tbf on defence those two, not good and not really a back, in front of fraser forster is lower championship level if that, plus spence who was also a total rookie and porro who wanders off and never comes back. That level of shit is not something tactics is gonna really help you with all that much.



Spence was quite fast and stuck to mo like glue all game long, won basically all his foot races against him. did it help any? hell na. So if the tactical instruction was "hes the long ball out stick right to him and dont let him get away from you" well he followed the probably correct instructions to the letter. Mo got 2 +2 hit a post and the kid blocked him at least 3 times as well. he had 5 shots after 15 mins. Posterglue told spence what to do and he did it pretty well but mos just too good. Likewise all through the team really. Man to man the squad they fielded simply didn't match up and we were fresh and they were not so much. Sbozo alone was too much for them.



He is somewhat naive tactically but i also dont think switching to a low block would have done anything but nullify the only chance they had which was to win a basketball game.