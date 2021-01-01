I wonder how much they banked on selling Pickford or Onana this summer. Nobody seems interested in either, and I can't see Fulham offering a significant amount for Demarai Gray. Joyce mentioned a few days ago that Everton inquired about Che Adams, who surely would be a Maupay 2.0, although I'm sure their fans would appreciate that Everton is his middle name (born not manufactured)



I'm sure they'd take Adams over Maupay, I can't think of many worse finishers than him in recent times, he's fucking dreadful.When I think about Everton now I just see Stoke or Burnley, their brand of football kept them in the league, pretty hard to flush but in the end they went.Mad to think of that giddiness they had not so long back, they were fucking rich! Ancelotti at the helm, winning the transfer window. Life came at them fast bless them