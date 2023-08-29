Oof. Beto is not going to solve their problems. Hes technically ropey, albeit shows a good eye for goal. Hes always been a bit of a lump in my book, he looks like hed be better as a centre half in a low block than a striker.
Theyre going to try and use him as a focal point, a target man who holds it up and brings others into play. The issue is, they have no wide players or supplementary forwards who can get the goals. Barnes and Wood needed each other at Burnley to be effective and maybe Dyche sees Beto and DCL as somewhat of a recreation, but they dont have the midfield for it.
This is a massive gamble on the wrong profile of player, in my mind. Hes not that bad, but equally hes not that good and Udinese will be very, very happy with the fee theyve got.