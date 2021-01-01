« previous next »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:44 am
A quick scope around says Everton have bought a finisher and not much else. Technically not great, adds little to build up play, Beto is there to hold up the play  and finish in the box. He is a rough diamond, I doubt Everton will have the time to polish him.
I think the idea is rather for him to polish Everton, but you know, you can't polish a....
Going by YouTube comps hes gorra birra Paulo Wanchope aboot him. Looks decent carrying the ball although a bit gangly like.

Looks alright to be honest
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:04 am
Its that bad huh?

We can only hope. :)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:15:17 am
People say Everton's away form will be dire, but I can't see their home form being much better. The home crowd will be piling on the pressure, which will likely force them into mistakes that lead to opposition goals.

All the opponents really have to do is frustrate Everton, absorb pressure, and agitate the Boodison faithful. And of course decent teams will have them on the back foot from the start.

They might be able to mug a complacent side, like Arsenal or a Chelsea, but most mid table grinder clubs will have them sussed early.

They're really ending life at Goodison Park on a sour note. This will surely be a 3rd straight relegation battle and their home record becoming this bad has been the reason why they're constantly down there now. They only ever used to win 4 or 5 away games per season under Moyes, it was home form alone which kept them midtable or around a European place. If you win 9 or 10 of your home games a season, that's already 27/30 points before you factor in draws and maybe a few away wins, that alone practically keeps you safe. I think it was under Marco Silva they started losing regularly at home, it carried on behind closed doors and last season they lost 10 at Goodison which I believe was their worst ever season in the top flight as far as home games go. Lose more than that this time and it could be Championship football on the banks of the river blue Mersey!
Well they survived last season off the back of just 8 wins. You can't really get any worse than that and expect to stay up. 12 draws, and 18 defeats - and they're already on three defeats this season already.

If they start losing games where they drew the corresponding fixture last season, then they're in real trouble.

With all that said though, last season they lost 3-1 at home to Fulham, 2-1 away to Villa and lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, so as things stand the situation hasn't really changed much for them. They've actually conceded a goal less, but obviously not scored at all. Maybe the new lad will fix that for them?
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm
Tremendous start to his Everton career. Already getting a dig at the redshite. Will be Halloween now before they start throwing kids at him and booing his introduction to a game as a sub.
You could interpret it that the only reason he signed for them was so he could play on the same pitch as Liverpool  well at least for a season
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Unfortunately probably massive confidence booster game tonight, looks like Doncaster are terrible
Have you seen Everton? :o
