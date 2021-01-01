« previous next »
Offline Mahern

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:44 am
A quick scope around says Everton have bought a finisher and not much else. Technically not great, adds little to build up play, Beto is there to hold up the play  and finish in the box. He is a rough diamond, I doubt Everton will have the time to polish him.
I think the idea is rather for him to polish Everton, but you know, you can't polish a....
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Going by YouTube comps hes gorra birra Paulo Wanchope aboot him. Looks decent carrying the ball although a bit gangly like.

Looks alright to be honest
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:04 am
Its that bad huh?

We can only hope. :)
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:15:17 am
People say Everton's away form will be dire, but I can't see their home form being much better. The home crowd will be piling on the pressure, which will likely force them into mistakes that lead to opposition goals.

All the opponents really have to do is frustrate Everton, absorb pressure, and agitate the Boodison faithful. And of course decent teams will have them on the back foot from the start.

They might be able to mug a complacent side, like Arsenal or a Chelsea, but most mid table grinder clubs will have them sussed early.

They're really ending life at Goodison Park on a sour note. This will surely be a 3rd straight relegation battle and their home record becoming this bad has been the reason why they're constantly down there now. They only ever used to win 4 or 5 away games per season under Moyes, it was home form alone which kept them midtable or around a European place. If you win 9 or 10 of your home games a season, that's already 27/30 points before you factor in draws and maybe a few away wins, that alone practically keeps you safe. I think it was under Marco Silva they started losing regularly at home, it carried on behind closed doors and last season they lost 10 at Goodison which I believe was their worst ever season in the top flight as far as home games go. Lose more than that this time and it could be Championship football on the banks of the river blue Mersey!
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm »
Well they survived last season off the back of just 8 wins. You can't really get any worse than that and expect to stay up. 12 draws, and 18 defeats - and they're already on three defeats this season already.

If they start losing games where they drew the corresponding fixture last season, then they're in real trouble.

With all that said though, last season they lost 3-1 at home to Fulham, 2-1 away to Villa and lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, so as things stand the situation hasn't really changed much for them. They've actually conceded a goal less, but obviously not scored at all. Maybe the new lad will fix that for them?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm
Tremendous start to his Everton career. Already getting a dig at the redshite. Will be Halloween now before they start throwing kids at him and booing his introduction to a game as a sub.
You could interpret it that the only reason he signed for them was so he could play on the same pitch as Liverpool  well at least for a season
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 12:50:40 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible
Have you seen Everton? :o
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible

I think "massive confidence booster" might be overstating things a bit. Even if Everton win, I think they'll most likely get sarcastic applause from their own fans. ;D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:41:58 pm
Well they survived last season off the back of just 8 wins. You can't really get any worse than that and expect to stay up. 12 draws, and 18 defeats - and they're already on three defeats this season already.

If they start losing games where they drew the corresponding fixture last season, then they're in real trouble.

With all that said though, last season they lost 3-1 at home to Fulham, 2-1 away to Villa and lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, so as things stand the situation hasn't really changed much for them. They've actually conceded a goal less, but obviously not scored at all. Maybe the new lad will fix that for them?

The problem they have is that last season they also had these results:

Brighton 1 v 5 Everton
Chelsea 2 v 2 Everton
Everton 1 v 1 Spurs
Everton 1 v 0 Arsenal
Man City 1 v 1 Everton
Everton 0 v 0 Liverpool

No chance they can replicate that this time around, so they really need to be picking up points in games they lost last season. Won't get many better chances than Fulham and Wolves at home.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:05:37 pm
Going by YouTube comps hes gorra birra Paulo Wanchope aboot him. Looks decent carrying the ball although a bit gangly like.

Looks alright to be honest
He's going to see a massive difference in quality and physicality from the Portuguese and Serie A leagues once he steps foot into this League.
Plus he'll be playing for a bag of shite club with an equally bag of shite manager.
Offline Peabee

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
The thing is, they havent even scored a goal, so even bringing in someone who can finish a few chances will be an improvement.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible






