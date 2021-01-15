Seems like a surprisingly reasonable assessment by one of their fans.
If you aren't very good then you at least need to be solid at the back and clinical up front, Pickford always has the potential for an error in him and don't they tend to average conceding two a game with him in goal as well. With that as your foundation you need a serious attack and realistically, they have little to nothing in that area.
Their current position of 16th might very well be as high as they reach this season.
They've been well below conceding 2 a game over the past 2 seasons, 57 last season and 66 the season before, they rarely get a proper bumming but their biggest problem is scoring goals
Think the stat you're thinking of is when the no arms c*nt in goal concedes he often goes on to concede at least one more? last season it was the 4 home wins under Dyche that kept them up*, all 1-0 against Arsenal, Leeds, Brentford & Bournemouth
*plus that useless c*nt Maddison missing a pen to put Leicester 3-1 up