Is there actually a more depressing club to support in existence? Honest question, since they last won something most teams would have at least celebrated a promotion or something despite previous relegation



Even the likes of Norwich, yo yo clubs but have experienced quite a few good seasons/promotions



delusions of grandeur (at least if you support Barnsley you're realistic about your chances at qualifying for Europe)

stagnation on the pitch (no trophies but no relegations that would lead to exciting promotion tilts)

toxicity and division off the pitch (ownership being abused in the stadium, managerial choices dictated by a wall)

glimpses of a brighter, Moshiri-backed future that turned out to be a false dawn

fanbase so hostile that their own players are scared of them

manager who'll get a nosebleed if they scrape into the top half

Genuinely don't think so, they have the perfect combination:and to cap it all off, local rivals who have won every trophy under the sun in the past five years.Still, at least they got to hound out Rafa - probably enjoyed that more than they would winning the League Cup or overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the play-offs to get promoted.