped them out. I think it's between Wolves and Everton as to which mainstay PL club is going down this season. Both are a mess.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Bought him for £34m, selling him for £22m. They have thrown everything in the Beto savious bucket. If he doesn't work out...

Come on now, Beto has scored against Doncaster. Has Salah ever scored against Doncaster? No? Then who is actually the best. Beto is "Beto" than Salah.  :lickin
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,576
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Their forums are a sight to behold. I don't think many have grasped why they can't spend anything and how Bramley Moore is an anchor on their finances. I'd imagine Gray will be gone as well by the time the Saudi window closes. All the chips have been pushed in on Beto and Danjuma solving last season's scoring problem and if Calvert-Lewin is injured most of the season they probably need Beto and Danjuma to score close to 8+ each to have a chance at surviving. Wolves have managed to stay up the past few seasons scoring under forty goals, but their defence has basically helped them out. I think it's between Wolves and Everton as to which mainstay PL club is going down this season. Both are a mess.

At least Everton have signed forwards. If Wolves havent I think they may finish below Everton.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 11:11:18 pm »
Squad's gotten even worse  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,426
  • @tharris113
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm »
How are they somehow even worse than 24 hours ago? Hahaha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm
At least Everton have signed forwards. If Wolves havent I think they may finish below Everton.

Yeah. Probably what it's going to come down to. Wolves scored 31 goals in the league last season. If Podence goes, they'll have sold or released this summer players that scored 55% of their PL goals last season. They need Silva and Kalajdzic to step up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 11:19:34 pm »
imo Maupay and Iwobi were 2 of their better, of admittedly mostly shit, players.

Bold strategy Cotton
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,384
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
Surely these have fucked it this time?
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Nunez winner took us past them for top flight goals scored.

Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
Iwoeful running around like The Predator in desperate need of a shite
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm
Yeah. Probably what it's going to come down to. Wolves scored 31 goals in the league last season. If Podence goes, they'll have sold or released this summer players that scored 55% of their PL goals last season. They need Silva and Kalajdzic to step up.

Wolves have Kalajdzic back from injury, Silva back from loan, Cunha, Hwang, Sarabia and Neto. I think their attack is better than Everton's ...
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Only Everton can weaken their squad by losing Alex Iwobi and Neal Maupay :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
Wolves have Kalajdzic back from injury, Silva back from loan, Cunha, Hwang, Sarabia and Neto. I think their attack is better than Everton's ...
I don't think even Everton would want Silva, I'm still convinced his transfer fee was some form of money laundering operation.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
I don't think even Everton would want Silva, I'm still convinced his transfer fee was some form of money laundering operation.

Silva is a talented kid who has moved out of Portugal way too early. He has actually done well on loan at both Anderlecht and PSV last season, and has just turned 21 ...
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm »
Gbamin contract terminated.

Pissing money away.
Logged
AHA!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm
Gbamin contract terminated.

Pissing money away.

8 appearances since joining in 2019.

They'd have had plenty suggesting he'd be better than Fabinho when he signed.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm
Gbamin contract terminated.

Pissing money away.

Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,234
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Hasn't Gbamin been ruined by injuries? Just seems like bad luck to be fair.



Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm »
His first couple of seasons, yeah. Then they let him leave on loan for a couple of years, whilst Tom Davies still got minutes.

Still only 27, genuinely thought he was mid-30s at this point.
Logged
AHA!

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 12:05:31 am »
Yeah, Gbamin looked really solid at Mainz, but the injuries at Everton ruined him...
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,180
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:05:31 am
Yeah, Gbamin looked really solid at Mainz, but Everton ruined him...

 ;)
Logged
#Sausages

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 12:19:02 am »
Also selling Tom Cannon to Leicester. Really putting all of their eggs into the Beto basket ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,038
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 12:44:17 am »
There's only two spots up for grabs at the bottom this time because of Luton

They've lucked out again
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,036
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
 Everton squad. Holy shit, it's bad. It's beyond bad. Even if you gave them a billion pounds it would take 3 years to fix this. From GOT. I added the ages.