Doncaster need a confidence booster as well, Everton are the ideal opposition for them, especially in front of the baying, pitch fork waving mob
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible
To be honest, it is a bad fixture for them, a no-win situation. I doubt the players or fans will be too buoyed by beating the worst team in the football league even 4-0 or 5-0. Conversely, if they struggle and only win by a goal or two, they'll get flak. That doesn't even take into account them somehow getting knocked out  :D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:27:29 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:25:18 pm
To be honest, it is a bad fixture for them, a no-win situation. I doubt the players or fans will be too buoyed by beating the worst team in the football league even 4-0 or 5-0. Conversely, if they struggle and only win by a goal or two, they'll get flak. That doesn't even take into account them somehow getting knocked out  :D
Might be a reversal of what the shite did to those part-time farmers whoever they were in that pre-season friendly a while back.  ;)
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
Guy phoned into Radio Merseyside to say that Everton have created a bucketful of chances the last few games but had nobody to finish, and this Beto will get a load of goals from all the chances they create.

 ???



Anyway, why are they even allowed to sign players? They're under formal investigation for not only obliterating P&S rules, but lying through their arse about it to the footballing authorities. A transfer ban until the culmination of the investigation should have been imposed.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm »
Last season they were in a similar scenario and struggled to beat Fleetwood and were battered by Bournemouth in the next round. Probably the best thing they've got going for them is Doncaster have got their own problems as well. I'll be interested to see if Dyche makes wholesale changes or tries to use this as a confidence booster for some senior players
Online Redsnappa

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
92nd v 20th in the League. They couldn't have asked for an easier draw.  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
:lmao

The fuckwits in GOT have decided that were being investigated for potentially breaching FFP

:lmao


The stupid fuckers dont realise that

1. The story was from 2014
2. We were cleared of wrong doing

:lmao

Imbeciles
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:34:08 pm
Last season they were in a similar scenario and struggled to beat Fleetwood and were battered by Bournemouth in the next round. Probably the best thing they've got going for them is Doncaster have got their own problems as well. I'll be interested to see if Dyche makes wholesale changes or tries to use this as a confidence booster for some senior players

Imagine if another Everton player gets injured? Their squad is paper thin as it is...

I wonder if this is on the telly? I might meander over to the pub for a cheeky pint. :)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Imagine if another Everton player gets injured? Their squad is paper thin as it is...

I wonder if this is on the telly? I might meander over to the pub for a cheeky pint. :)
Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 04:12:36 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:25:18 pm
To be honest, it is a bad fixture for them, a no-win situation. I doubt the players or fans will be too buoyed by beating the worst team in the football league even 4-0 or 5-0. Conversely, if they struggle and only win by a goal or two, they'll get flak. That doesn't even take into account them somehow getting knocked out  :D


Let's see what their squad depth is like eh!
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 04:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm

Noice. I might pop out for a laugh.   :D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:13:33 pm
Noice. I might pop out for a laugh.   :D
Kronenbourg in the fridge and popcorn ready.   :D :wave
Offline Graeme

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Theyre playing the shittest team in the country tonight and they have home advantage.
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Really pushing the meaning of the words 'Main Event'. Was there some boxing weigh-in not available to be shown instead?
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Imagine if another Everton player gets injured? Their squad is paper thin as it is...

I think this is the biggest risk for them in this game.

Anyway, things are looking bleak for them. A loss at Sheffield Utd over the weekend will put them in a terrible situation. Getting 0 points from possible 12, and the fans having 2 weeks to panic about it. Even if Dyche doesn't get sacked during the international break, their fixtures after the break are hardly ideal, with Arsenal at home and Brentford away ...
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:25:38 pm
Really pushing the meaning of the words 'Main Event'. Was there some boxing weigh-in not available to be shown instead?
The original schedule was for an over-85-year-old men's match, but it's been called off.
So, the next best thing.  ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:28:48 pm
I think this is the biggest risk for them in this game.

Anyway, things are looking bleak for them. A loss at Sheffield Utd over the weekend will put them in a terrible situation. Getting 0 points from possible 12, and the fans having 2 weeks to panic about it. Even if Dyche doesn't get sacked during the international break, their fixtures after the break are hardly ideal, with Arsenal at home and Brentford away ...

Sheffield United is arguably "must win" for Everton, already. A draw isn't going to exactly ignite their season. Especially a nil-nil draw!

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Kronenbourg in the fridge and popcorn ready.   :D :wave

I might get some beers in, but I think I'd like to watch at least one half in the pub. Rhubarb on Lark Lane shows footie, but it's usually with the sound off so not many go to watch it there. There were maybe four blues watching when Everton got humped by Aston Villa. :)
