I didn't see their first game but watched all of their second game, just to pass time on a slow Bank Holiday Saturday. I'm hearing a lot of them saying that they dominated the first two games and should have had six points but were sucker punched, resulting in zero points! Now I didn't see them 'dominate' on Saturday, they sat in, invited Wolves on and played on the break looking for set pieces whenever possible, there is a distinct lack of creativity from their midfield. They did have chances and a disallowed goal but so did Wolves and Everton only really attempted to get further up the pitch in the last 10 minutes which in turn led to the Wolves break and goal. Now if sitting in a low block and surrendering possession to your opponent constitutes 'dominating' play, then fair enough but the more astute of them have noted that a Dyche team is unlikely to dominate possession - even against bloody Wolves who are hardly the most dynamic team in the world!! No a Dyche team is all about blood and guts and making it a scrap and hoping something drops for you, more of a percentage game rather than craft and guile. Maybe that's the style that will get the crowd off their seats.