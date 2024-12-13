I'll be honest, even before their United match tonight I am very bullish about playing Spurs on Sunday. I think in terms of scheduling and injuries it has come at a great time for us and awful time for them. We have Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa, Elliott all available. They are missing their two main CBs. We have an extra days rest from our League Cup game. We were able to give some key players a break, they will almost certainly have to field whatever their strongest 11 is both Thursday and Sunday.



It's also a must-win for us IMO, we would have no wins in 3 in the league otherwise which is starting to look like a problem.



Agreed with every point. I think it is a must win match because it'll be 3 weeks since we've won in the league by time of KO, derby postponed of course. 3 straight games with dropped points is a further invitation for other teams to close the gap, thankfully they haven't so far. I think if we win it's a great time to begin a winning run which I believe if we can get could see us leave the rest behind. Maybe not Chelsea the way they're going but I can't see them keeping it up and doing over 80 points anyway.Spurs away is never an easy match but it's an absolutely glorious opportunity. I watched them against Chelsea and was just thinking what a chance we'll have when we go there, and it's even more important now after last weekend's draw. Should win but anything can happen.