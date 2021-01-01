Got to be favourites to go down as their transfer business alone so far this season screams HELP WERE FUCKED
In
38 Year old Ashley Young (one year deal with option to pay until hes practically 40)
Arnaut Danjuma - on loan
Out
Moise Kean (Finally) Good profit though bought for £27m sold for £32m + £7m loan fees
Yerry Mina - Played for Barcelona
Captain Tom Davies - Will sign for a Championship club
Andros Townsend
Ellis Simms - £8 million - so much for being the future
Asmir Begovic - Lonergon obviously on less money
Their transfer business the past couple of seasons isnt great
Practically making profit every season now
This season (so far) £45,300,000 profit
Last season - £64,000,000 profit
Season before - £3,000,000 profit - not factoring Delli Alis games played fee
Season before - £55,000,000 spent
Such a poorly run club