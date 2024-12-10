With someone like Daniel Levy in charge though you can forget about winning things, he's never going to strengthen from a good position (sounds somewhat familiar ) as they haven't since Pochettino left.
Depends what sort of stock you put on the individual trophies. 2 league titles for a side who have generally always been in the top flight and regarded as 'big' is nothing, but 8 FA Cups is very good, when you consider they won them all when it meant a lot more too. 4 League Cups is also decent, and I'm surprised they don't make more of the two UEFA Cup wins, especially given Arsenal have never won a major European trophy.
It's completely unremarkable.Wanderers FC have 5, Blackburn Rovers have 6. I don't buy 8 FA cups as any barometer of a big club. Certainly not when the last one was 30 odd years ago.
I can't believe what I'm reading in here.It's like people have forgotten Gareth Bale once scored a hat-trick at the San Siro. Yes, they lost that game, but a hat-trick. In the fucking San Siro! I mean, come on.
I heard on a podcast that clubs who either redevelop their stadium or move to a new one often have to sacrifice investment in the playing staff while the changeover is happening and for a settling down period after. Levy seems to have done a good job in terms of finance. Since Pochettino they have had a churn of managers.Since 1984 they have been in Arsenal's shadow and latterly Chelsea's. I think they've only won 3 trophies since 1984. I mean we did it in one season
Rangers crowd making a hell of a din, and Rangers players flying into tackles. The noise and effort not matched by the first touches nor the passing, which has been poor from both teams. 0-0, with both teams failing to complete promising moves.
Commentator saying how its the best atmosphere in Europe tonight. As they sing fuck the pope and the IRA. Lovely
They and the majority of Celtic supporters should go back to living in a cave.Both are a fucking stain on the game with their 3 hundred years or so hatred toward each other.
Mate
Seconded. A load of fellas from Glasgow arguing and singing about Irish politics during a football match. Sad cases.
Oh, losing again, mate.
I've been a Falkirk season ticket holder for about 40 years now and I still get asked who I really support. Hate them both. And Hearts.Rangers are doing well tonight to be fair. Like I said earlier, I think they beat United when they play.
Spuds being Spuds again then?
1-1
Try being an Irish Liverpool fan in Scotland. Constantly asked aye but what Scottish team do you support? 😂
A match high on testosterone but low on quality. If most of those Gers players are expected to perform again against Celtic in the League cup final, my moneys on the Hoops, whove had an extra days rest too.
For me Ange is on the way out, performances and results aside, he's now thrown Timo Werner under the bus publicly, granted he is shite, but don't think that will go down well within the dressing room.
Rangers trainer with the massive comb over used to be with us !
