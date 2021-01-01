« previous next »
Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc

Yosser0_0

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1960 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:53:06 am
Fucking take that with your "We used to understand that errors were a part of the game, including officiating errors, that was part of the game." 

Fuck Chas n Dave too

David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Ghost of christmas RAWK

  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1961 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:03:55 pm
David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!
David Baddiel is a Chelsea fan. The others probably are spuds, I'm not sure
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1962 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:03:55 pm
David Baddiel, Alan Sugar, Michael McIntyre, Phil Collins, Chas and Dave - your boys took a hell of a beating!!

Chas is dead.

Not as a result of the match
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Yosser0_0

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1963 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:06:12 pm
David Baddiel is a Chelsea fan. The others probably are spuds, I'm not sure

Yes he is!  ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

A weatherfield winter wonderland

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1964 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 03:12:56 pm
Chas is dead.

Not as a result of the match

Morph then.
tubby

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1965 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:04:50 pm
Of course they do. And if you're going to have such an overwhelmingly attacking, high energy system it makes even more sense to at least occasionally use other tactics or, as we can see, you're just going to end up with basketball games every week.

Pretty much what happened with us last season.  We were wide open and high up no matter the opposition or the score.  But we did it with a better manager and players, so it wasn't felt as much (aside from going a goal down way too often).
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

StevoHimself

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1966 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm
Never bought the nonsense about it being the best stadium in the league, but that new ground of theirs really does inspire a silly game of football. Or is that just the team playing in it?
the_red_pill

Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Reply #1967 on: Today at 07:09:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:40:55 am
I'm particularly thinking of the Palace game that included all of those three. Look, I liked Rodgers and credit him for helping to modernise the club into what it is today but whilst we played fantastic football under him he also had a blind spot when it came to organising a defence. The 'peak' Rodgers team scored 100 goals yet conceded 50 goals that season, that's quite a lot, no? We knew that we'd basically have to outscore the opposition every week and that is what reminds me of Ange. I agree that Rodgers is the better manager but I was responding to a point about styles. Towards the end of Rodgers reign at Leicester I felt I'd seen this story before, they were so poor defensively and a lot of that was him sticking to his principles rather than personnel.
Fair enough mate.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
