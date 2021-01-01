« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 11:29:15 am
object lesson
noun
a striking practical example of a principle or ideal.
"they responded to daily emergencies in a way that was an object lesson to us all"


If you look how object was used on the sentence it was in reference to an sequence of events that provide a lesson for others and therefore it should have been abject that was used.

Is it object lesson or abject lesson?
The term is occasionally rendered abject lesson, which doesn't make much sense. Abject, an adjective, means low, contemptible, or miserable, and while it's possible to imagine rare instances in which this descriptor might make sense, abject lesson is usually just a misspelling of object lesson.

Low, contemptible, or miserable can you imagine a more relevant set of words to use when Everton are involved? It's all about context.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
Is there actually a more depressing club to support in existence? Honest question, since they last won something most teams would have at least celebrated a promotion or something despite previous relegation

Even the likes of Norwich, yo yo clubs but have experienced quite a few good seasons/promotions
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm
No. After Oldham were relegated to the National League last year all 91 other clubs have either won a trophy or promotion since 1995.
Don't forget though, Chairman Bill told them they've had some good times.

There was that time they got to the Cup Final...and lost.  Then there was the time they were celebrating a draw in the Derby by letting a purple flare off as Virgil skyed a shot hopelessly into the air...
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:00:20 pm
There was that time they got to the Cup Final...and lost.  Then there was the time they were celebrating a draw in the Derby by letting a purple flare off as Virgil skyed a shot hopelessly into the air...

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:13:42 am
No offence to Fulham, but how bad are Everton that a player looks at Fulham as a big enough jump to go awol to try and force a move.  :o

Was just thinking the same thing.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:06 am
:lmao

Seriously though, get it done. There was a part of me that wanted Pickford to go to Man United just to see how much they'd hate him when he'd be dead shit, but now they've signed Onana. I've also been thinking for a couple of years now how much sense Maguire to Everton makes. Seems primed along Scott McTominay to make the switch to Everton when they can finally shift him. That said I'd love to see Maguire see out his contract at Man United.

The Mancs are going to have to heavily subsidise his wages surely, as there is no way that lump is walking away from £175k a week and there is no way on earth the bitters can afford to pay him that.

Be like when Leeds were paying 2/3rds of Fowlers wage when we signed him ;D
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:00:20 pm
Don't forget though, Chairman Bill told them they've had some good times.

There was that time they got to the Cup Final...and lost.  Then there was the time they were celebrating a draw in the Derby by letting a purple flare off as Virgil skyed a shot hopelessly into the air...
You forgot the time they got to celebrate a corner at Anfield.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:05:03 pm
You forgot the time they got to celebrate a corner at Anfield.
and the few times the "redshite" lost in Champions League finals.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:06:25 pm
and the few times the "redshite" lost in Champions League finals.
Bill was right. They have had some good times.
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:05:48 pm »
Seeing as that place is looking like a dog's dinner more and more each day, I wonder if it will be sponsored by Pedigree Chum?

Pedigree Chumps more like it!
Reply

Two Blueshite commenting on Anfield. Self  awareness says hello
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:05:48 pm
Seeing as that place is looking like a dog's dinner more and more each day, I wonder if it will be sponsored by Pedigree Chum?

Pedigree Chumps more like it!
Reply

Two Blueshite commenting on Anfield. Self  awareness says hello

And they think theyll get millions selling naming rights for the Bitterdome.

Ive said it before theyll lose a lot of impetus moving from the pit. Just to think how you can relax when taking corners or throw ins without running the risk of being struck by a toddler.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:29:14 am
From the comments section (submitted by user Sidfishes) of the Guardian preview of their season...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/04/everton-premier-league-2023-24-preview#comments

"Recipe for disaster

Take 1 deluded over-emotional fantasist with the business acumen of a pissed matelot on shore leave add a shed-full of dark money coming from dubious sources, stir in a leadership team of yes people and half-bake for 8 seasons.

The result - a football club thats both teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and bizarrely facing a financial fair play points deducted with a squad actually much weaker after splurging a huge fortune on players.

Evertons demise under our chairman should be taught in business schools throughout the known world as an object lesson in how to turn a heritage brand with a loyal customer base into a hollowed out shadow of its former self swirling around the plug hole of oblivion

Right, now Ive got the optimism out of the way, what about our prospects this season? Bleak with a prospect of becoming bleaker even if Dyche manages to rally the squad and produce the goods on the pitch to make us into a difficult to beat unit with 44 points as the aim.

