Just 44 points from their last 32 games.



50m for Johnson who looks awful.



Their transfer business has been low-key poor for years, when you compare the fees spent to what they've got out of those players.Not just the big money buys (£50m for Johnson, £60m on Richarlison) but frittering away decent-ish fees on players that have done barely anything for them so far or already been sold. £12m for Spence, £25m for Bissouma, £26m for Dragusin, Royal for £25m, Gil for £25m (plus Lamela).That's 7 players for over £220m, and you could probably count the number of outstanding performances they've managed between them on your fingers.