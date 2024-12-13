« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc  (Read 132804 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1840 on: December 13, 2024, 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December 13, 2024, 07:23:34 pm
See Ange has chewed out Werner in his press conference this morning. Don't get me wrong, Werner has been terrible, but I'm really not a fan of managers chucking players under the bus publicly.

Generally doesn't bode well for the team overall when a manager starts to single out players. Big Ange could be living on borrowed time. Morale at Spurs seems to be disappearing down the plughole.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1841 on: December 13, 2024, 07:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December 13, 2024, 07:23:34 pm
See Ange has chewed out Werner in his press conference this morning. Don't get me wrong, Werner has been terrible, but I'm really not a fan of managers chucking players under the bus publicly.

Yeah tells more about their manager crumbling under pressure for me.

On evidence from 2 clubs in England Werner has pace and looks like that's it,useful against tired legs for the last 10 or so but a below average PL footballer.

Reckon even Jurgen would've struggled to get a tune out of him,luckily we'll never know now.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1842 on: December 13, 2024, 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on December 13, 2024, 07:27:13 pm
Generally doesn't bode well for the team overall when a manager starts to single out players. Big Ange could be living on borrowed time. Morale at Spurs seems to be disappearing down the plughole.

I'm Lovin Big Ange instead
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1843 on: December 13, 2024, 07:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 13, 2024, 07:34:04 pm
I'm Lovin Big Ange instead

Yeah, lets hope we're the ones who see him out the door next weekend.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1844 on: December 13, 2024, 07:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on December 13, 2024, 07:45:20 pm
Yeah, lets hope we're the ones who see him out the door next weekend.

The lads should bring their kids on the pitch and do a lap of honour while singing Robbie Williams. Although it's a little late in the season to be doing that now, it's not early September anymore.
Logged

Offline Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1845 on: December 16, 2024, 10:42:07 am »
I can't imagine theres many examples of a team sat in 10th having a goal difference of +17  ::) ;D
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,496
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1846 on: December 17, 2024, 12:07:08 pm »
Tottenham's appeal against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game domestic ban for a racist slur made about team-mate Son Heung-min has been dismissed by the Football Association.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1847 on: December 17, 2024, 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December 17, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
Tottenham's appeal against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game domestic ban for a racist slur made about team-mate Son Heung-min has been dismissed by the Football Association.

Deffo misses our game, then?
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1848 on: December 17, 2024, 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December 17, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
Tottenham's appeal against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game domestic ban for a racist slur made about team-mate Son Heung-min has been dismissed by the Football Association.

Frivolous? add a few more games on!
Logged

Offline SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1849 on: December 17, 2024, 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 17, 2024, 12:23:08 pm
Frivolous? add a few more games on!

And an extra one because of the cheese room
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1850 on: December 18, 2024, 10:58:56 pm »
Spurs will hopefully go full strength against Man Utd tomorrow - Postecoglou is under pressure in every game at the moment and after his comments about always winning a trophy in his second season, would be surprised to see him throw away his best chance at silverware.

He really seems tetchy and embattled now - just seen his latest quotes about having to face an election every week. And I do sympathise with him a bit, to be honest (although I stopped liking him after he didn't have the grace to acknowledge the VAR debacle last season). Apparently Spurs' underlying numbers are actually pretty good (being 10th with the third best GD is remarkable), and when you're given a bunch of teenagers plus Solanke to build on last season, competing for 4th seems about the best you can expect. That's not out of the question yet.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 07:44:06 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on December 18, 2024, 10:58:56 pm
Spurs will hopefully go full strength against Man Utd tomorrow - Postecoglou is under pressure in every game at the moment and after his comments about always winning a trophy in his second season, would be surprised to see him throw away his best chance at silverware.

He really seems tetchy and embattled now - just seen his latest quotes about having to face an election every week. And I do sympathise with him a bit, to be honest (although I stopped liking him after he didn't have the grace to acknowledge the VAR debacle last season). Apparently Spurs' underlying numbers are actually pretty good (being 10th with the third best GD is remarkable), and when you're given a bunch of teenagers plus Solanke to build on last season, competing for 4th seems about the best you can expect. That's not out of the question yet.