Then we only have the inevitable points deduction for our past sins to negotiate, the law suits of a pack of various previously relegated clubs to fend off and the financial fall out from the ground move to deal with.

Looks like Ive picked the wrong season to come off the booze"

LMAO  that's excellent.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:21:41 pm
And they think theyll get millions selling naming rights for the Bitterdome.

Ive said it before theyll lose a lot of impetus moving from the pit. Just to think how you can relax when taking corners or throw ins without running the risk of being struck by a toddler.

I still think it should be called the Boo Camp or Theatre of Screams.
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:05:48 pm
Seeing as that place is looking like a dog's dinner more and more each day, I wonder if it will be sponsored by Pedigree Chum?

Pedigree Chumps more like it!
Reply

Two Blueshite commenting on Anfield. Self  awareness says hello


Winalot is far more appropriate for us
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:28:30 pm

Winalot is far more appropriate for us

 :wellin
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:21:41 pm
And they think theyll get millions selling naming rights for the Bitterdome.

Ive said it before theyll lose a lot of impetus moving from the pit. Just to think how you can relax when taking corners or throw ins without running the risk of being struck by a toddler.

Something came up on my FB this morning, videos of Rio, Evra (fucking rat), Fergie, Arteta, Wenger, Neville, Ped and a few others saying how Anfield is the hardest ground to play at due to the noise, the players feel it and it can put them off, I well remember Neville in 2006 in the FA Cup game falling apart at within 5 minutes the absolute pelters he was getting from the paddock and the whole "Gary Neville shags his Ma up the shitter".

The Pit had the same advantage, little kids stood on the wall screaming fuck off at them,women with faces like a bulldog licking piss off a nettle egging the kids on and hurling abuse, 5 yr olds flying past, plazzy bottles bouncing off players, they'll lose all that at the Shitworks
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Your daily reminder that these are completely shit.

You found the little blue pill, did you?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:54:52 pm
Your daily reminder that these are completely shit.



 :thumbup
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:56:46 pm
You found the little blue pill, did you?

 ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:45 pm
"Gary Neville shags his Ma up the shitter".
Football crowd wit.  :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:28:30 pm

Winalot is far more appropriate for us
They don't buy branded dog food, they just buy fresh tripe
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:56:46 pm
You found the little boo pill, did you?
Fixed
Interested in Slabhead, apparently.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:39:23 am
Plenty of them are sure it's a tax thing so there won't be any points deduction at all

Wasn't Rangers involved in some kind of tax fraud? A points deduction would be the least of their worries if it panned out the same way...
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:28:25 pm
Wasn't Rangers involved in some kind of tax fraud? A points deduction would be the least of their worries if it panned out the same way...

Will keep your fingers crossed and I'll take either :D
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:28:25 pm
Wasn't Rangers involved in some kind of tax fraud? A points deduction would be the least of their worries if it panned out the same way...

PL - See here Mr. Everton - you've got a huge pile of debt, can't pay your bills, are on the verge administration, and have lied to your accountants.

Everton Fans - Ok - just give us a fine. Points deduction doesn't make sense.

PL - If we fine you how will you pay it....

Everton Fans - We are building a new stadium and when its done - the cash rolls in....

PL - Don't you need to pay back the stadium?

Everton Fans - Yes - but we have new revenue from the stadium....

PL - ....
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm
Isn't there an outside (slim as it may be) possibility that Pikkers knows how shit he is and doesn't want to move to another team? At the Ev he's a hero despite being one of the worst keepers in the league.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:22 am
I prefer he stays, I think he's part of the problem, despite his god like status because he saves well occasionally.
There is nothing I would love more than to see Pickford shouting at Maguire next season for him just being Maguire.
Honestly, is anyone (including United) serious about wanting Maguire next year? He resides in the 'liabilities' column on any club balance sheet.

As undeniably shit as Pickford is, he probably made the crucial difference to them last year. I can't imagine any Everton backup keeper, or a potential replacement, being any better than he is, so losing him would boost their relegation chances. Especially if they brought in the Easter Island statue :D

Pickford is definitely a big fish in a small pond at Everton, just like he was at Sunderland. A shit club with a shit defence that padded his stats and made him look better than he was. Can't believe he's still only 29. Makes Mignolet look like a world beater.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:19:28 pm
Interested in Slabhead, apparently.

It'd be like 2 very unattractive people who themselves think they look great,getting married.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:19:28 pm
Interested in Slabhead, apparently.

Either the Shite or West Ham - nailed on.
