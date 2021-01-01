« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 2422 times)

Online Tobelius

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
On blues, The Esk is quite unwell at the moment. So I wish him well

My best wishes to him and hope he feels better soon.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm
Sad to hear. He always sounded like the one adult in the room on those Everton spaces as well as a good fella. Wishing him well.
The penny dropped quite early with him re. the perilous state of their finances and governance and he's put in a lot of effort in an attempt to hold the Everton hierarchy to account. Hope he gets well soon.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 06:14:44 pm
May only be three goals, but one of them was against Porto, who have New Balance kits, and we used to have New Balance kits, which means he actually scored against us and that's all that matters.

And Porto have won the Champions League so they have a claim on that as well.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:56:29 pm
Looks like his mam is telling him she's sorry for making him "born."

Nah, he's kicking off cos his dad won't lob him at an opposition player and she's telling him he's too big now and will have his dad's back out if he tries launching him
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:56:01 pm »
Any takers for a TW T shirt? And Im sure theres a letter missing there.
https://toffeeweb.bigcartel.com/
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm »
Nice, new thread, still completely and utterly shit.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:29:49 pm »
Where's the Arteta money Bill?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm
Nah, he's kicking off cos his dad won't lob him at an opposition player and she's telling him he's too big now and will have his dad's back out if he tries launching him
;D
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:36:04 pm
The Untouchables, they need a 70s detective style intro like below (they have a theme tune already although yackety sax suits better)


Intro (Bluey)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4-Y1wobh6I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4-Y1wobh6I</a>

Lucky Grills played Bluey.
Legendary continuity gaffes
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
They've got their man!  I'm sure it was worth the wait for every Evertonian to land the player they've all been talking about... erm... Youssef Chermiti
3 goals in 21 appearances in Portugal last season.

Heard it from a blue
The only reason they are signing him is because he is playing against them at the weekend, and Kenwright and Moshiri dont have to pay his airfare.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:56:01 pm
Any takers for a TW T shirt? And Im sure theres a letter missing there.
https://toffeeweb.bigcartel.com/
The bird is blue 🤣🤣🤣
Americas team. Born not manufactured
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:04:31 pm
Seconded. He comes across as an honest bloke who supports his team.

Indeed. Hope he recovers soon
Offline TALBERT

« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
Got to be favourites to go down as their transfer business alone so far this season screams HELP WERE FUCKED

In

38 Year old Ashley Young (one year deal with option to pay until hes practically 40)

Arnaut Danjuma - on loan

Out

Moise Kean (Finally) Good profit though bought for £27m sold for £32m + £7m loan fees

Yerry Mina - Played for Barcelona

Captain Tom Davies - Will sign for a Championship club

Andros Townsend

Ellis Simms - £8 million - so much for being the future

Asmir Begovic - Lonergon obviously on less money


Their transfer business the past couple of seasons isnt great Practically making profit every season now

This season (so far) £45,300,000 profit
Last season - £64,000,000 profit
Season before - £3,000,000 profit - not factoring Delli Alis games played fee
Season before - £55,000,000 spent

Such a poorly run club


Offline Bennett

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:35:37 am »
£8m for Simms seems like good business. One of the biggest cloggers I've seen on a football pitch.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
But they are getting in the hottest prospect in world fooootboll......injured 8 months and scored 3
Offline RedBec1993

« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:48:34 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:56:01 pm
Any takers for a TW T shirt? And Im sure theres a letter missing there.
https://toffeeweb.bigcartel.com/

Stupid c*nts.
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm
Two stone cold classics. Always loved the Europa League one, wonder whatever became of that young man because it looks like the early years of watching Everton have given him serious anger issues.

The sheer variety in the first one tops the despair of the second for me, there's been some great ones over the year though besides these two, but right now the holy trinity has to be those two plus the origi goal.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:18:13 am »
The Bolasie corner has to be up there as well
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Yeah, the baffling level of smug delight he displayed for actually winning a corner was astounding, you'd call it swaggoh if it had been a manc side.
Offline glewis93

« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:50:41 am »
Looking at their squad I can genuinely see no redeeming features. They're in trouble again this season.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 10:50:41 am
Looking at their squad I can genuinely see no redeeming features. They're in trouble again this season.

Online disgraced cake

« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:16:56 am
The sheer variety in the first one tops the despair of the second for me, there's been some great ones over the year though besides these two, but right now the holy trinity has to be those two plus the origi goal.

Has anyone got the Lyon/kid throwing incident one? That one was out of this world, proper Everton behaviour.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Demarai Gray getting sold now too.

Skint.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
Offline Son of Spion

« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
On blues, The Esk is quite unwell at the moment. So I wish him well
Nothing too serious, I hope.

Best wishes to him. Hope he makes a full recovery.
Offline Son of Spion

« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:16:56 am
The sheer variety in the first one tops the despair of the second for me, there's been some great ones over the year though besides these two, but right now the holy trinity has to be those two plus the origi goal.
That first gif is superb. There's just so much in there. It's like a masterpiece painting where you spot something new everytime you see it. Pure Everton.
Online Nobby Reserve

« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
They've got their man!  I'm sure it was worth the wait for every Evertonian to land the player they've all been talking about... erm... Youssef Chermiti
3 goals in 21 appearances in Portugal last season.


Chermiti, you're so shite
You're so shite you blast it wide
Chermiti!
Chermiti!
Online swoopy

« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:44:40 am
Demarai Gray getting sold now too.

Skint.

Literally their only half decent player.
Online MrGrumpy

« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:44:40 am
Demarai Gray getting sold now too.

Skint.

Surely the Dog & Duck second 11 dont need any more forwards?
