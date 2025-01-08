I think if you'd played to anywhere near your best you'd have taken us to the cleaners. We've been utter dogshit. After the previous game I was fully expecting us to get smashed so I'm pretty proud how we did all things considered.



At the end of the day, referees make mistakes every game. And I genuinely don't think that first challenge was even close to a yellow card - I've not seen any angle where he makes contact. Happy to retract that if proven otherwise.



Anyways, hitting the hay now! Looking forward to the 2nd leg. Hopefully we'll be able to get a few players back for that one.



He's given the yellow as he let the first one go (on Diaz seconds before by another player).I absolutely think that. What he should have done is book the other lad and give that free kick.You see it now and again when player A makes a challenge he plays advantage but the player isn't in full control or is chasing after it, so the next challenge is a 50/50 but he ends up giving it in the attacking teams favour.He's absolutely not going to send him off for that second. Let's be honest if kostas is back on the pitch and Solanke scored a goal it's not that big a talking point but it's refs looking at a game on context.."I can't give that because A..." We had it with Webb years ago when Suarez should have had two penalties at Arsenal.No way is he doing that with "his reputation"In isolation Attwell should have stopped the game and sent your lad off.Jota was sent off last year for two yellows that weren't yellows.Yet everyone called him stupid.Your lad was stupid. Attwell was weak.