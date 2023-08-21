« previous next »
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 11:34:04 am
Not something you want on your CV is it? "Second choice to Jordan Pickford, used to get things off six foot shelves for him".

Yeah, it is kind of embarrassing come to think of it! At least Adrian and Kelleher have been instrumental in us winning silverware! Imagine being Pickford's arm substitute! ;D
Logged




Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:34:22 am
Uncle Roy (one of the most respected coaches in Europe, with a record similar to Alex Fergusons) thought differently.

That was because his methods got lost in translation
Logged


Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 01:03:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:14:08 am
Also Poulsen was a decent combative midfielder at Schalke and Sevilla before his legs went at Juventus. Konchesky on the other hand was never at any point in his career at a level required for us.

I remember thinking Lauri Dalla Valle was going to be a big deal at the time alongside Alex Kakilinic. But we swapped them for Konchesky. I know they didnt pull up trees since, but I felt we could of developed them well. And I would of took a chance on that instead of Konchesky.

The biggest loss of that transfer imo.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:24:39 am
Love how he feigned an injury just like when he felled VvD.
good to see the ref give him a yellow for time wasting as well.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 pm »
Dyche's transfer plans unveiled

Danjuma,
Young,
Chermiti,
Harrison,
Ekitike.

Logged


Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm »
Richard Jolly 🇺🇦
@RichJolly
Everton were shockingly bad against Villa. For the first time since 1955-56, they have started a season with two league defeats and without scoring. Sean Dyche called for change in May but this was both more of the same and worse. Worrying times for them:

Are Everton the first crisis club of the season? | @RichJolly https://independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-aston-villa-sean-dyche-b2396559.html #EFc
11:56 AM · Aug 21, 2023


Worrying Times
Logged


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 02:10:01 pm »
Shame theres Luton and Sheff United in the PL this season.

Probable that theres is only 1 relegation spot up for grabs
Logged



Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:10:01 pm
Shame theres Luton and Sheff United in the PL this season.

Probable that theres is only 1 relegation spot up for grabs

I fancy both to go down as most people seem too, here's hoping they can put a few wins together when they play at home, practically every team who stays up does so on the back of winning home games, see the likes of Everton, Forest, Wolves last season.

I'm hoping one or both of them can just devise some way of winning games in this league, whether it's gung ho football or keeping clean sheets and nicking games with some utter yard dog up front. Goals are Everton's biggest problem, I said after the Fulham game they don't have 30 league goals in them, and if Che Adams comes in/Calvert Lewin stays injury prone, both of which look likely, I can't see much changing. Defence actually looks worse this time around too, very promising stuff.
Logged


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm »
Dyche absolutely scalded his team after the game. Tarkowski I think it was made similar comments. They referenced giving up, lack of heart and fight, all things you don't want to hear at any point in the season but you most definitely don't want to hear those things after just 2 games.
Logged

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 02:45:36 pm »
17/10 now on Bet365 to go down - happy I got on at 3-1 before the first match
Logged




Online Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 03:12:22 pm »
Mason Greenwood will sort them out
Logged

Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 02:45:36 pm
17/10 now on Bet365 to go down - happy I got on at 3-1 before the first match

I got 4-1 on them going down and us to finish top 4. Feeling confident on both counts
Logged


Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:21:06 am
Bit harsh on Mama Poulsen that, when it was Paul Konchesky's mum...
I think you'll find that was Paul Fucking Konchesky - PFK for ever afterwards :)
Logged



Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm »
Went out with Missus early last night.
The taxi driver had a right gob on.
When I asked him if was he alright, he answered "NO, I'M FUCKING NOT"
I asked him why and he said "FUCKING EVERTON"   ;D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm »
Even Kenwright isn't that stupid.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm
Went out with Missus early last night.
The taxi driver had a right gob on.
When I asked him if was he alright, he answered "NO, I'M FUCKING NOT"
I asked him why and he said "FUCKING EVERTON"   ;D

Isnt being a Bitter part of the Liverpool taxi driver Knowledge Test?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 20, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Grim stuff from them, compounded by the fact they've likely lost Iwobi and Calvert-Lewin for at least a month.

Does it still count as losing a player that is available less often than Thiago though?
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:12:22 pm
Mason Greenwood will sort them out

Honestly, Everton popped to my mind when I read the news about Greenwood. Wouldn't shock me at all.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 05:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm
Does it still count as losing a player that is available less often than Thiago though?

It is when your next best forward option is Danjuma followed by Maupay
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm
Isnt being a Bitter part of the Liverpool taxi driver Knowledge Test?
no, but swearing at passengers seems to be.  :)
Logged

Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 06:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 04:10:37 pm
Has Greenwood joined already?

damn....bringing the bigs guns out.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
Give them some credit, I don't even think the Mongrels would accept him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 06:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm
Give them some credit, I don't even think the Mongrels would accept him.
Their fans wouldnt stand fit it. Rightly so
Logged




Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm
DCL has snapped his cheek bone..

Thats another few weeks out

Hahaha

Logged




Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm »
Police are investigating "racist comments" directed towards Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old shared a screenshot of a racist message he received after Sunday's 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Everton said that "such abuse is vile" and Merseyside Police added "we condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms."

"It is appalling to think that anyone would use an online platform to target anyone with abuse based on their race," said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

"Merseyside Police can confirm an investigation is under way after it was reported racist comments were made on social media directed towards an Everton player."We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously, and I would like to remind social media users that any belief that they can maintain anonymity online to commit offences is misplaced.

"Offences committed online, including malicious communications and any inappropriate behaviour, can be investigated."

The spokesperson added that Merseyside Police are "committed to working closely" with clubs and anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out "to tackle racism and discrimination in football".

