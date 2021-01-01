« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1200 on: Today at 12:09:03 am
If they end up the season with negative points, will they carry that at the start of the Championship next season?  ;D

Seems logical because those would be deducted points for breaking financial rules, not game points...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1201 on: Today at 12:21:40 am
Any points we accrue in the first 10 games don't count, therefore we'll be level with the shite again at that point.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1202 on: Today at 12:25:45 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
Early afternoon kick off in Sheffield next Saturday.
I reckon Sheff Utd smash them.
Agents Robinson and Larouci in there (Brewster technically)
I doubt Tom Davies will have any impact, he rarely does
Bad time to be playing Sheffield United in another 6 pointer. Going into the international break with 0 points would not be good
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1203 on: Today at 01:16:36 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:09:03 am
If they end up the season with negative points, will they carry that at the start of the Championship next season?  ;D

Seems logical because those would be deducted points for breaking financial rules, not game points...

No, they wont carryover. However, theyll get another deduction from the FL, guaranteed.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:12:49 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:16:36 am
No, they wont carryover. However, theyll get another deduction from the FL, guaranteed.

EFL are more active docking teams points for financial breaches than the PL are, Wigan have has 8 points docked, Reading 1 point docked & that's this season, Reading & Wigan were docked points last season too.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:31:23 am
21-22, Everton finished on 39 points, four points above the drop.

22-23, Everton finished on 36 points, two points above the drop.

Let's say the PL are really really kind to Everton - an immediate four point deduction, with a second four point deduction, suspended for two years on condition they get their financial house in order. Even that could cripple them.

And either the players know no more than we do about the prospect for any kind of punishment, so they're playing with a lot of uncertainty hanging over the club; or they have an inkling of what might be coming, which judging from their performances can't be much good either.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:38:50 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:31:23 am
21-22, Everton finished on 39 points, four points above the drop.

22-23, Everton finished on 36 points, two points above the drop.

Let's say the PL are really really kind to Everton - an immediate four point deduction, with a second four point deduction, suspended for two years on condition they get their financial house in order. Even that could cripple them.

And either the players know no more than we do about the prospect for any kind of punishment, so they're playing with a lot of uncertainty hanging over the club; or they have an inkling of what might be coming, which judging from their performances can't be much good either.
I agree. They seem mentally fragile and I think a four point deduction would send them down rather than motivate them. A good manager would use it as a siege mentality set up, but I dont see that they have the characters to react in the intended way.

4 points and perhaps a suspended 2 points feels somewhat fair, maybe too lenient? Is there a precedent with the Premier League deducting points? Boro were docked for failing to fulfil a fixture in the 90s and went down, Portsmouth when already doomed were docked 9 or 10 for entering into administration, but I cant think of a points docking for financial mismanagement thats come whilst the season is still alive and kicking for the team in question.

The EFL, who are admittedly much more proactive, would probably dock 6 - 10 points in this scenario.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:50:01 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:38:50 am
I agree. They seem mentally fragile and I think a four point deduction would send them down rather than motivate them. A good manager would use it as a siege mentality set up, but I dont see that they have the characters to react in the intended way.

4 points and perhaps a suspended 2 points feels somewhat fair, maybe too lenient? Is there a precedent with the Premier League deducting points? Boro were docked for failing to fulfil a fixture in the 90s and went down, Portsmouth when already doomed were docked 9 or 10 for entering into administration, but I cant think of a points docking for financial mismanagement thats come whilst the season is still alive and kicking for the team in question.

The EFL, who are admittedly much more proactive, would probably dock 6 - 10 points in this scenario.

I'd say it's extremely lenient, given how reckless Everton have been over the past five years, and their obvious bs Covid accounts. If it were me, I'd give them a straight six points deduction right now. Four points would be a generous let off; but like I said, in their currently weakened state, even that could kill Everton's survival hopes.

There's no real precedent when it comes to points deductions in the PL, other than the ones you describe. We came uncomfortably close to the nine point deduction, but that's about it.

You can summon the relegation fighting spirit for perhaps the last 8 to 10 games of the season, where everybody gets behind the team and and the players are running through brick walls for the cause. You can't play like that for 35 games though. And their team isn't really even all that good to be picked over after a relegation, so it's not like they're playing to at least put themselves in the shop window, either.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1208 on: Today at 09:08:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:50:01 am
I'd say it's extremely lenient, given how reckless Everton have been over the past five years, and their obvious bs Covid accounts. If it were me, I'd give them a straight six points deduction right now. Four points would be a generous let off; but like I said, in their currently weakened state, even that could kill Everton's survival hopes.

There's no real precedent when it comes to points deductions in the PL, other than the ones you describe. We came uncomfortably close to the nine point deduction, but that's about it.

You can summon the relegation fighting spirit for perhaps the last 8 to 10 games of the season, where everybody gets behind the team and and the players are running through brick walls for the cause. You can't play like that for 35 games though. And their team isn't really even all that good to be picked over after a relegation, so it's not like they're playing to at least put themselves in the shop window, either.

Agreed, 4 point deduction is extremely lenient considering the breaching of the finances has lead to other teams being relegated.

Their is a president for docking teams points in the PL.

 Middlesbrough were docked 3 points for failing to fulfill a fixture [canceled an away match at Blackburn without permission from the PL, ironically those 3 points would have kept Middlesbrough in th PL], & Portsmouth were docked 9 points for going into administration

The PL need to be seen clamping down on clubs breaching profit & sustainability rules, anything less than Everton getting minimum 6 points docked & a fine, [& stripping them of all the trophies they won for winning the transfer window ;D] will be scene as a slap on the wrist.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1209 on: Today at 09:18:21 am
First season where after 7 games all the newly promoted teams haven't picked up a single point. Yet somehow these are at the bottom.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1210 on: Today at 09:50:13 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:18:21 am
First season where after 7 games all the newly promoted teams haven't picked up a single point. Yet somehow these are at the bottom.

Yet another first then.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1211 on: Today at 09:55:47 am
I don't think deducting points would make any difference to Evertons season they look like their going down on the performances they've put in already, they where piss
poor at Villa and if that's going to be their standard away from goodison I can see them going a whole season without an away win. Their forwards couldn't hit a barn door in front of them and there's mistakes right through the team every game. I think they're heading for the drop regardless of a points deduction so I hope they don't get one to give the bitters an excuse to moan about.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1212 on: Today at 03:46:47 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:08:30 am
Agreed, 4 point deduction is extremely lenient considering the breaching of the finances has lead to other teams being relegated.

Yeah. Four points would be extremely lenient given the extent of the breaches. It's not like they've been just a few million over the threshold. The Football League would implement a more severe penalty than that
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1213 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm
Surprised by the lack of stories about Moshiri and Kenwright going on a quiz show.
Alexander Armstrong would be delighted to have them.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1214 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:50:57 pm
Surprised by the lack of stories about Moshiri and Kenwright going on a quiz show.
Alexander Armstrong would be delighted to have them.

Had to work hard to get that laboured joke. :D

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1215 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:53:45 pm
Had to work hard to get that laboured joke. :D

Would it pointless celebrities or pointless sportsmen
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1216 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm
We gave a hundred people a hundred seconds to name words ending in '___boo'.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1217 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:50:57 pm
Surprised by the lack of stories about Moshiri and Kenwright going on a quiz show.
Alexander Armstrong would be delighted to have them.

Pretty sure they'd fuck it up and get the most points
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #1218 on: Today at 05:30:54 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:50:57 pm
Surprised by the lack of stories about Moshiri and Kenwright going on a quiz show.
Alexander Armstrong would be delighted to have them.

:wellin
