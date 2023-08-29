« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 67836 times)

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:22:50 pm
How can these afford £30m for a player? Thought they were almost bankrupt?
Selling Iwobi and Gray. Holgates wages (which were ridiculous if I remember£90k) off their hands too.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 03:42:29 pm »
That Beto look fine in his yowtoobe videos, shame he'll turn out to be a big useless lump
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 03:48:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:22:50 pm
How can these afford £30m for a player? Thought they were almost bankrupt?

It's all on tick. They're not paying any of the fee till next year.

If they go down though it's less income they'll have to pay Udinese (and other clubs) for players they've signed.

They're gambling he'll help keep them up.

6 foot 4 which is a pre-requisite for an Everton striker, so that's a good start.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 03:50:50 pm »
There is what he said and then there is reality, apparently this is him turning up for his medical





Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 03:52:06 pm »
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 04:14:20 pm »
Apparently they have come up with a use for both Goodison and Calvert-Lewin







Away kit as well. Imagine if you've only got small doorways in your house.


Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:14:20 pm
Apparently they have come up with a use for both Goodison and Calvert-Lewin







Away kit as well. Imagine if you've only got small doorways in your house.



Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:14:20 pm
Apparently they have come up with a use for both Goodison and Calvert-Lewin







Away kit as well. Imagine if you've only got small doorways in your house.




Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:22:50 pm
How can these afford £30m for a player? Thought they were almost bankrupt?

The Arteta Money
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm
The Arteta Money
It was down the back of Bill's couch all this time?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 04:27:47 pm
The Arteta Money
£8m to £30m in 12 years, that's quite the return on their money.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm »
Thought this was fun to see.

Look, the bottom of the table.  The promoted sides have yet to get a point this season.







Oh, and there's Everton too.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 05:29:29 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Thought this was fun to see.

Look, the bottom of the table.  The promoted sides have yet to get a point this season.







Oh, and there's Everton too.

Shame really, as either / both Burnley & Luton would have at least a point as they were due to play each other but was postponed.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Oh, and there's Everton too.

Yet to score a goal

 ;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 05:54:47 pm »
Yes, Beto actually said this. And yes, the majority of blues have absolutely fallen for it. ;D


Quote
"Words cannot express the feeling I have right now to play at Goodison Park because its a stadium that since I was in high school, I always wanted to play at. The fans here at Everton are a step up compared to other fans."
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 06:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm
Yet to score a goal

 ;D

As a real positive for them the u-18's have scored 4 goals,lost all three games mind.And the u21 team got a point with a 2-2 draw with Middlesboro, sandwiched between two 4-0 defeats.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm »
Does Beto speak much English?

He may need to realize Fucking Shithose is not a compliment.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 07:27:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm
Does Beto speak much English?

He may need to realize Fucking Shithose is not a compliment.
And Booo isn't English for 'Go 'ed lad, you're doing great'
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 07:30:03 pm »
What does the Bullens Wall have to say about Beto?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm
Selling Iwobi and Gray. Holgates wages (which were ridiculous if I remember£90k) off their hands too.

Apparently they are subsiding Holgates wages. Another they expected City to pay £60m for only for him to turn out shite.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 pm »
Everton seem to have finally found their level.  8)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 07:34:40 pm »
Theyve finally found a replacement for Denis Stracqualursi.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm »
Oof. Beto is not going to solve their problems. Hes technically ropey, albeit shows a good eye for goal. Hes always been a bit of a lump in my book, he looks like hed be better as a centre half in a low block than a striker.

Theyre going to try and use him as a focal point, a target man who holds it up and brings others into play. The issue is, they have no wide players or supplementary forwards who can get the goals. Barnes and Wood needed each other at Burnley to be effective and maybe Dyche sees Beto and DCL as somewhat of a recreation, but they dont have the midfield for it.

This is a massive gamble on the wrong profile of player, in my mind. Hes not that bad, but equally hes not that good and Udinese will be very, very happy with the fee theyve got.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm
Does Beto speak much English?

He may need to realize Fucking Shithose is not a compliment.

'Are you saying 'Boo' or 'Boo-enissimo'?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 07:44:37 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:54:47 pm
Yes, Beto actually said this. And yes, the majority of blues have absolutely fallen for it. ;D


Quote
"Words cannot express the feeling I have right now to play at Goodison Park because its a stadium that since I was in high school, I always wanted to play at. The fans here at Everton are a step up compared to other fans."

