21-22, Everton finished on 39 points, four points above the drop.
22-23, Everton finished on 36 points, two points above the drop.
Let's say the PL are really really kind to Everton - an immediate four point deduction, with a second four point deduction, suspended for two years on condition they get their financial house in order. Even that could cripple them.
And either the players know no more than we do about the prospect for any kind of punishment, so they're playing with a lot of uncertainty hanging over the club; or they have an inkling of what might be coming, which judging from their performances can't be much good either.