Spurs, fucking turds

Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 01:44:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 10, 2024, 12:04:52 pm

With someone like Daniel Levy in charge though you can forget about winning things, he's never going to strengthen from a good position (sounds somewhat familiar  ;D) as they haven't since Pochettino left.
What does this mean? They've bought players, they've spent money, so they have 'strengthened'. They haven't sat there since Pochettino left without bringing players in.

It's just they haven't bought as well as they could and their choice of managers has been poor. Plus the Spursy DNA, which is hard to get past ;)
stewy17

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 10, 2024, 01:10:57 pm
Depends what sort of stock you put on the individual trophies. 2 league titles for a side who have generally always been in the top flight and regarded as 'big' is nothing, but 8 FA Cups is very good, when you consider they won them all when it meant a lot more too. 4 League Cups is also decent, and I'm surprised they don't make more of the two UEFA Cup wins, especially given Arsenal have never won a major European trophy.

It's completely unremarkable.

Wanderers FC have 5, Blackburn Rovers have 6. I don't buy 8 FA cups as any barometer of a big club. Certainly not when the last one was 30 odd years ago.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 02:45:20 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on December 10, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
It's completely unremarkable.

Wanderers FC have 5, Blackburn Rovers have 6. I don't buy 8 FA cups as any barometer of a big club. Certainly not when the last one was 30 odd years ago.

8 was a record when they won their last one, it was certainly a barometer of being a big club then. Just ever since they've been shit.

Some of Tottenham's would have been going back a long while then but I wouldn't really be counting any played before the advent of the Football League
Nu-Eclipse

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 02:58:03 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 10, 2024, 01:10:57 pm
Depends what sort of stock you put on the individual trophies. 2 league titles for a side who have generally always been in the top flight and regarded as 'big' is nothing, but 8 FA Cups is very good, when you consider they won them all when it meant a lot more too. 4 League Cups is also decent, and I'm surprised they don't make more of the two UEFA Cup wins, especially given Arsenal have never won a major European trophy.

Arsenal won the old European Cup Winners Cup in 1994 - definitely the third biggest of the three major European club trophies back then but was still a fairly prestigious trophy back then and easily a better competition than what the Europa Conference League is today.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 03:47:12 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on December 10, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
It's completely unremarkable.

Wanderers FC have 5, Blackburn Rovers have 6. I don't buy 8 FA cups as any barometer of a big club. Certainly not when the last one was 30 odd years ago.


The FA cups they won were worth something, unlike today. It's the opposite of when the League Cup started and also Champions league. Those European cups were not so special then but have grown in weight, I am sure FIFA are hoping those world club championships already played and essentially just tinsel, become regarded as important in time.



Kekule

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 04:11:07 pm
I can't believe what I'm reading in here.

It's like people have forgotten Gareth Bale once scored a hat-trick at the San Siro.  Yes, they lost that game, but a hat-trick.  In the fucking San Siro!  I mean, come on.
MrGrumpy

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
December 10, 2024, 08:17:53 pm
Quote from: Kekule on December 10, 2024, 04:11:07 pm
I can't believe what I'm reading in here.

It's like people have forgotten Gareth Bale once scored a hat-trick at the San Siro.  Yes, they lost that game, but a hat-trick.  In the fucking San Siro!  I mean, come on.


Even more Spursey than Chas n Dave munching on jellied eels with Harry Redknapp.
norecat

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm
I heard on a podcast that clubs who either redevelop their stadium or move to a new one often have to sacrifice investment in the playing staff while the changeover is happening and for a settling down period after. Levy seems to have done a good job in terms of finance. Since Pochettino they have had a churn of managers.

Since 1984 they have been in Arsenal's shadow and latterly Chelsea's. I think they've only won 3 trophies since 1984. I mean we did it in one season  ;D
elbow

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm
I heard on a podcast that clubs who either redevelop their stadium or move to a new one often have to sacrifice investment in the playing staff while the changeover is happening and for a settling down period after. Levy seems to have done a good job in terms of finance. Since Pochettino they have had a churn of managers.

Since 1984 they have been in Arsenal's shadow and latterly Chelsea's. I think they've only won 3 trophies since 1984. I mean we did it in one season  ;D

Yeah, but they've got a cheese room and sing their theme song dead...................slow................