Last week Everton condemned the social media abuse suffered by striker Neal Maupay following the side's 1-0 loss to Fulham.

"Everton strongly condemn any form of racist and discriminatory abuse towards our players," the club said.

"Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated."

Everton added they were conducting an investigation to identify the individual involved and would be supporting the police with their process.

"We must all take a zero tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities. Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities," the Toffees added.
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 09:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:23:06 am
My bad, I got them mixed up! ;D

Definitely Vaguely!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:35:28 pm
Dyche's transfer plans unveiled

Danjuma,
Chermiti,
Young,
Ekitike.
If you rearrange the names just right, you can see that all Dyche is trying to do is put out a lineup that can be sung like Kokomo by the Beach Boys.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
If you rearrange the names just right, you can see that all Dyche is trying to do is put out a lineup that can be sung like Kokomo by the Beach Boys.
Wouldnt it be nice if he did, god only knows why though.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,349
  • Big in Japan
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
If you rearrange the names just right, you can see that all Dyche is trying to do is put out a lineup that can be sung like Kokomo by the Beach Boys.

Danjuma, Onana, ooh, I wanna take ya
Iwobi, Chermiti , come on Jerry Mina
Keano, Mykolenko
Gueye, why don't we go?

Down the Bramley Moore Dock
There's a club called Everton
That's where you wanna go
To get away from football
With Seamus Coleman
And old man Andy Lonergan
They'll be relegated soon
To the booing of an angry man
Down at Everton
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline bidgeir

  • Nobody knows until all of a sudden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 150
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
Danjuma, Onana, ooh, I wanna take ya
Iwobi, Chermiti , come on Jerry Mina
Keano, Mykolenko
Gueye, why don't we go?

Down the Bramley Moore Dock
There's a club called Everton
That's where you wanna go
To get away from football
With Seamus Coleman
And old man Andy Lonergan
They'll be relegated soon
To the booing of an angry man
Down at Everton

Thank you. I just cried with laughter
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,606
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
Danjuma, Onana, ooh, I wanna take ya
Iwobi, Chermiti , come on Jerry Mina
Keano, Mykolenko
Gueye, why don't we go?

Down the Bramley Moore Dock
There's a club called Everton
That's where you wanna go
To get away from football
With Seamus Coleman
And old man Andy Lonergan
They'll be relegated soon
To the booing of an angry man
Down at Everton

:lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Booau
Help me Rhondda
Boobirds over the mountain
Celebrate the boos
Peggy Boo
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • Boss Tha
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Don't Go Near The Corner

Child is Getting Lobbed by The Man

Bad Vibrations

Etc!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,520
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #633 on: Today at 12:26:27 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
Booau
Help me Rhondda
Boobirds over the mountain
Celebrate the boos
Peggy Boo

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

County Road Girls
And Your Dream Comes Boo
Sloop John Boo
Trophies, No
A Thing or Boo
Busy Winnin' Nothing
All I Want to Boo
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #634 on: Today at 01:37:23 am »
I think Dyche has a really difficult task on his hands. Bless their supporters they think they're club is too big for Dyche. They are truly living in the 80s when they were last relevant as a competitive force. Dyche is a good manager but the situation at Everton is going to take years to fix. They need to stick with him and let him sort it out. He has the chops to do it. He's arguably their best appointment since Moyes if they give him the time. He is going to need time as he hasn't a pot to piss in.

Going down as much as it would be humiliating for Everton might just be the catalyst they need to do a proper rebuild. They keep chopping and changing managers. It's clearly not the answer. Even if they do get relegated they should stick with Dyche.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #635 on: Today at 05:44:57 am »
How come they made a worse squad than last season when they survived with what could only be labeled as championship mid-table squad. They'll probably survive this again with 3 teams just being worse than them again. Still don't understand how leicester couldn't get more points than these with a far better squad.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,383
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #636 on: Today at 06:29:29 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 01:37:23 am
I think Dyche has a really difficult task on his hands. Bless their supporters they think they're club is too big for Dyche. They are truly living in the 80s when they were last relevant as a competitive force. Dyche is a good manager but the situation at Everton is going to take years to fix. They need to stick with him and let him sort it out. He has the chops to do it. He's arguably their best appointment since Moyes if they give him the time. He is going to need time as he hasn't a pot to piss in.

Going down as much as it would be humiliating for Everton might just be the catalyst they need to do a proper rebuild. They keep chopping and changing managers. It's clearly not the answer. Even if they do get relegated they should stick with Dyche.

If they go down, the club is looking at administration.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • JFT96
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #637 on: Today at 07:41:29 am »
All the podcasts I listen to fail to mention why they're struggling financially now, you'd think they'd been hit by an unforeseen hit to assets rather than blowing hundreds of millions of outside investment on shite until they can't get away with it any more.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,452
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #638 on: Today at 09:12:03 am »
The first club to cheat their way to relegation?


Objectively, we don't want Everton to do too badly at the start, as they'll be encouraged to pull the trigger on Dyche. On the flip side, it's points they got early on the board the past two seasons that probably saved their relegation bacon, so watching them struggle early doors sees them under some good pressure from the start.  It's a good test of their mentality, and so far their flunking it.

I think they've passed the point of no return. I'm not sure they've even got the money to fire Dyche, and even if they do bin him off, who else can do a better job? Allardyce? He's hardly going to work for peanuts. Steak butties maybe, but not peanuts.

I think the players and the fans are mentally exhausted. I'm not sure they have it in them to manage a third successive relegation battle. Yeah, they will fewm and boo and rage, but if they're on less than 10 points after the first 10, they may just give up and accept it. I think they're more likely to spend this season mentally preparing for relegation rather than fighting it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
