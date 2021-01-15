« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm »
Offline S

  spineless.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:52:38 pm
What film is it?
Road Trip. Better than The Godfather, there Ive said it.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:52:38 pm
What film is it?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HNfciDzZTNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HNfciDzZTNM</a>
Offline Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Yesterday at 05:16:11 pm
Is this finally the year?

Luton Town, Sheffield United and one other. Hopefully these.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm »
Bit disappointed at the paucity of piss-taking here today. Bloody Caicedo!
Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:31:42 pm
Luton Town, Sheffield United and one other. Hopefully these.

Could depend who they play last game of the Season, no doubt they'll be at home against a team who don't give a fuck or face a dodgy keeper on the take!
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:19:34 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm
Could depend who they play last game of the Season, no doubt they'll be at home against a team who don't give a fuck or face a dodgy keeper on the take!

Arsenal away is their last match.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:19:34 pm
Arsenal away is their last match.


Last home game is Sheffield United, Luton away the week before that

Only Brentford at home and maybe Chelsea away + Forest home in their run in that look like potential dead rubbers, long way to go until then though
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Last home game is Sheffield United, Luton away the week before that

Only Brentford at home and maybe Chelsea away + Forest home in their run in that look like potential dead rubbers, long way to go until then though

The Luton game will be a dead rubber, as theyll both be down by then.
Online Bennett

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm »
Dyche won four games 1-0 in his small spell last year. He will get 8-10 of them across the season and other 0-0s and 1-1s. They'll probably be OK sadly.

(Trying to cry it in.)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm »
Shite
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
Good start boys hope you manage to maintain this form for the whole season 👍
Offline decosabute

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm
Bit disappointed at the paucity of piss-taking here today. Bloody Caicedo!

It's true. We've allowed ourselves to take our eye off what's truly important. The one thing in football that never really lets us down.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm
It's true. We've allowed ourselves to take our eye off what's truly important. The one thing in football that never really lets us down.

 ;D
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm
That Keane goal should have stood first half. Shocker of a decision by the referee and VAR. Were all going to be fucked over again with this incompetence with the referee's in the PL.

People are so focussed on the keeper but its handball and offside lol.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:01:45 am »
Wank
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm
Dyche won four games 1-0 in his small spell last year. He will get 8-10 of them across the season and other 0-0s and 1-1s. They'll probably be OK sadly.

(Trying to cry it in.)
some Everton season ticket holder on 606 reckons they are screwed without a striker as they don't score many goals.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
If James Madison could take a penalty these would be gone.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:34:41 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:12:20 am
some Everton season ticket holder on 606 reckons they are screwed without a striker as they don't score many goals.
Bill?
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:42:06 am »
No matter what, they face yet another season of anxiously wondering if it is their year to drop. They might stay up again but for their fans, it is grim to know that next season will almost certainly be the same.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:47:01 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:12:20 am
some Everton season ticket holder on 606 reckons they are screwed without a striker as they don't score many goals.

Seems like a surprisingly reasonable assessment by one of their fans.

If you aren't very good then you at least need to be solid at the back and clinical up front, Pickford always has the potential for an error in him and don't they tend to average conceding two a game with him in goal as well. With that as your foundation you need a serious attack and realistically, they have little to nothing in that area.

Their current position of 16th might very well be as high as they reach this season.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #381 on: Today at 01:18:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August  7, 2023, 04:46:59 pm
I think their opening games will define their season


Fulham at home, not as easy as it would have appeared 12 months ago, if they lose this one, heads will go down quickly especially as


Aston Villa away, is a tough one but, followed by


Wolves at home, they really should win this and need to because


Sheffield United away is tough, they are fighters and newly promoted clubs at home are tough early on. If they have 6 points from these 4 games then


Arsenal at Home and Brentford away will matter less. If they have less than 6 points they could find themselves down there early doors just before they hit the two games they should win Luton and Bournemouth at home.


They have been favoured by the fixtures but if they cock up this early positive run will have it's opposite later as they then have a run which sees them 2nd favourite for every game until February I would say.
That Wolves game is massive now
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #382 on: Today at 01:27:28 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:47:01 am
Seems like a surprisingly reasonable assessment by one of their fans.

If you aren't very good then you at least need to be solid at the back and clinical up front, Pickford always has the potential for an error in him and don't they tend to average conceding two a game with him in goal as well. With that as your foundation you need a serious attack and realistically, they have little to nothing in that area.

Their current position of 16th might very well be as high as they reach this season.

