Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 64903 times)

Online kopite77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:07:48 am
Somebody please tell this new dude they've bought from Italy is shite
Hes signed for Everton, so its practically a Prerequisite!
Online Armchair expert

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 11:20:19 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 11:18:34 am
Hes signed for Everton, so its practically a Prerequisite!

Haha...That's all I needed ..👍
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:07:48 am
Somebody please tell this new dude they've bought from Italy is shite
He'll make the Merseyside 11 ahead of Salah, guaranteed.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
All i know are his stats are nothing special, last 2 seasons in Serie A, he's scored 10 and 11.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 11:35:59 am
All i know are his stats are nothing special, last 2 seasons in Serie A, he's scored 10 and 11.

That'd make him an Everton legend tbf
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 11:41:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:32:43 am
He'll make the Merseyside 11 ahead of Salah, guaranteed.

If you enjoy a good laugh, always read the combined Everton-Liverpool XI from the Echo before the Derby.
The journo really leans into the delusion.

Also, I know some of our fans are bewildered about our inability to sign a DM for around £50-60m,

How about Everton's inability to track down a central defender better than Michael Keane? There's 24 teams in the Championship with two or three better players in his position, when you include the leagues around Europe, it's genuinely baffling.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 11:45:50 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:07:48 am
Somebody please tell this new dude they've bought from Italy is shite
He scores one in three so he might be just what they need.

But Maupay scored one in three before he went there too
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 11:47:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:45:50 am
He scores one in three so he might be just what they need.

But Maupay scored one in three before he went there too

Surprised they haven't tried to get Ashley Barnes from Norwich.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:47:27 am
Surprised they haven't tried to get Ashley Barnes from Norwich.
They'd be better off with John Barnes.
Online 12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 11:55:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:52:17 am
They'd be better off with John Barnes.

Barnes Travel more like
At least he could park a bus
Online Redknight60

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 11:58:11 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:07:48 am
Somebody please tell this new dude they've bought from Italy is shite
His passing numbers are atrocious, barely gets involved in the game. His scoring record is not bad but I could easily see him being the kind of guy that worked well at a particular club only to turn to shit in a different set up.

The positive for him is he probably only needs 8-10 goals to be deemed a success with that mob.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:58:35 am
True, but not always and they could readily afford it if AC decided not to do so.

Depends on how desperate Sheffield are though, and AC. If you're looking to loan out a player it's usually because you either want them to get experience,  or don't have room for them. We loaned Origi ourselves at one point. Thank goodness we brought him back!

For myself, I wouldn't blame Sheffield if they see covering all the wages as too much of a risk. He might not be the right fit for them.