Manager : Sean Dyche

Goalkeepers (3)
Jordan Pickford (HG) -29 years old
Andy Lonergan (HG) -39
João Virgínia (HG) - 23

Right Backs (2)
Séamus Coleman - 34
Nathan Patterson (UA) -21

Left Backs (2)
Ashley Young (HG) - 38
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 24

Centre Backs (4)
James Tarkowski (HG) -30
Michael Keane (HG) - 30
Ben Godfrey (HG) -25
Jarrad Branthwaite (UA) -21

Midfield (6)
Amadou Onana (UA) -22
James Garner (HG) -22
Idrissa Gueye - 33
Abdoulaye Doucouré -30
André Gomes -30
Dele Alli (HG) -27

Wide Forwards (5)
Dwight McNeil (HG) -23
Jack Harrison (HG) -26
Arnaut Danjuma -26
Demarai Gray (HG) -27
Lewis Dobbin (UA) -20

Strikers (3)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (HG) -26
Youssef Chermiti (UA) -19
Beto -25

Total players (25)

Last days of the Wehrmacht, old men and kids holding the squad together. CBs are atrocious.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 01:02:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:44:17 am
There's only two spots up for grabs at the bottom this time because of Luton

They've lucked out again

With the team they have, I am not sure they can finish even above Luton ...
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,575
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 01:06:21 am »
At least Luton have scored 2 goals in 3 matches. Everton have scored 0 in 3.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 01:30:57 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:48:25 am
Everton squad. Holy shit, it's bad. It's beyond bad. Even if you gave them a billion pounds it would take 3 years to fix this. From GOT. I added the ages.

Manager : Sean Dyche

Goalkeepers (3)
Jordan Pickford (HG) -29 years old
Andy Lonergan (HG) -39
João Virgínia (HG) - 23

Right Backs (2)
Séamus Coleman - 34
Nathan Patterson (UA) -21

Left Backs (2)
Ashley Young (HG) - 38
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 24

Centre Backs (4)
James Tarkowski (HG) -30
Michael Keane (HG) - 30
Ben Godfrey (HG) -25
Jarrad Branthwaite (UA) -21

Midfield (6)
Amadou Onana (UA) -22
James Garner (HG) -22
Idrissa Gueye - 33
Abdoulaye Doucouré -30
André Gomes -30
Dele Alli (HG) -27

Wide Forwards (5)
Dwight McNeil (HG) -23
Jack Harrison (HG) -26
Arnaut Danjuma -26
Demarai Gray (HG) -27
Lewis Dobbin (UA) -20

Strikers (3)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (HG) -26
Youssef Chermiti (UA) -19
Beto -25

Total players (25)

Last days of the Wehrmacht, old men and kids holding the squad together. CBs are atrocious.
HG = Horrendously Grim
UA =Utterly Abject
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 01:34:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:02:36 am
With the team they have, I am not sure they can finish even above Luton ...

They'll be banking on their name and home advantage being enough to keep them up & we all know that the crowd will be going apeshit for 99% of their home games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 01:38:12 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:34:39 am
They'll be banking on their name and home advantage being enough to keep them up & we all know that the crowd will be going apeshit for 99% of their home games.

That didn't really help them against Wolves, a direct relegation rival. If they lose against Sheffield Utd at the weekend, just before the international break, I think they will be on the way down. Their team is desperately short on quality and leaders ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 01:39:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:38:12 am
That didn't really help them against Wolves, a direct relegation rival. If they lose against Sheffield Utd at the weekend, just before the international break, I think they will be on the way down. Their team is desperately short on quality and leaders ...

I think that they'll be going down as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 01:42:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:39:30 am
I think that they'll be going down as well.

Possible, but they can take Everton with them ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 01:45:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:42:28 am
Possible, but they can take Everton with them ...

I meant Everton  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 01:48:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:45:29 am
I meant Everton  ;D

We agree on that ;D

It seems that it will be between Everton, Burnley, Sheffield Utd and Luton. All the others seem better at the moment ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 