Mate
Robinred

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 08:38:06 pm
Rangers crowd making a hell of a din, and Rangers players flying into tackles. The noise and effort not matched by the first touches nor the passing, which has been poor from both teams. 0-0, with both teams failing to complete promising moves.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 08:44:57 pm
Commentator saying how its the best atmosphere in Europe tonight. As they sing fuck the pope and the IRA. Lovely
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 08:59:17 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:38:06 pm
Rangers crowd making a hell of a din, and Rangers players flying into tackles. The noise and effort not matched by the first touches nor the passing, which has been poor from both teams. 0-0, with both teams failing to complete promising moves.

Fun match to watch, plenty of attacking surges from both sides, but no real quality technique... plus, well, Werner...
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:04:09 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:44:57 pm
Commentator saying how its the best atmosphere in Europe tonight. As they sing fuck the pope and the IRA. Lovely
They and the majority of Celtic supporters should go back to living in a cave.
Both are a fucking stain on the game with their 3 hundred years or so hatred toward each other.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:05:31 pm
And Timo gets subbed out at half-time...

FiSh77

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:06:23 pm
Mate
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:06:24 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:04:09 pm
They and the majority of Celtic supporters should go back to living in a cave.
Both are a fucking stain on the game with their 3 hundred years or so hatred toward each other.
I live outside Glasgow these days and I despise the old from. Went to a hibs game, they are also a deluded bunch.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:06:41 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:06:23 pm
Mate

Good goal, that...

Edit: Igamate
DelTrotter

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:07:01 pm
Arne has to be sacked if we don't beat these, they are dreadful.
Tonyh8su

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:07:39 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:04:09 pm
They and the majority of Celtic supporters should go back to living in a cave.
Both are a fucking stain on the game with their 3 hundred years or so hatred toward each other.

Seconded. A load of fellas from Glasgow arguing and singing about Irish politics during a football match. Sad cases.

Oh, losing again, mate.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:10:42 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:07:39 pm
Seconded. A load of fellas from Glasgow arguing and singing about Irish politics during a football match. Sad cases.
100%
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:07:39 pm
Oh, losing again, mate.
:o ;D
weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:13:52 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:04:09 pm
They and the majority of Celtic supporters should go back to living in a cave.
Both are a fucking stain on the game with their 3 hundred years or so hatred toward each other.

I've been a Falkirk season ticket holder for about 40 years now and I still get asked who I really support. Hate them both. And Hearts.

Rangers are doing well tonight to be fair. Like I said earlier,  I think they beat United when they play.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:25:33 pm
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Today at 09:13:52 pm
I've been a Falkirk season ticket holder for about 40 years now and I still get asked who I really support. Hate them both. And Hearts.

Rangers are doing well tonight to be fair. Like I said earlier,  I think they beat United when they play.
Try being an Irish Liverpool fan in Scotland. Constantly asked aye but what Scottish team do you support? 😂
Hymer Red

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:28:11 pm
Spuds being Spuds again then?
FiSh77

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:32:35 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 09:28:11 pm
Spuds being Spuds again then?

It's just who they are, mate
FiSh77

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:34:32 pm
1-1
Hymer Red

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:35:32 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:34:32 pm
1-1

Could be a job saver, mate
Baby Huey

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:35:36 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:25:33 pm
Try being an Irish Liverpool fan in Scotland. Constantly asked aye but what Scottish team do you support? 😂
What one?  ;D
Baby Huey

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:36:21 pm
1-1 against one of the worst teams in the comp. Very Spurs. ;D
Lad

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:39:55 pm
Rangers trainer with the massive comb over used to be with us !
andy07

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:42:14 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:44:57 pm
Commentator saying how its the best atmosphere in Europe tonight. As they sing fuck the pope and the IRA. Lovely

One thing that unites the OF.  They both sing about the pope and the IRA.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:44:37 pm
How did he not score?
FiSh77

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:45:50 pm
Mate

Fucks sake miles offside
Hymer Red

Re: Spurs, fucking turds
Today at 09:46:48 pm
Spuds getting roasted here