All their league defeats have been by a single goal so it helps the goal difference when you're smashing shite like Southampton, Everton, the mancs and Abu Dhabi by 3,4 or 5 goals
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 08:13:53 am »
Spurs have some significant injuries in their backline. No Micky Van de Ven or Cristian Romero and sweating on left-back Destiny Udogie.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 am »
I'll be honest, even before their United match tonight I am very bullish about playing Spurs on Sunday. I think in terms of scheduling and injuries it has come at a great time for us and awful time for them. We have Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa, Elliott all available. They are missing their two main CBs. We have an extra days rest from our League Cup game. We were able to give some key players a break, they will almost certainly have to field whatever their strongest 11 is both Thursday and Sunday.

It's also a must-win for us IMO, we would have no wins in 3 in the league otherwise which is starting to look like a problem.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 am »
Yeah weve not won in forever in the league at this point. Obviously thats partly down to circumstances out of our control in the Everton game being postponed. But we need to win this. Would be nice to see us get the other side of 90 on APLT as well.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:23:29 am
I'll be honest, even before their United match tonight I am very bullish about playing Spurs on Sunday. I think in terms of scheduling and injuries it has come at a great time for us and awful time for them. We have Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa, Elliott all available. They are missing their two main CBs. We have an extra days rest from our League Cup game. We were able to give some key players a break, they will almost certainly have to field whatever their strongest 11 is both Thursday and Sunday.

It's also a must-win for us IMO, we would have no wins in 3 in the league otherwise which is starting to look like a problem.
It's not just their two main CBs either as Ben Davies is also missing.  That Dragusin was dropped for a half-fit Romero against Chelsea is quite damning.  If we can't get some joy out of Dragusin and Gray then we're doing something wrong.  Add in Fraser Forster in goal and our forwards should be licking their lips.

Spurs looked really good against Southampton but Southampton are the most toothless team in the league.  As the Chelsea game showed, Spurs can quickly capitulate once the momentum shifts against them.

Still, I hope they get a win tonight.  A gruelling, attritional win.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 12:58:34 pm »
Spurs' injury list does make encouraging viewing ......

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,597
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 01:03:31 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:23:29 am
I'll be honest, even before their United match tonight I am very bullish about playing Spurs on Sunday. I think in terms of scheduling and injuries it has come at a great time for us and awful time for them. We have Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa, Elliott all available. They are missing their two main CBs. We have an extra days rest from our League Cup game. We were able to give some key players a break, they will almost certainly have to field whatever their strongest 11 is both Thursday and Sunday.

It's also a must-win for us IMO, we would have no wins in 3 in the league otherwise which is starting to look like a problem.

Agreed with every point. I think it is a must win match because it'll be 3 weeks since we've won in the league by time of KO, derby postponed of course. 3 straight games with dropped points is a further invitation for other teams to close the gap, thankfully they haven't so far. I think if we win it's a great time to begin a winning run which I believe if we can get could see us leave the rest behind. Maybe not Chelsea the way they're going but I can't see them keeping it up and doing over 80 points anyway.

Spurs away is never an easy match but it's an absolutely glorious opportunity. I watched them against Chelsea and was just thinking what a chance we'll have when we go there, and it's even more important now after last weekend's draw. Should win but anything can happen.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm »
Which manc ref have we got this week?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 01:27:09 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm
Which manc ref have we got this week?
you don't want to know.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs, fucking turds
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm »
At least it can't be that tit Hooper. But England and "Ollie" are still in the fray
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm »
Noticeable how much Tottenham burn themselves out by the 2nd half. 

There have been so many 2nd half comebacks by their opponents this season there's almost too many to count.

Spurs put everything into tonight's game and have a quick back up. 

We should aim to be controlled and conservative 1st half and it should open up nicely in the 2nd.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
It's my preferred draw, so, happy
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
Re: Spurs, slayers and slaughterers of anything Manc
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 04:07:52 am »
It seems both teams were extended for the full 90 minutes..

Which bodes well for us on Sunday..

3 points is all that matters for us.. I'm not going to be fussed about the performance.. A sloppy trickle over the line after coming off Forsters arse in the 89th minute will do me just fine..

Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 