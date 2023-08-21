The first club to cheat their way to relegation?
Objectively, we don't want Everton to do too badly at the start, as they'll be encouraged to pull the trigger on Dyche. On the flip side, it's points they got early on the board the past two seasons that probably saved their relegation bacon, so watching them struggle early doors sees them under some good pressure from the start. It's a good test of their mentality, and so far their flunking it.
I think they've passed the point of no return. I'm not sure they've even got the money to fire Dyche, and even if they do bin him off, who else can do a better job? Allardyce? He's hardly going to work for peanuts. Steak butties maybe, but not peanuts.
I think the players and the fans are mentally exhausted. I'm not sure they have it in them to manage a third successive relegation battle. Yeah, they will fewm and boo and rage, but if they're on less than 10 points after the first 10, they may just give up and accept it. I think they're more likely to spend this season mentally preparing for relegation rather than fighting it.