Author Topic: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc  (Read 138628 times)

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:53:06 am
Fucking take that with your "We used to understand that errors were a part of the game, including officiating errors, that was part of the game." 

Fuck Chas n Dave too

David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!
David Baddiel is a Chelsea fan. The others probably are spuds, I'm not sure
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!

Chas is dead.

Not as a result of the match
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm
David Baddiel is a Chelsea fan. The others probably are spuds, I'm not sure

Yes he is!  ;D
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm
Chas is dead.

Not as a result of the match

Morph then.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
Of course they do. And if you're going to have such an overwhelmingly attacking, high energy system it makes even more sense to at least occasionally use other tactics or, as we can see, you're just going to end up with basketball games every week.

Pretty much what happened with us last season.  We were wide open and high up no matter the opposition or the score.  But we did it with a better manager and players, so it wasn't felt as much (aside from going a goal down way too often).
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm »
Never bought the nonsense about it being the best stadium in the league, but that new ground of theirs really does inspire a silly game of football. Or is that just the team playing in it?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 07:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:40:55 am
I'm particularly thinking of the Palace game that included all of those three. Look, I liked Rodgers and credit him for helping to modernise the club into what it is today but whilst we played fantastic football under him he also had a blind spot when it came to organising a defence. The 'peak' Rodgers team scored 100 goals yet conceded 50 goals that season, that's quite a lot, no? We knew that we'd basically have to outscore the opposition every week and that is what reminds me of Ange. I agree that Rodgers is the better manager but I was responding to a point about styles. Towards the end of Rodgers reign at Leicester I felt I'd seen this story before, they were so poor defensively and a lot of that was him sticking to his principles rather than personnel.
Fair enough mate.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 08:05:14 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
Of course they do. And if you're going to have such an overwhelmingly attacking, high energy system it makes even more sense to at least occasionally use other tactics or, as we can see, you're just going to end up with basketball games every week.

Amorim isn't ;D
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm »
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.
a crafty plan indeed.  :)   ::)
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.

Its worked ;D
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.

I think the only question about the cup games is how many consolation goals youre going to get.  :)
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 pm »
Best pint in the premier league.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.
we have the dates now for the 2 legs - Jan 8 and Feb 6.

which of your injured players do you expect will be back?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.
Now I get it; the match the other night was a footie horror movie; maybe Crouching Forster, Hidden Dragusin ?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 09:27:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
we have the dates now for the 2 legs - Jan 8 and Feb 6.

which of your injured players do you expect will be back?

Errr, for the first leg probably not many. Think it'll come too early for Romero or Van de Ven. Can't imagine we'll rush them back because we did that for the Chelsea game and it backfired.

We'll have Bentancur back from his suspension though. He's our best central midfielder for me.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:27:05 pm
Errr, for the first leg probably not many. Think it'll come too early for Romero or Van de Ven. Can't imagine we'll rush them back because we did that for the Chelsea game and it backfired.

We'll have Bentancur back from his suspension though. He's our best central midfielder for me.
https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
looks like the Pigeon still out, Davis might be back.  Betancur available unless he gets into trouble again.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 09:58:30 pm »
Still SO soft right throughout the team and club

To be fair, it takes real talent to be serial bunglers consistently for this long, gotta be 40 years now at least
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm »
Without doubt the easiest team to play against in the league.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
Without doubt the easiest team to play against in the league.

Unless your Man City
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:55:08 pm
Just hardly ever happens. The absolute top managers prepare their team in almost exactly the same way every game. Postecoglou really cant do much when hes got Archie Gray and Dragusin as CBs. One isnt a CB and the other is crap. It would not be possible to coach them to be compact against us in such a short space of time when theyve not seen those kind of concepts in years, if ever in that position.