Well, if we take care of business by a few goals v Chelsea, we could move Everton up to the heady heights of 15th.  :D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #383 on: Today at 01:33:22 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:47:01 am
Seems like a surprisingly reasonable assessment by one of their fans.

If you aren't very good then you at least need to be solid at the back and clinical up front, Pickford always has the potential for an error in him and don't they tend to average conceding two a game with him in goal as well. With that as your foundation you need a serious attack and realistically, they have little to nothing in that area.

Their current position of 16th might very well be as high as they reach this season.

They've been well below conceding 2 a game over the past 2 seasons, 57 last season and 66 the season before, they rarely get a proper bumming but their biggest problem is scoring goals

Think the stat you're thinking of is when the no arms c*nt in goal concedes he often goes on to concede at least one more? last season it was the 4 home wins under Dyche that kept them up*, all 1-0 against Arsenal, Leeds, Brentford & Bournemouth

*plus that useless c*nt Maddison missing a pen to put Leicester 3-1 up
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #384 on: Today at 02:37:43 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Last home game is Sheffield United, Luton away the week before that

Only Brentford at home and maybe Chelsea away + Forest home in their run in that look like potential dead rubbers, long way to go until then though

The latter games of the season can change though, as lots of fixtures get moved due to cup ties etc, so it's too early to know for sure who they will face in last game or 2.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #385 on: Today at 04:25:22 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:33:22 am

Think the stat you're thinking of is when the no arms c*nt in goal concedes he often goes on to concede at least one more?

So you could argue that yesterday was a win for them.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #386 on: Today at 04:34:55 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:33:22 am
They've been well below conceding 2 a game over the past 2 seasons, 57 last season and 66 the season before, they rarely get a proper bumming but their biggest problem is scoring goals

Think the stat you're thinking of is when the no arms c*nt in goal concedes he often goes on to concede at least one more? last season it was the 4 home wins under Dyche that kept them up*, all 1-0 against Arsenal, Leeds, Brentford & Bournemouth

That's probably the one I am thinking about actually, their challenge is obviously to make it true for all their games instead this season.  ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #387 on: Today at 07:07:04 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:33:22 am
They've been well below conceding 2 a game over the past 2 seasons, 57 last season and 66 the season before, they rarely get a proper bumming but their biggest problem is scoring goals

Think the stat you're thinking of is when the no arms c*nt in goal concedes he often goes on to concede at least one more? last season it was the 4 home wins under Dyche that kept them up*, all 1-0 against Arsenal, Leeds, Brentford & Bournemouth

*plus that useless c*nt Maddison missing a pen to put Leicester 3-1 up

Pickford does earn them more points than he costs them. He's not good enough to play for a top club which is why nobody comes in for him, but he does make a lot of saves.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #388 on: Today at 08:06:42 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:12:20 am
some Everton season ticket holder on 606 reckons they are screwed without a striker as they don't score many goals.

No worries there any more, they just signed that lad from Portugal who........oh no wait, he doesn't score either
Offline SK8 Red

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #389 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Some caller on talkshite last week was reminiscing about the golden era of Moyes reaching the top 4 and cup finals in the mid-late 2000s. What a time to be a bluenose
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #390 on: Today at 08:39:15 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 08:16:16 am
Some caller on talkshite last week was reminiscing about the golden era of Moyes reaching the top 4 and cup finals in the mid-late 2000s. What a time to be a bluenose

Sounds like Kenwright "we've had good times as well".

Reached one cup final in 11 years under Moyes. Even Cardiff reached two.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #391 on: Today at 08:49:29 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:57 am
That Wolves game is massive now

We need to see if Villa can bounce back from their mauling.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:15 am
Sounds like Kenwright "we've had good times as well".

Reached one cup final in 11 years under Moyes. Even Cardiff reached two.
Must be a bummer knowing that, for them in Rhyll
Online 12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:30:50 am »
Apparently Maupay has been subjected to some pretty horrendous abuse on Instagram after yesterdays result.
Club are actively seeking to uncover the culprits.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:31:59 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66488893
Didn't take long - already lobbing their toddlers online
Online Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #395 on: Today at 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Came in to laugh at Everton...

WTF is this?  :lmao

The funny thing for me is that it REALLY looks like a mate of mine :lmao
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #396 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
100% shouldn't be abusing players online if he's getting some serious stuff, not on




And team-mate Idrissa Gueye posted a message of support for Maupay, saying: "We win together and lose together. We all know the hard worker that you are..................if you could just score a goal though that would be nice"


Ok I apologise
Online Redsnappa

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #397 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
Just come up on the Twitter. We'll never see this again and not just the Union Jacks.  :D

Anny Road end April 74.



