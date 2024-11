Vicario’s broke his ankle, who’s their backup these days? Still Forster?



Yeah, Forster's backup.Has worked out well for us - made it through the Man City game and pulled off some big saves, and Forster will be a downgrade for when we play them.Shame for Spurs though as I'd rather have them and Brighton push for top 4 and nick a spot or two from the current incumbents, plus keep Villa out.