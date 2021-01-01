People say Everton's away form will be dire, but I can't see their home form being much better. The home crowd will be piling on the pressure, which will likely force them into mistakes that lead to opposition goals.



All the opponents really have to do is frustrate Everton, absorb pressure, and agitate the Boodison faithful. And of course decent teams will have them on the back foot from the start.



They might be able to mug a complacent side, like Arsenal or a Chelsea, but most mid table grinder clubs will have them sussed early.



They're really ending life at Goodison Park on a sour note. This will surely be a 3rd straight relegation battle and their home record becoming this bad has been the reason why they're constantly down there now. They only ever used to win 4 or 5 away games per season under Moyes, it was home form alone which kept them midtable or around a European place. If you win 9 or 10 of your home games a season, that's already 27/30 points before you factor in draws and maybe a few away wins, that alone practically keeps you safe. I think it was under Marco Silva they started losing regularly at home, it carried on behind closed doors and last season they lost 10 at Goodison which I believe was their worst ever season in the top flight as far as home games go. Lose more than that this time and it could be Championship football on the banks of the river blue Mersey!