Author Topic: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc  (Read 154660 times)

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2080 on: January 8, 2025, 11:07:12 pm »
tbf, i hope they play this way against the arse
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2081 on: January 8, 2025, 11:08:42 pm »
Looking forward to the second leg too. Got fond memories of coming back from a goal down from 2001 and 2003.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2082 on: January 8, 2025, 11:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on January  8, 2025, 11:05:46 pm

At the end of the day, referees make mistakes every game. .

Looking forward to not ever hearing anyone affiliated with Spurs ever complaining about refs ever again then...

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2083 on: January 8, 2025, 11:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on January  8, 2025, 11:05:46 pm
I think if you'd played to anywhere near your best you'd have taken us to the cleaners. We've been utter dogshit. After the previous game I was fully expecting us to get smashed so I'm pretty proud how we did all things considered.

At the end of the day, referees make mistakes every game. And I genuinely don't think that first challenge was even close to a yellow card - I've not seen any angle where he makes contact. Happy to retract that if proven otherwise.

Anyways, hitting the hay now! Looking forward to the 2nd leg. Hopefully we'll be able to get a few players back for that one.

Refs don't make game-deciding decisions every game though. Tonight the ref decided it, ultimately, with a decision he will be embarrassed about when he analyses his performance tonight.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2084 on: January 8, 2025, 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 10:49:00 pm
Haha loved the way he took a deep breath like he was asking a bird out and didnt wanna fuck it. ;D

WOO LOOK MOM AM ONDA TELLY ;D

;D

Would love to be on VAR for one of these.

Ref: so is he offside then?

VAR:just repeat after me after I turn your mic on

Ref: sure no problem mate

VAR: Ice wallow come

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2085 on: January 8, 2025, 11:47:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on January  8, 2025, 11:32:45 pm
Refs don't make game-deciding decisions every game though. Tonight the ref decided it, ultimately, with a decision he will be embarrassed about when he analyses his performance tonight.

Atwell embarrassed? Doubt it, mate. He'll have his feet up in some poxy Hotel, on the blower to his mate Coote screeching "That ones for you, pal. Can you send your dealer round"
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2086 on: January 9, 2025, 12:11:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on January  8, 2025, 11:46:45 pm
;D

Would love to be on VAR for one of these.

Ref: so is he offside then?

VAR:just repeat after me after I turn your mic on

Ref: sure no problem mate

VAR: Ice wallow come


:lmao

Just read that 3 times. Third time in one of those quiet but out loud mumbles. Everyone on the bus is looking at me ;D
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2087 on: January 9, 2025, 12:43:09 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  9, 2025, 12:11:01 am
:lmao

Just read that 3 times. Third time in one of those quiet but out loud mumbles. Everyone on the bus is looking at me ;D
Ah the genius of Amir  ;D
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2088 on: January 9, 2025, 12:47:24 am »
Quote from: duvva on January  9, 2025, 12:43:09 am
Ah the genius of Amir  ;D
Hes not that clever mate. He used to open my DM's ;D
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2089 on: January 9, 2025, 04:55:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  8, 2025, 10:27:42 pm
Seeing that keeper hug his parents made me sick. Hope he gets twatted in the c*nt next week.

Kinell :lmao
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2090 on: January 9, 2025, 05:05:22 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 10:49:00 pm
Haha loved the way he took a deep breath like he was asking a bird out and didnt wanna fuck it. ;D

WOO LOOK MOM AM ONDA TELLY ;D

John Moss will sound like one of those heavy breathers phoning random housewives from telephone boxes in the 80s.




We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2091 on: January 9, 2025, 07:23:17 am »
Quote from: Peabee on January  9, 2025, 05:05:22 am
John Moss will sound like one of those heavy breathers phoning random housewives from telephone boxes in the 80s.



Is this a confession?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2092 on: January 9, 2025, 07:49:50 am »
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2093 on: January 9, 2025, 08:39:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2025, 11:08:42 pm
Looking forward to the second leg too. Got fond memories of coming back from a goal down from 2001 and 2003.
The scoreline, the nature of how it came about and the prospect of getting to a final should mean Anfield is absolutely bouncing.  Hopefully Slot picks up on that and gets us right at them from the first minute.  It was all a bit ponderous last night and that suited Spurs as they could just drag everybody back and crowd out our attacks.

