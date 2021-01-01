« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 02:37:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:47:52 am
Er...no
Why are you bringing 'abject' into it? Apart, of course, from it being about the Ev, so I can sort of see why the word loomed large in your mind, lol

You know what, when I made the original post with the object/abject Guardian spelling error gag my biggest surprise was that you didn't correct my stupidity first  ;D I realised I hadn't explained myself properly an added the lazy internet look-up quote hoping it would help.

Ed Morrish once told me " You shouldn't have to explain good comedy and you shouldn't bother explaining bad." Wise words, and I cede the floor.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:10:51 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 02:37:45 pm
You know what, when I made the original post with the object/abject Guardian spelling error gag my biggest surprise was that you didn't correct my stupidity first  ;D I realised I hadn't explained myself properly an added the lazy internet look-up quote hoping it would help.

Ed Morrish once told me " You shouldn't have to explain good comedy and you shouldn't bother explaining bad." Wise words, and I cede the floor.
:) A true gent of debating

And an object lesson in abjection  ;D

PS Everton are shite
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
Beat Sporting via a DCL penalty.
Tarkowski injured his knee.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:20:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:10:51 pm
:) A true gent of debating

And an object lesson in abjection  ;D

PS Everton are shite

'kin'ell mate you didn't pull me for the ', and'.  ;D Standards slipping. And yes, Everton are shite.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
RedBec1993

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm
Bitters I know are quite happy with their pre season and very optimistic about next season.

 ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:25:44 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm
Bitters I know are quite happy with their pre season and very optimistic about next season.

 ;D
I love their delusions.  :rollseyes
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm
Bitters I know are quite happy with their pre season and very optimistic about next season.

 ;D

Which is more than can be said for a few on here.  ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 pm
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel

Sean Dyche aftermatch comments

🔵 Dwight McNeil will be missing for weeks with an ankle ligament injury
🔵 James Tarkowski just suffered a knock
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm
Have they bought anyone? I'm out of the loop with their transfers
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm
Have they bought anyone? I'm out of the loop with their transfers

How could you have missed the cheering crowds and media frenzy that accompanied their swoop for sprightly dynamo Ashley Young and a loan move for the same Danjuma who propelled Spurs to glory only a few months ago?
4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm
Have they bought anyone? I'm out of the loop with their transfers

Looked it up, as I didn't have a scooby either:

Everton
In

Ashley Young - Aston Villa, free

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free

Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free

Tom Davies - Released

Asmir Begovic - QPR, free

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Stanley Mills - Oxford, loan

Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan

Lewis Warrington - Plymouth, loan
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm
I wonder how much they banked on selling Pickford or Onana this summer. Nobody seems interested in either, and I can't see Fulham offering a significant amount for Demarai Gray. Joyce mentioned a few days ago that Everton inquired about Che Adams, who surely would be a Maupay 2.0, although I'm sure their fans would appreciate that Everton is his middle name (born not manufactured)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm
They're like a skip full of cowshit.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
How could you have missed the cheering crowds and media frenzy that accompanied their swoop for sprightly dynamo Ashley Young and a loan move for the same Danjuma who propelled Spurs to glory only a few months ago?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Looked it up, as I didn't have a scooby either:

Everton
In

Ashley Young - Aston Villa, free

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free

Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free

Tom Davies - Released

Asmir Begovic - QPR, free

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Stanley Mills - Oxford, loan

Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan

Lewis Warrington - Plymouth, loan
Thanks

Flippin eck! Ashley Young? Mind you he's ex-Manc so he's surely guano be a hit!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Shady Craig

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Surely the tramps go down this season?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #215 on: Today at 12:44:18 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Surely the tramps go down this season?

Statto Red

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #216 on: Today at 12:49:01 am
Thought Pickford would have been long gone by now, yet he's still at the Ev, testament of t-rex shitness that they haven't sold him yet? ;D
Graeme

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #217 on: Today at 08:03:51 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Looked it up, as I didn't have a scooby either:

Everton
In

Ashley Young - Aston Villa, free

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free

Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free

Tom Davies - Released

Asmir Begovic - QPR, free

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Stanley Mills - Oxford, loan

Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan

Lewis Warrington - Plymouth, loan

There’s also Coady back to Wolves and Demari Grey set to leave. Think Vinagre left as well?
naYoRHa2b

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #218 on: Today at 08:17:51 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm
I wonder how much they banked on selling Pickford or Onana this summer. Nobody seems interested in either, and I can't see Fulham offering a significant amount for Demarai Gray. Joyce mentioned a few days ago that Everton inquired about Che Adams, who surely would be a Maupay 2.0, although I'm sure their fans would appreciate that Everton is his middle name (born not manufactured)

I'm sure they'd take Adams over Maupay, I can't think of many worse finishers than him in recent times, he's fucking dreadful.

When I think about Everton now I just see Stoke or Burnley, their brand of football kept them in the league, pretty hard to flush but in the end they went.

Mad to think of that giddiness they had not so long back, they were fucking rich! Ancelotti at the helm, winning the transfer window. Life came at them fast bless them
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:53:15 am
Danjuma and Tarkowski injured now?
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:00:17 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 08:03:51 am
Theres also Coady back to Wolves and Demari Grey set to leave. Think Vinagre left as well?
Who?  :o
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:08:13 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:49:01 am
Thought Pickford would have been long gone by now, yet he's still at the Ev, testament of t-rex shitness that they haven't sold him yet? ;D

They gave him that new contract to protect his transfer value, and nobody's come in for him. They were probably expecting United to be in for him, but then they've gone and signed Andre Onana instead - who looks to be just as much of a comedy act. ;D

The only clubs who would be vaguely interested now are the mid tier ones, like West Ham or Palace, but even if someone throws in a bid I doubt they would meet Everton's asking price. They'll probably want something like £50m for him.
jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:23:16 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Looked it up, as I didn't have a scooby either:

Everton
In

Ashley Young - Aston Villa, free

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free

Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free

Tom Davies - Released

Asmir Begovic - QPR, free

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Stanley Mills - Oxford, loan

Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan

Lewis Warrington - Plymouth, loan

For a blue the truly depressing thing to come from this transfer window is that 95 year old Ashley Young actually improves the squad.
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #223 on: Today at 10:04:49 am
