Well they survived last season off the back of just 8 wins. You can't really get any worse than that and expect to stay up. 12 draws, and 18 defeats - and they're already on three defeats this season already.
If they start losing games where they drew the corresponding fixture last season, then they're in real trouble.
With all that said though, last season they lost 3-1 at home to Fulham, 2-1 away to Villa and lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, so as things stand the situation hasn't really changed much for them. They've actually conceded a goal less, but obviously not scored at all. Maybe the new lad will fix that for them?