Kids these days rely too heavily on AI to write essays.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 08:12:44 am »
A quick scope around says Everton have bought a finisher and not much else. Technically not great, adds little to build up play, Beto is there to hold up the play  and finish in the box. He is a rough diamond, I doubt Everton will have the time to polish him.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:30:03 pm
What does the Bullens Wall have to say about Beto?
Something about him being better than Nunez and hes straight into the combined Merseyside XI
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 08:59:10 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:54:47 pm
Yes, Beto actually said this. And yes, the majority of blues have absolutely fallen for it. ;D


"Words cannot express the feeling I have right now to play at Goodison Park because it’s a stadium that since I was in high school, I always wanted to play at. The fans here at Everton are a step up compared to other fans."

Of all the stadiums in all the world, he wanted to play in this one? Sounds like this was "translated" for him by Bullsh*t Bill  :lmao
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
"ok, were paying £27m for Beto, a player who moved to Udinese last summer on a permanent transfer for an agreed fee of £6m after being there on loan for a season"

:D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 10:05:16 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:44 am
A quick scope around says Everton have bought a finisher and not much else. Technically not great, adds little to build up play, Beto is there to hold up the play  and finish in the box. He is a rough diamond, I doubt Everton will have the time to polish him.

From the little I have seen of him in the Serie A (I don't watch Udinese too often), your assessment is spot on. I was surprised to see that he is 25 already, since I haven't really noticed him in the Portuguese league when he was with Portimonense ...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:00:34 pm
Serious question, if we put up a Merseyside XI from just our team (and it would be) how many everton players would make the reserve team?

Heard them talking on Toffee TV about their right back being a better 'defender' than Trent. So I guess they were talking about that Patterson who was one of the defenders out jumped for the Wolves goal that they conceded.
 :-\
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 11:01:53 am »
I didn't see their first game but watched all of their second game, just to pass time on a slow Bank Holiday Saturday. I'm hearing a lot of them saying that they dominated the first two games and should have had six points but were sucker punched, resulting in zero points! Now I didn't see them 'dominate' on Saturday, they sat in, invited Wolves on and played on the break looking for set pieces whenever possible, there is a distinct lack of creativity from their midfield. They did have chances and a disallowed goal but so did Wolves and Everton only really attempted to get further up the pitch in the last 10 minutes which in turn led to the Wolves break and goal. Now if sitting in a low block and surrendering possession to your opponent constitutes 'dominating' play, then fair enough but the more astute of them have noted that a Dyche team is unlikely to dominate possession - even against bloody Wolves who are hardly the most dynamic team in the world!! No a Dyche team is all about blood and guts and making it a scrap and hoping something drops for you, more of a percentage game rather than craft and guile. Maybe that's the style that will get the crowd off their seats. 
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 11:02:54 am »
I suspect he'll do as well as Tosun did.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 11:04:52 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:44 am
A quick scope around says Everton have bought a finisher and not much else. Technically not great, adds little to build up play, Beto is there to hold up the play  and finish in the box. He is a rough diamond, I doubt Everton will have the time to polish him.

He tends to score in patches and in the past 2 seasons, those have primarily come before February. Considering their financial situation making this signing shows how daft the Chermiti one is on paper. He could end up being a good player in a few years time, but they've spent £15m of their limited funds on a player who is now unlikely to see many opportunities outside of cup matches
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 11:07:15 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:01:53 am
No a Dyche team is all about blood and guts and making it a scrap and hoping something drops for you, more of a percentage game rather than craft and guile. Maybe that's the style that will get the crowd off their seats. 
Dyche makes Fat Sam look like Miguel Muñoz.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 11:09:38 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Thought this was fun to see.

Look, the bottom of the table.  The promoted sides have yet to get a point this season.







Oh, and there's Everton too.

Praying for a big Sheffield United performance against the Ev!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 11:13:52 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:09:38 am
Praying for a big Sheffield United performance against the Ev!
They didn't look too bad v the cheats.
Got a bit of fight in them, which is more than you can say for the Shite.
Home win, I reckon.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 11:15:17 am »
People say Everton's away form will be dire, but I can't see their home form being much better. The home crowd will be piling on the pressure, which will likely force them into mistakes that lead to opposition goals.

All the opponents really have to do is frustrate Everton, absorb pressure, and agitate the Boodison faithful. And of course decent teams will have them on the back foot from the start.

They might be able to mug a complacent side, like Arsenal or a Chelsea, but most mid table grinder clubs will have them sussed early.
