Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs

Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,756
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 04:17:03 pm »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 03:56:00 pm
37 pts from their last 27 league games, abysmal stuff.

Thankfully that 5th champions league spot didn't materialise this season as we'd only be rewarding extreme mediocrity.

While mostly playing one game a week and with the momentum of a great start.

Chelsea rightly condemned for their awful season but they have at least reached a final and a semi final. They could even still finish above Spurs. And the Mancs managed to blag another cup final.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,166
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm »
to be honest i don't understand the sentimient towards their manager. Hes had a mixed first season but improved them. They were shambles last season and a completely different manager and approach as well as losing best player in Kane. As for his comments i know for sure Klopp would share the same bafflement and annoyance towards the bitterness of fans if it happened here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:27:21 pm by B0151? »
Offline LuverlyRita

  metar made
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 670
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm
to be honest i don't understand the sentimient towards their manager. Hes had a mixed first season but improved them. They were shambles last season and a completely different manager and approach as well as losing best player in Kane.
I was a bit perlexed by his selection against us recently. They looked so much better when the Pigeon came on and Son moved out to the left but perhaps we contributed to their improvement by making so many subs.
Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,166
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm
I was a bit perlexed by his selection against us recently. They looked so much better when the Pigeon came on and Son moved out to the left but perhaps we contributed to their improvement by making so many subs.
Can't say I've followed them too closely but does seem like their best bit of form was with Richarlison up top

I know their form has been poor second half of season but to use that as an excuse for the fans giving up on a season they've made progress under new coach and at times been exciting is pathetic and loser mentality for me.
Offline StevoHimself

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,085
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm »
Mixed feelings. It doesn't really make a lot of sense for Spurs, a team who have qualified for the Champions League multiple times over the last decade or so, to effectively allow their most bitter rivals to win the League just to give themselves a chance to qualify for a competition they've got virtually no chance of winning anyway. At the same time, you obviously can't throw a game.

What's interesting is Ange's response. I think it's pretty clear he did want to win. Spurs are very much like Everton in the sense that the failure of another club is basically equal to the success of their own, and I think it's that that has possibly made Ange question if he's at the right club.
Offline elkun

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 722
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 04:52:07 pm »
I must admit that I found it very funny and enjoyable yesterday to see how confused they all were. They want to win, but at the same time they don't. One half of the stadium wants to win, the others don't. I was curious if Son had scored how they would have cheered yesterday
Offline The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,878
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
They finished 8th last season and lost kane, wouldve got nearly relegated without his goals. To finish 5th is excellent progress and the football has improved. Especially with his own fans wanting the team to lose, hes not perfect Ange but is doing a lot right in a ridiculous environment.
Offline Legs

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,173
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
Mixed feelings. It doesn't really make a lot of sense for Spurs, a team who have qualified for the Champions League multiple times over the last decade or so, to effectively allow their most bitter rivals to win the League just to give themselves a chance to qualify for a competition they've got virtually no chance of winning anyway. At the same time, you obviously can't throw a game.

What's interesting is Ange's response. I think it's pretty clear he did want to win. Spurs are very much like Everton in the sense that the failure of another club is basically equal to the success of their own, and I think it's that that has possibly made Ange question if he's at the right club.

The players will want to get in the CL though its a shop window and they may not get another chance ALL players want to play in it for sure.

Obviously the board want it as it brings in more money and if you can get into CL regular it helps you attract good players.

Some fans may wanna lose but I cant imagine ever turning up to a game and want my team to lose the day that happens you might as well give up and it breeds a loser mentality too.
Offline Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,911
  YNWA
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 05:47:14 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 12:58:25 pm
I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.
The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.
A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic

Bravo, what a dressing down haha. All correct, of course.

Reckon after seeing his post match interview/press conference that he'll leave and he'll be right too. They were a disgrace yesterday and their fanbase is a disgrace today.

It took until the second last game of the season but, finally have a bit of respect for Angemate.
Offline StevoHimself

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,085
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm
The players will want to get in the CL though its a shop window and they may not get another chance ALL players want to play in it for sure.

Obviously the board want it as it brings in more money and if you can get into CL regular it helps you attract good players.

Some fans may wanna lose but I cant imagine ever turning up to a game and want my team to lose the day that happens you might as well give up and it breeds a loser mentality too.

