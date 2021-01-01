Have they bought anyone? I'm out of the loop with their transfers
Looked it up, as I didn't have a scooby either:
Everton
In
Ashley Young - Aston Villa, free
Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan
Out
Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed
Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed
Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed
Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free
Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free
Tom Davies - Released
Asmir Begovic - QPR, free
Yerry Mina - Released
Andros Townsend - Released
Stanley Mills - Oxford, loan
Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan
Lewis Warrington - Plymouth, loan