Correct, Ger. What can he change? Play 541, low block, everyone behind the ball without his best two cb's and with little time to train. His team is not gonna finish top 4 this season anyway even with a fully fit squad. His best defence is his attack and in Kulusevski and Solanke who are his two best players and worked like trojans for Ange last night, they can be in with a chance of getting something except against the very best. Not a great example I know but they twatted United and at the etihad with ADFC. Ange could do with those dart playing gobshites in Son and Maddison, who did next to fuck all last night, to come more regularly to the party and not just when it suits. Amorim getting walloped but sticking to his 343 and getting little flack for it at the mo. Fuck 'em, Ange!
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 10:47:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:37:09 pm
Pretty much what happened with us last season.  We were wide open and high up no matter the opposition or the score.  But we did it with a better manager and players, so it wasn't felt as much (aside from going a goal down way too often).

Absolute nonsense.

We conceded 41 goals from 38 games which was only 7 more than City. The teams who finished 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th conceded 61, 61, 63 and 62 respectively. So around 50% more goals than us.

Last season in the League with what you described as being wide open and high we conceded 1.08 goals per game. With the same players and whilst being on an incredible run this season we have conceded 1.00 goals per game, so a marginal difference.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm
Now I get it; the match the other night was a footie horror movie; maybe Crouching Forster, Hidden Dragusin ?

Very good.


But - maybe if Forster learned to crouch* a bit he may have saved any of the 6 goals?


Not the Crouch Robot Dance.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.

Just don't open a thread titled 'I like the fact you underestimate Spurs this season'. ;)
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 12:57:04 am »
tbf on defence those two, not good and not really a back, in front of fraser forster is lower championship level if that, plus spence who was also a total rookie and porro who wanders off and never comes back. That level of shit is not something tactics is gonna really help you with all that much.

Spence was quite fast and stuck to mo like glue all game long, won basically all his foot races against him. did it help any? hell na. So if the tactical instruction was "hes the long ball out stick right to him and dont let him get away from you" well he followed the probably correct instructions to the letter. Mo got 2 +2 hit a post and the kid blocked him at least 3 times as well. he had 5 shots after 15 mins. Posterglue told spence what to do and he did it pretty well but mos just too good. Likewise all through the team really. Man to man the squad they fielded simply didn't match up and we were fresh and they were not so much. Sbozo alone was too much for them.

He is somewhat naive tactically but i also dont think switching to a low block would have done anything but nullify the only chance they had which was to win a basketball game. 
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 02:32:00 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:57:04 am
dont think switching to a low block would have done anything but nullify the only chance they had which was to win a basketball game. 

Correct.

What else is he going to do?

Low block they'll still conceede half a goal more than Son will score on the break.

They should slap 30m on the table of Kelleher, and another 30m for a CB with pace and hope for the best. Sacking Ange won't do anything.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 04:20:56 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm
Rodgers is a saint in comparison to Hodgson.

He had his flaws, but 13/14 was a wild ride. He got the best out of some top top players, Suarez never had a better season than under Rodgers. And the claims that it was 'just Suarez' is just the most meagre, petty and stupid complaints ever, given he'd been at the club for a couple of years by that point. You think that idiot Hodgson would have got such performances from Suarez?

He's a good manager, not the elite coach that Liverpool needs, but as a club finding its feet post-Hicks & Gillett, Rodgers was a sensible appointment that almost worked. He didn't disgrace himself and for the first time since 08/09, I really enjoyed watching Liverpool play football.

It's difficult to galvanise a disillusioned fanbase but he did that that year, Kenny got that in phases on his return and Rodgers took that vibe for 13/14. For a storied club where fan culture is essential to our success and identity, galvanising the fans and providing those experiences separates him from the real failures.

Barcelona's all-time 3rd highest scorer? The guy who scored 59 goals in 53 games during the 2015-16 season for them, without biting anyone? There was a four or five year period where Suarez was the best no 9 in the world, in my opinion, and only a couple of those years were with us.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 04:25:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm
Managers just dont really change tactics. They tend to have a philosophy and coach to that philosophy. Any changes to it are usually minor. Its also not really that simple to completely do an about face in the way you play if your team are not drilled in that. It can be as bad as just doing what youre accustomed to undermanned.
Same fixture last year, we're down to nine men. Jurgen subs off Mo and any other attackers who haven't yet been red-carded, and bolsters the defence. Complete contradiction of normal Klopp football, but really sensible in the circumstances. And it nearly paid off...
