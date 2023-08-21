Police are investigating "racist comments" directed towards Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana.



The 22-year-old shared a screenshot of a racist message he received after Sunday's 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.



Everton said that "such abuse is vile" and Merseyside Police added "we condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms."



"It is appalling to think that anyone would use an online platform to target anyone with abuse based on their race," said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.



"Merseyside Police can confirm an investigation is under way after it was reported racist comments were made on social media directed towards an Everton player."We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously, and I would like to remind social media users that any belief that they can maintain anonymity online to commit offences is misplaced.



"Offences committed online, including malicious communications and any inappropriate behaviour, can be investigated."



The spokesperson added that Merseyside Police are "committed to working closely" with clubs and anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out "to tackle racism and discrimination in football".



Last week Everton condemned the social media abuse suffered by striker Neal Maupay following the side's 1-0 loss to Fulham.



"Everton strongly condemn any form of racist and discriminatory abuse towards our players," the club said.



"Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated."



Everton added they were conducting an investigation to identify the individual involved and would be supporting the police with their process.



"We must all take a zero tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities. Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities," the Toffees added.