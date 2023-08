Got to be favourites to go down as their transfer business alone so far this season screams HELP WE’RE FUCKED…



In



38 Year old Ashley Young (one year deal with option to pay until he’s practically 40)



Arnaut Danjuma - on loan



Out



Moise Kean (Finally) Good profit though bought for £27m sold for £32m + £7m loan fees



Yerry Mina - Played for Barcelona



Captain Tom Davies - Will sign for a Championship club



Andros Townsend



Ellis Simms - £8 million - so much for being the future…



Asmir Begovic - Lonergon obviously on less money…





Their transfer business the past couple of seasons isn’t great… Practically making profit every season now



This season (so far) £45,300,000 profit

Last season - £64,000,000 profit

Season before - £3,000,000 profit - not factoring Delli Ali’s games played fee

Season before - £55,000,000 spent



Such a poorly run club