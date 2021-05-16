« previous next »
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
stockdam on Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm
Nope but he is their best at falling over cheating looking for freekicks.
And having a punchable face
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:43:00 pm
Nah Yosser, Rodgers was better than Ange. This Spurs team under Bren would've been at least top 4 by now.
I won't hear a bad word said about one of our own, and someone who nearly won the league for us.

Once he lost Suarez, Sterling, Gerrard... the team that was left was way worse than this Spurs team.


In most seasons, the teams that end up in the Champions League places have a second 11 that would beat most teams in the league. The season is long and players get injured or need to be rotated.

Forster was done for as a Premier League keeper by the 2019/20 season. Of their defenders, Porro needs rest, Gray is no defender and seemingly nor is Dragusin.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm by MrGrumpy
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm

In most seasons, the teams that end up in the Champions League places have a second 11 that would beat most teams in the league. The season is long and players get injured or need to be rotated.

Forster was done for as a Premier League keeper by the 2019/20 season. Of their defenders, Porro needs rest, Gray is no defender and seemingly nor is Dragusin.

Wouldn't be surprised if Spurs came in and bid for Kelleher.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Spurs came in and bid for Kelleher.
Only to be number two. Wouldnt make sense for Kelleher.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm
BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Only to be number two. Wouldnt make sense for Kelleher.

Vicario will be out until maybe March, If Kelleher went there and played every game and actually stopped the ball going in the net, which Forster seems incapable of, he'd be their No 1 and Vicario would be going back to Italy.  Him joining Spurs makes sense, so it won't happen.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Only to be number two. Wouldnt make sense for Kelleher.

He's a much better keeper than Vicario. They'd have no problem offloading him back to Serie A.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm
Vicario will be out until maybe March, If Kelleher went there and played every game and actually stopped the ball going in the net, which Forster seems incapable of, he'd be their No 1 and Vicario would be going back to Italy.  Him joining Spurs makes sense, so it won't happen.
Doesnt make sense to us, were going for cups, leagues etc, no chance well entertain a sale this season.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm
BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
He's a much better keeper than Vicario. They'd have no problem offloading him back to Serie A.
Spurs fans have been impressed with Vicario, cant see him leaving so soon.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
If I were a spurs fan Id have thrown my TV out of the window after seeing him sigh, rub his forehead and say look mate for the 1000th time.

A goalie two centre backs and a full back out?  I dont know how wed manage.l oh, what? We did just fine funny that
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 12:53:02 am
the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:43:00 pm
Nah Yosser, Rodgers was better than Ange. This Spurs team under Bren would've been at least top 4 by now.
I won't hear a bad word said about one of our own, and someone who nearly won the league for us.

Once he lost Suarez, Sterling, Gerrard... the team that was left was way worse than this Spurs team.

One of our own?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 01:13:24 am
BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Spurs came in and bid for Kelleher.



Good shout.


35 mill and he's theirs.
Today at 07:35:09 am
RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
Some of the dumbest football ive ever seen

and we meet again in the semi's!

playing a high line against a team that is so clinical in transitions. ange got balls but not the brains.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:18:10 am
Who the fuck cares? It's utterly bizarre to me that there's all the angst and soul searching about Spurs not challenging for the title -- when did they get it in their heads that that's what sort of club they should be? Honestly, they should be loving life under Postecoglou. Entertaining football and a chance of winning a cup each year. That's what Spurs should be. When someone decided they were supposed to be a league challenging team, they lost their purpose. Hiring managers like Mourinho and Conte resulted in their most boring period in which they won nothing and everyone had a miserable time.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:19:38 am
Yeah Spurs are no better work worse than the last few years but at least theyre entertaining. Probably less important for Spurs fans when you see them ship 6 at home. They should be a little better but its all right down there. Top 6 and loads of goals and a decent cup run. Thats about what they should be doing isnt it
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:32:15 am
King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:13:24 am


Good shout.


35 mill and he's theirs.

They can have him in the summer, he's got games to play for us this season and he's needed in case Ali gets injured again. Ali has missed something like 19 of our last 65 league games
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:33:53 am
A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 08:19:38 am
Yeah Spurs are no better work worse than the last few years but at least theyre entertaining. Probably less important for Spurs fans when you see them ship 6 at home. They should be a little better but its all right down there. Top 6 and loads of goals and a decent cup run. Thats about what they should be doing isnt it

Big fuck of £1billion stadium and a squad with absolutely no depth.  Are you watching Everton?
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:38:48 am
If our manager was this naive I think I'd be losing my mind.

He plays a high line with a keeper that's anything but a sweeper keeper - it's actually insane.
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
Today at 08:39:06 am
Avens Calendar on Today at 08:18:10 am
Who the fuck cares? It's utterly bizarre to me that there's all the angst and soul searching about Spurs not challenging for the title -- when did they get it in their heads that that's what sort of club they should be? Honestly, they should be loving life under Postecoglou. Entertaining football and a chance of winning a cup each year. That's what Spurs should be. When someone decided they were supposed to be a league challenging team, they lost their purpose. Hiring managers like Mourinho and Conte resulted in their most boring period in which they won nothing and everyone had a miserable time.

They're 11th and 8 points off top four. In a season where the manc clubs have both shit the bed and left room for clubs like Forest and Villa to fight for CL football, I can see why they'd be pissed off they're not in the conversation.

Their numbers do suggest they should be higher so maybe they've just been unlucky, but it would be frustrating to see that opportunity slip away so quickly.