It should be a cracking evening.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2094 on: January 9, 2025, 08:52:15 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on January  8, 2025, 11:05:46 pm
I think if you'd played to anywhere near your best you'd have taken us to the cleaners. We've been utter dogshit. After the previous game I was fully expecting us to get smashed so I'm pretty proud how we did all things considered.

At the end of the day, referees make mistakes every game. And I genuinely don't think that first challenge was even close to a yellow card - I've not seen any angle where he makes contact. Happy to retract that if proven otherwise.

Anyways, hitting the hay now! Looking forward to the 2nd leg. Hopefully we'll be able to get a few players back for that one.

He's given the yellow as he let the first one go (on Diaz seconds before by another player).

I absolutely think that. What he should have done is book the other lad and give that free kick.

You see it now and again when player A makes a challenge he plays advantage but the player isn't in full control or is chasing after it, so the next challenge is a 50/50 but he ends up giving it in the attacking teams favour.

He's absolutely not going to send him off for that second. Let's be honest if kostas is back on the pitch and Solanke scored a goal it's not that big a talking point but it's refs looking at a game on context..

"I can't give that because A..." We had it with Webb years ago when Suarez should have had two penalties at Arsenal.

No way is he doing that with "his reputation"

In isolation Attwell should have stopped the game and sent your lad off.

Jota was sent off last year for two yellows that weren't yellows.
Yet everyone called him stupid.

Your lad was stupid. Attwell was weak.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2095 on: January 9, 2025, 09:31:47 am »
The sooner Ange gets the boot the better. He's a snide prick and has been since the Diaz fuck up last season. Mate
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2096 on: January 9, 2025, 10:24:18 am »
Fair play to Solankehe struggled to even score a Premier League goal a few years ago, but after dropping down to the Championship with Bournemouth, he completely rebuilt himself and hasnt looked back since.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2097 on: January 9, 2025, 10:31:22 am »
Regardless of being down to 10 or whether their lad should be on the pitch, we should have defended better.

We knew we were down to 10 so should have set up accordingly.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2098 on: January 9, 2025, 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January  9, 2025, 10:31:22 am
Regardless of being down to 10 or whether their lad should be on the pitch, we should have defended better.

We knew we were down to 10 so should have set up accordingly.

It was fairly instant though. Maybe they caught us napping slightly but its not like we had a man sent off and then had a quick plan for how to deal with it.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2099 on: January 9, 2025, 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January  9, 2025, 10:31:22 am
Regardless of being down to 10 or whether their lad should be on the pitch, we should have defended better.

We knew we were down to 10 so should have set up accordingly.

I actually though Ibou was a bit weak and pushed off the challenge to easily with Solanke.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2100 on: January 9, 2025, 10:41:02 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on January  9, 2025, 10:34:26 am
I actually though Ibou was a bit weak and pushed off the challenge to easily with Solanke.

Thought the same
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2101 on: January 9, 2025, 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: Damaged on January  9, 2025, 10:24:18 am
Fair play to Solankehe struggled to even score a Premier League goal a few years ago, but after dropping down to the Championship with Bournemouth, he completely rebuilt himself and hasnt looked back since.

I've been really impressed with him. Ok he's not scoring a huge amount of goals, but the work he puts in for the team is really impressive. His hold up play is fantastic
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2102 on: January 9, 2025, 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January  9, 2025, 10:31:22 am
Regardless of being down to 10 or whether their lad should be on the pitch, we should have defended better.

We knew we were down to 10 so should have set up accordingly.
I think we did in the most basic sense of one of the midfielders dropping in at left back.  Unfortunately that left a big space for Bergval to run into.

We should have dealt with the first ball better.  I don't think it's unfair to say that Konate has looked a bit rusty in the past two games (and understandably so).
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2103 on: January 9, 2025, 10:49:37 am »
Liverpool were shite yesterday, Spurs were just as bad. Worst game I've been to in a long, long time. They managed the goal which is fair enough but if I was a Spurs fan (or Liverpool fan) it doesn't give much hope for the Arsenal game or the second leg.

Hopefully just (another) off night for the reds after Sunday and we can move forward.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2104 on: January 9, 2025, 11:05:59 am »
It does look in real time that Ibou was weak, but Solanke puts his weight into Ibous hip to imbalance him, its not great defending but it is excellent centre forward play. Its what I was always taught to do if a defender was bigger or heavier than me.

