Got to be favourites to go down as their transfer business alone so far this season screams HELP WERE FUCKED



In



38 Year old Ashley Young (one year deal with option to pay until hes practically 40)



Arnaut Danjuma - on loan



Out



Moise Kean (Finally) Good profit though bought for £27m sold for £32m + £7m loan fees



Yerry Mina - Played for Barcelona



Captain Tom Davies - Will sign for a Championship club



Andros Townsend



Ellis Simms - £8 million - so much for being the future



Asmir Begovic - Lonergon obviously on less money





Their transfer business the past couple of seasons isnt great Practically making profit every season now



This season (so far) £45,300,000 profit

Last season - £64,000,000 profit

Season before - £3,000,000 profit - not factoring Delli Alis games played fee

Season before - £55,000,000 spent



Such a poorly run club