Oh yeah, I'm speaking fully with their fans in mind. I don't buy that Spurs players would be that arsed about Arsenal winning the league, in the same way I find it a bit embarrassing that someone like Richarlison has to pretend to hate us because he played for Everton.
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,904
  Seis Veces
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 12:58:25 pm
I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.
The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.
A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic

Before the Premier League they were quite successful. Only two titles but had won two UEFA Cups (More than Arsenal have ever done in Europe) and had a record 8 FA Cups. It's because they've only won a couple of League Cups since that it looks a lot more underwhelming. I'd put them on Everton's level even though the shite used to do better in the league. Spurs have obviously gone ahead in recent years with a Champions League final run, shiny new gaff and probably increased their worldwide fanbase quite a bit. It's all winning without winning though, and we all know who the kings of that are.

Spurs seemed to be a perennial UEFA Cup team to me in the 2000s/early 2010s. What's mad is they never seemed to take it very seriously though, as other English teams themselves did at the time. They preferred to 'get in Europe next season' without ever wanting to actually be in Europe. Think it's changed a bit recently with bigger squads and more money in the game but interesting to see how they do. Still pissed off we took our eyes off it this season when we really should have got to the final and won it.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,773
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm »
I saw a few Spurs jerseys in our Gym today. All of them looked like they won the league. I admit, I wanted us to lose to Chelsea in 2010, but I didn't celebrate it (none of the reds I know did).
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 129
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm
Before the Premier League they were quite successful. Only two titles but had won two UEFA Cups (More than Arsenal have ever done in Europe) and had a record 8 FA Cups. It's because they've only won a couple of League Cups since that it looks a lot more underwhelming. I'd put them on Everton's level even though the shite used to do better in the league. Spurs have obviously gone ahead in recent years with a Champions League final run, shiny new gaff and probably increased their worldwide fanbase quite a bit. It's all winning without winning though, and we all know who the kings of that are.

Spurs seemed to be a perennial UEFA Cup team to me in the 2000s/early 2010s. What's mad is they never seemed to take it very seriously though, as other English teams themselves did at the time. They preferred to 'get in Europe next season' without ever wanting to actually be in Europe. Think it's changed a bit recently with bigger squads and more money in the game but interesting to see how they do. Still pissed off we took our eyes off it this season when we really should have got to the final and won it.
Their successes were like buses ,wait a few years then two come at once .
Fa cup 61-62 ,then 81 and 82 .
Their league record for this self and media proclaimed behemoth is embarrassing.
1951-1961 .we got derided throughout our 30 year wait ,constantly being reminded how long it was since we had won the league and would we ever win it again.
These lot though,not a peep about how long it has been only to mention the glory of the double season .that was 63 years ago ,youd have to be around 70 years old to remember it or even to have seen any games as a fan.
European trophies ,1963 ,1973 ,1984 .61 ,51 and forty years ago respectively.not exactly recent .
Even their last fa cup victory was in 91 ,33 years ago .
So yes theyve had success but al of it is in the very dim and distant past .
They get such a free pass over this as though all  this happened in the last 15 years and they were this relentless winning machine .even their relegation in 77 has been air brushed from history and when they came back up it was all about their two World Cup winning Argentinian stars they soon got brought down to earth on a lovely late summers afternoon in September in anfield . ;D



Offline Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,216
  Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 08:10:12 pm »
Since that FA Cup win 33 years ago, its just two league cups. Slightly better than Everton, but not by much.

Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,969
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:10:12 pm
Since that FA Cup win 33 years ago, its just two league cups. Slightly better than Everton, but not by much.



Cheese room versus building a stadium next to the sewage works... clear winner...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,472
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm
to be honest i don't understand the sentimient towards their manager. Hes had a mixed first season but improved them. They were shambles last season and a completely different manager and approach as well as losing best player in Kane. As for his comments i know for sure Klopp would share the same bafflement and annoyance towards the bitterness of fans if it happened here.

I suppose it has been a mixed season, but saying it like that suggests it'd been up and down throughout. If it had been that way, then it's probably easier to defend as a season, but it's all about momentum, or complete lack thereof. Postecoglou is coming in for a bit of heat now because of the arc of the season. A great start followed by pretty much shite since the first 10 games. It's now a 27 game sample of very poor results and very few truly good performances. That's not a blip.

