Fucking take that with your "We used to understand that errors were a part of the game, including officiating errors, that was part of the game." Fuck Chas n Dave too
David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!
David Baddiel is a Chelsea fan. The others probably are spuds, I'm not sure
Chas is dead. Not as a result of the match
Crosby Nick never fails.
Of course they do. And if you're going to have such an overwhelmingly attacking, high energy system it makes even more sense to at least occasionally use other tactics or, as we can see, you're just going to end up with basketball games every week.
I'm particularly thinking of the Palace game that included all of those three. Look, I liked Rodgers and credit him for helping to modernise the club into what it is today but whilst we played fantastic football under him he also had a blind spot when it came to organising a defence. The 'peak' Rodgers team scored 100 goals yet conceded 50 goals that season, that's quite a lot, no? We knew that we'd basically have to outscore the opposition every week and that is what reminds me of Ange. I agree that Rodgers is the better manager but I was responding to a point about styles. Towards the end of Rodgers reign at Leicester I felt I'd seen this story before, they were so poor defensively and a lot of that was him sticking to his principles rather than personnel.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
We're just luring you into a false sense of security for the League Cup. Ang is a bloody genius to be fair.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
we have the dates now for the 2 legs - Jan 8 and Feb 6. which of your injured players do you expect will be back?
Errr, for the first leg probably not many. Think it'll come too early for Romero or Van de Ven. Can't imagine we'll rush them back because we did that for the Chelsea game and it backfired. We'll have Bentancur back from his suspension though. He's our best central midfielder for me.
