I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.

The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.

A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic



Before the Premier League they were quite successful. Only two titles but had won two UEFA Cups (More than Arsenal have ever done in Europe) and had a record 8 FA Cups. It's because they've only won a couple of League Cups since that it looks a lot more underwhelming. I'd put them on Everton's level even though the shite used to do better in the league. Spurs have obviously gone ahead in recent years with a Champions League final run, shiny new gaff and probably increased their worldwide fanbase quite a bit. It's all winning without winning though, and we all know who the kings of that are.Spurs seemed to be a perennial UEFA Cup team to me in the 2000s/early 2010s. What's mad is they never seemed to take it very seriously though, as other English teams themselves did at the time. They preferred to 'get in Europe next season' without ever wanting to actually be in Europe. Think it's changed a bit recently with bigger squads and more money in the game but interesting to see how they do. Still pissed off we took our eyes off it this season when we really should have got to the final and won it.