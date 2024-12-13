I'll be honest, even before their United match tonight I am very bullish about playing Spurs on Sunday. I think in terms of scheduling and injuries it has come at a great time for us and awful time for them. We have Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa, Elliott all available. They are missing their two main CBs. We have an extra days rest from our League Cup game. We were able to give some key players a break, they will almost certainly have to field whatever their strongest 11 is both Thursday and Sunday.
It's also a must-win for us IMO, we would have no wins in 3 in the league otherwise which is starting to look like a problem.