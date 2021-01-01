I agree. They seem mentally fragile and I think a four point deduction would send them down rather than motivate them. A good manager would use it as a siege mentality set up, but I dont see that they have the characters to react in the intended way.



4 points and perhaps a suspended 2 points feels somewhat fair, maybe too lenient? Is there a precedent with the Premier League deducting points? Boro were docked for failing to fulfil a fixture in the 90s and went down, Portsmouth when already doomed were docked 9 or 10 for entering into administration, but I cant think of a points docking for financial mismanagement thats come whilst the season is still alive and kicking for the team in question.



The EFL, who are admittedly much more proactive, would probably dock 6 - 10 points in this scenario.



I'd say it's extremely lenient, given how reckless Everton have been over the past five years, and their obvious bs Covid accounts. If it were me, I'd give them a straight six points deduction right now. Four points would be a generous let off; but like I said, in their currently weakened state, even that could kill Everton's survival hopes.There's no real precedent when it comes to points deductions in the PL, other than the ones you describe. We came uncomfortably close to the nine point deduction, but that's about it.You can summon the relegation fighting spirit for perhaps the last 8 to 10 games of the season, where everybody gets behind the team and and the players are running through brick walls for the cause. You can't play like that for 35 games though. And their team isn't really even all that good to be picked over after a relegation, so it's not like they're playing to at least put themselves in the shop window, either.