He may or may not be a chancer at this level, but to be honest, I'm surprised he's still getting such a soft reception in the media. No European football to juggle. Virtually no cup football to juggle. At worst it was an average season in terms of injuries, nothing terrible at all. And still despite all those favourable conditions they've still only got 37 pts from the past 27 games.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 129
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm

He may or may not be a chancer at this level, but to be honest, I'm surprised he's still getting such a soft reception in the media. No European football to juggle. Virtually no cup football to juggle. At worst it was an average season in terms of injuries, nothing terrible at all. And still despite all those favourable conditions they've still only got 37 pts from the past 27 games.
Lads, its spurs theyve had no media scrutiny for nigh on 63 years .
Another average end to yet another average season but they are the London medias favourite London club for some strange unfathomable reason.
Whats that skip ? They won the league in Octoberer sorry skip no they didnt but they can live off that great start to the season as some sort of legendary victory.
They can party like its 1961 apologies to prince  ;)
Offline Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,216
  Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm
Cheese room versus building a stadium next to the sewage works... clear winner...

;D

Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm
I suppose it has been a mixed season, but saying it like that suggests it'd been up and down throughout. If it had been that way, then it's probably easier to defend as a season, but it's all about momentum, or complete lack thereof. Postecoglou is coming in for a bit of heat now because of the arc of the season. A great start followed by pretty much shite since the first 10 games. It's now a 27 game sample of very poor results and very few truly good performances. That's not a blip.

He may or may not be a chancer at this level, but to be honest, I'm surprised he's still getting such a soft reception in the media. No European football to juggle. Virtually no cup football to juggle. At worst it was an average season in terms of injuries, nothing terrible at all. And still despite all those favourable conditions they've still only got 37 pts from the past 27 games.


Very true. Even if, before the season, you said Spurs would have a run of ten games, and a mediocre 27, youd expect it to be the other way around, as they adapted to the loss of Kane and a new manager. It being the way round it is doesnt bode well.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline elbow

  grease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,876
  Boss Tha
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 12:16:10 am »
Did the fans really do the stupid Poznan thing?
We are Liverpool!

Offline kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,754
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 12:31:03 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 03:02:15 pm
The North London derbies will be fun next season and no mistake........

yes, it's the only London Derby that's like ours v Everton and Man United. Toxic at times, not for the faint-hearted

Offline Bennett

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,484
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 09:24:25 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:16:10 am
Did the fans really do the stupid Poznan thing?

One or two c*nts that the eagle-eyed Sky cameras managed to find yeah.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,143
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 11:01:17 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:16:10 am
Did the fans really do the stupid Poznan thing?

The Sky cameras showed 2 people doing it. Not enough to tar the whole fanbase with it.

I get Arsenal fans are annoyed/disappointed with how the game went and are essentially just taking aim at Spurs as part of that disappointment and trying to level the 'small time' (and all the other big hits) at them, but had Spurs won or got a point and Arsenal went on to win the League, make no mistake - Arsenal would have taunted them for years over it. It wouldn't be quietly forgotten about.

So I can understand why some Spurs fans wanted to lose. I don't think the managers or players made less effort at all. But I get why it would have been confusing for fans.

They'd get nowhere in the CL imo and have a decent chance to progress to the latter stages of the Europa League if they strengthen and take it seriously.
Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,033
  Truthiness
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:16:10 am
Did the fans really do the stupid Poznan thing?
One big City aggregate account on X showed a video of hundreds of fans doing it. Daft pricks behind the account were unable to work out it was City fans in the away end doing it.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,221
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 11:09:10 am »
Stolen from @footballfunnysuk

I bet it doesn't have cup holders.  :lmao :lmao
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
For a man who wants to win everything, lets not forget he made 10 changes for the league cup away game away to Fulham.
You'd think the first thing to try do would be a cup run, maybe even try and win it.

Fulham put them out, Spurs had no Europe either to contend with.

If anything I think Ange has found his level mate
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 11:29:38 am
For a man who wants to win everything, lets not forget he made 10 changes for the league cup away game away to Fulham.
You'd think the first thing to try do would be a cup run, maybe even try and win it.

Fulham put them out, Spurs had no Europe either to contend with.

If anything I think Ange has found his level mate

41 matches versus our 58.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:34:35 am
41 matches versus our 58.

Basically justifying it by saying "we need to get into the champions league mate"

He's failed despite winning the league in September.

They are just North Londons equivalent of Everton, how they managed to blag their way into the super league chat I will never know.
