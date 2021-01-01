« previous next »
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quite a good number of their starting side have experienced at least one relegation which doesn't really bode well! That I can think of: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, think Young went down with Watford years ago, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Danjuma, perhaps Harrison/Gnonto if they sign. Probably forgetting someone too because they're that shit.

If they don't sign a good number 9 then at the minimum it's another dog fight. I'd tip them for less than 30 goals with this side. That they've stuck with Calvert Lewin again baffles me because I can see him scoring less than 10 Premier League goals for the rest of his career, I reckon the damage is done on his body.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Godfrey too.

Not the fella from Dads Army.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:08:52 pm
Quite a good number of their starting side have experienced at least one relegation which doesn't really bode well! That I can think of: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, think Young went down with Watford years ago, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Danjuma, perhaps Harrison/Gnonto if they sign. Probably forgetting someone too because they're that shit.

If they don't sign a good number 9 then at the minimum it's another dog fight. I'd tip them for less than 30 goals with this side. That they've stuck with Calvert Lewin again baffles me because I can see him scoring less than 10 Premier League goals for the rest of his career, I reckon the damage is done on his body.

On a serious note, I think DCL is undergoing the same sort of run that Sturridge had.
Rushed back to help the cause  when not 100% fit, aggravating existing injuries and trying to compensate causing more injuries. At least the lad hasnt got that arl prick Hodgson testing his resolve by making him do sprints to run off a hamstring injury in training ready for a meaningless friendly
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,470
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Imagine putting yourself through years of misery and coming back for more time after time.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:11:11 pm
Anyone else think DCL wasn't even on the bench because they are going to sell him?

A Premier League team would be absolutely nuts to pay real money for him at this stage. Done nothing for two years and his body won't be the same ever again. Take away that purple patch behind closed doors and what's he done for them really?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
A Premier League team would be absolutely nuts to pay real money for him at this stage. Done nothing for two years and his body won't be the same ever again. Take away that purple patch behind closed doors and what's he done for them really?

He's definitely a talented player but his injury record is shocking - very different types of injuries too, which suggests it's not a problem that's easy to fix.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,918
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:59:40 am
Close to signing Jack Harrison from Leeds.

Proper Dyche signing that  about as exciting as a veruca
:lmao

Hed done his medical but Villa have come in with a late bid and hes going there instead!

:lmao
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:32:17 pm
:lmao

Hed done his medical but Villa have come in with a late bid and hes going there instead!

:lmao

:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:07 pm
No hang on.

Hes still going to Everton

Villa are put off because hes currently injured

Unsurprisingly, it's a loan with no option to buy
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline FiSh77

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
Offline Armchair expert

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
Online Elzar

Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:43:36 am

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Black Bull Nova

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:07 pm
Offline CornerFlag

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online WanderingRed

Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 03:01:07 pm
Offline [new username under construction]

Offline only6times

Offline child-in-time

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:12:41 pm
Offline Titi Camara

Offline Son of Spion

Offline CornerFlag

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Online Hazell

Online wet echo

Offline 4pool

Offline Red Beret

Online 12C

