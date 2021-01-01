Reckon Fulham delaying it so the Ev can't get the money to spend (not that they would anyway)



Their forums are a sight to behold. I don't think many have grasped why they can't spend anything and how Bramley Moore is an anchor on their finances. I'd imagine Gray will be gone as well by the time the Saudi window closes. All the chips have been pushed in on Beto and Danjuma solving last season's scoring problem and if Calvert-Lewin is injured most of the season they probably need Beto and Danjuma to score close to 8+ each to have a chance at surviving. Wolves have managed to stay up the past few seasons scoring under forty goals, but their defence has basically helped them out. I think it's between Wolves and Everton as to which mainstay PL club is going down this season. Both are a mess.