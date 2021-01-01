« previous next »
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Bill Kenwright in disguise, yesterday.



Bluetenant Columbo,
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Bluetenant Columbo,

I thought she had a hand in her bag for a second.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Looking at their squad list, theres desperately few players they could jettison for good money if they needed to accumulate funds quickly, say for a massive looming tax bill.

Branthwaite, Godfrey, Pickford, McNeill and Onana are probably the only ones you could reliably say would get them £20m per player. Their squad is desperately thin on the ground quality wise. They should have sold Calvert-Lewin when he was fit and they were talking £50m+.

Id love to see them drop down the plug hole but I cant see them doing worse than 17 other teams. Lutons squad and signings says to me protect the PL payday then Bank the parachute payments to grow the club long term and help pay for the new stadium, which well play Championship football in. Sheffield Utds owner wants rid, has only given them £20m as a summer budget and has sold off their best attacker, without increasing their budget from the sale proceeds.

Then, Burnley are an unknown quantity whos goalscoring record wont translate to the PL, Fulham arent certain of keeping Mitrovic, Wolves have sold off their best two players etc.

Everton will survive due to the challenges others face as opposed to their own competence.

Looking at the state of the other clubs who are going to be down there I reckon it hinges on what happens at their hearing in October, personally I think they'll get off with a slap on the wrist and be put on a strict budget, depends on what pressure the premier league are under from the clubs who were relegated over the past couple of seasons
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Unfortunately, I reckon their opening 7/8 games are good for momentum. Could obviously go the other way for them and pile on pressure, but they should be expecting enough points out of them to not be looking over their shoulders for the rest of the season.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
I'd say their first 4 games are particularly easy, the 2nd game away to Villa is the only difficult one among them. If they don't have 6 points from those 4 games they will be disappointed.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Unfortunately, I reckon their opening 7/8 games are good for momentum. Could obviously go the other way for them and pile on pressure, but they should be expecting enough points out of them to not be looking over their shoulders for the rest of the season.

If they are in the shit come October, they could be in serious trouble. They have a very nice start
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
If they are in the shit come October, they could be in serious trouble. They have a very nice start

They had "a very nice start" under Rafa too ;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
I'd say their first 4 games are particularly easy, the 2nd game away to Villa is the only difficult one among them. If they don't have 6 points from those 4 games they will be disappointed.

If they get more than 6, we can expect their muppet fans to start wittering on about a challenge for European places. They never learn.

I think in October they'll avoid an immediate points deduction, but would hope the minimum they get is a suspended deduction and deadline to bring their finances within 'FFP', along with a 2-window transfer ban.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
I thought she had a hand in her bag for a second.
Haha only just seen that ;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Is this the season it finally happens? Haven't been checking up on transfers etc... have they bought anyone got rid of anyone etc...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Their team going into next season is, for my money, noticeably weaker than last season. The problem, as ever, is that the teams coming up might also be markedly weaker than those that came up last season - so I'd say the odds of relegation are largely unchanged.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Their team going into next season is, for my money, noticeably weaker than last season. The problem, as ever, is that the teams coming up might also be markedly weaker than those that came up last season - so I'd say the odds of relegation are largely unchanged.
Dyche could make a difference although the football is unlikely to be easy on the eye
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
I think their opening games will define their season


Fulham at home, not as easy as it would have appeared 12 months ago, if they lose this one, heads will go down quickly especially as


Aston Villa away, is a tough one but, followed by


Wolves at home, they really should win this and need to because


Sheffield United away is tough, they are fighters and newly promoted clubs at home are tough early on. If they have 6 points from these 4 games then


Arsenal at Home and Brentford away will matter less. If they have less than 6 points they could find themselves down there early doors just before they hit the two games they should win Luton and Bournemouth at home.


They have been favoured by the fixtures but if they cock up this early positive run will have it's opposite later as they then have a run which sees them 2nd favourite for every game until February I would say.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Dyche could make a difference although the football is unlikely to be easy on the eye

I think Dyche will keep them up but I can't see theme scoring 40+ goals. The natives will get restless and the Bullens Wall will speak.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Think Luton and Sheff United are nailed on to go down.

Then it's one from Everton, Forest, Bournemouth & Burnley. Outside shout of Wolves or West Ham but doubt either will be as shite this term.

Defo think others are right when they say there's at least 3 teams shitter than them this season but there's not much in it.

A bad run, a few key injuries or just bad luck could see them off but I doubt it.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Dyche could make a difference although the football is unlikely to be easy on the eye
unlikely?  :)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
unlikely?  :)

As in ... not a chance in hell.  ;)
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Bill Kenwright in disguise, yesterday.



