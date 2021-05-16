Who the fuck cares? It's utterly bizarre to me that there's all the angst and soul searching about Spurs not challenging for the title -- when did they get it in their heads that that's what sort of club they should be? Honestly, they should be loving life under Postecoglou. Entertaining football and a chance of winning a cup each year. That's what Spurs should be. When someone decided they were supposed to be a league challenging team, they lost their purpose. Hiring managers like Mourinho and Conte resulted in their most boring period in which they won nothing and everyone had a miserable time.