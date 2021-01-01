Everton squad. Holy shit, it's bad. It's beyond bad. Even if you gave them a billion pounds it would take 3 years to fix this. From GOT. I added the ages.
Manager : Sean Dyche
Goalkeepers (3)
Jordan Pickford (HG) -29 years old
Andy Lonergan (HG) -39
João Virgínia (HG) - 23
Right Backs (2)
Séamus Coleman - 34
Nathan Patterson (UA) -21
Left Backs (2)
Ashley Young (HG) - 38
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 24
Centre Backs (4)
James Tarkowski (HG) -30
Michael Keane (HG) - 30
Ben Godfrey (HG) -25
Jarrad Branthwaite (UA) -21
Midfield (6)
Amadou Onana (UA) -22
James Garner (HG) -22
Idrissa Gueye - 33
Abdoulaye Doucouré -30
André Gomes -30
Dele Alli (HG) -27
Wide Forwards (5)
Dwight McNeil (HG) -23
Jack Harrison (HG) -26
Arnaut Danjuma -26
Demarai Gray (HG) -27
Lewis Dobbin (UA) -20
Strikers (3)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (HG) -26
Youssef Chermiti (UA) -19
Beto -25
Total players (25)
Last days of the Wehrmacht, old men and kids holding the squad together. CBs are atrocious.