Hes developed into an excellent player. Still not one Im annoyed we didnt keep - because the fee was crazy at the time and we couldnt give him two years of lesser level football to develop - but hes become the player many hoped he could. Mourinho always said hed retire if Solanke didnt get an England cap.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2105 on: January 9, 2025, 11:12:51 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on January  9, 2025, 10:34:26 am
I actually though Ibou was a bit weak and pushed off the challenge to easily with Solanke.

It looked like he was trying to protect his injury as well.

Illness and injuries didnt help last night but we certainly owe Spurs now.

Just read Matey Boys post match comments and hes definitely going off his head.

Doesnt like VAR (fair enough) but I dont remember him disliking it last year when Diaz had a goal wrongly denied.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2106 on: January 9, 2025, 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  9, 2025, 11:05:59 am
It does look in real time that Ibou was weak, but Solanke puts his weight into Ibous hip to imbalance him, its not great defending but it is excellent centre forward play. Its what I was always taught to do if a defender was bigger or heavier than me.

That looks like a fair assessment to me. Maybe he could have done better - and maybe he would have done better if he'd been at full fitness and we'd had a left-back on the pitch to support him - but sometimes you do just have to give the opponent credit for making life too difficult for the defender.

Quote
Hes developed into an excellent player. Still not one Im annoyed we didnt keep - because the fee was crazy at the time and we couldnt give him two years of lesser level football to develop - but hes become the player many hoped he could. Mourinho always said hed retire if Solanke didnt get an England cap.

I'm pleased to see Solanke doing well now. Always seemed a likeable player. A bit less likeable when he does it against us though.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2107 on: January 9, 2025, 02:37:55 pm »
Doesn't seem too bad and says he'd feel aggreived if it were the other way round.

Quote
its very hard at the moment, its very confusing, to understand certain elements of the game. Now weve been told consistently in the last few weeks, because Ive been screaming about it from the sidelines, because a lot of teams have got away with a lot of fouls with us, without bookings, because the referee plays advantage. Weve been told consistently that if we play advantage, as long as its not a cynical foul, then the player does not get cautioned. So thats been relayed to us on a weekly basis. Because we feel like thats been happening. Thats one of the things I was bemoaning last weekend. Theres certain players who were repeatedly fouling, we were getting advantage, but no bookings. Thats what Im talking about.

So today, I can see why Arne would be very disappointed, if that was me, Id be disappointed as well, but apparently theyre the rules
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2108 on: January 9, 2025, 02:39:44 pm »
The key line in that quote is "as long as it's not a cynical foul".

It most definitely was a cynical foul by Bergvall. He knew exactly what he was doing.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2109 on: January 9, 2025, 02:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  9, 2025, 12:11:01 am
:lmao

Just read that 3 times. Third time in one of those quiet but out loud mumbles. Everyone on the bus is looking at me ;D

;D Sorry mate, hope they still let you drive the bus.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2110 on: January 10, 2025, 03:02:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on January  9, 2025, 02:44:35 pm
;D Sorry mate, hope they still let you drive the bus.

Is that the half nine one or is he just on it?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2111 on: Yesterday at 11:33:13 am »
What odds are we giving for a Tottenham result on Wednesday? They're around 6-1 for the win and 17/4 for the draw which I personally think is robbery, I think they've got no chance.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2112 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 am »
Teams that have been taking anything off Arsenal have been compact and counter attacking. So yeah, no chance.
AHA!

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2113 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 am »
Arsenal will score 3 from Corners against that backline.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2114 on: Yesterday at 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on January  9, 2025, 11:54:40 am
That looks like a fair assessment to me. Maybe he could have done better - and maybe he would have done better if he'd been at full fitness and we'd had a left-back on the pitch to support him - but sometimes you do just have to give the opponent credit for making life too difficult for the defender.

I'm pleased to see Solanke doing well now. Always seemed a likeable player. A bit less likeable when he does it against us though.


He will be very likeable in the unlikely event he denies arsenal 3 points
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 07:03:27 pm »
This has the potential to boil some piss:

https://xcancel.com/charles_watts/status/1879144746486239482
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:03:27 pm
This has the potential to boil some piss:

https://xcancel.com/charles_watts/status/1879144746486239482

Thought that was a party political broadcast for the Labour Party for a good 40 seconds.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
