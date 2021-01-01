Quite a good number of their starting side have experienced at least one relegation which doesn't really bode well! That I can think of: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, think Young went down with Watford years ago, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Danjuma, perhaps Harrison/Gnonto if they sign. Probably forgetting someone too because they're that shit.



If they don't sign a good number 9 then at the minimum it's another dog fight. I'd tip them for less than 30 goals with this side. That they've stuck with Calvert Lewin again baffles me because I can see him scoring less than 10 Premier League goals for the rest of his career, I reckon the damage is done on his body.