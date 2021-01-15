What film is it?
Is this finally the year?
Luton Town, Sheffield United and one other. Hopefully these.
Could depend who they play last game of the Season, no doubt they'll be at home against a team who don't give a fuck or face a dodgy keeper on the take!
Arsenal away is their last match.
Last home game is Sheffield United, Luton away the week before thatOnly Brentford at home and maybe Chelsea away + Forest home in their run in that look like potential dead rubbers, long way to go until then though
Bit disappointed at the paucity of piss-taking here today. Bloody Caicedo!
It's true. We've allowed ourselves to take our eye off what's truly important. The one thing in football that never really lets us down.
That Keane goal should have stood first half. Shocker of a decision by the referee and VAR. Were all going to be fucked over again with this incompetence with the referee's in the PL.
Dyche won four games 1-0 in his small spell last year. He will get 8-10 of them across the season and other 0-0s and 1-1s. They'll probably be OK sadly. (Trying to cry it in.)
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
some Everton season ticket holder on 606 reckons they are screwed without a striker as they don't score many goals.
