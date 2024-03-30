Before the Premier League they were quite successful. Only two titles but had won two UEFA Cups (More than Arsenal have ever done in Europe) and had a record 8 FA Cups. It's because they've only won a couple of League Cups since that it looks a lot more underwhelming. I'd put them on Everton's level even though the shite used to do better in the league. Spurs have obviously gone ahead in recent years with a Champions League final run, shiny new gaff and probably increased their worldwide fanbase quite a bit. It's all winning without winning though, and we all know who the kings of that are.
Spurs seemed to be a perennial UEFA Cup team to me in the 2000s/early 2010s. What's mad is they never seemed to take it very seriously though, as other English teams themselves did at the time. They preferred to 'get in Europe next season' without ever wanting to actually be in Europe. Think it's changed a bit recently with bigger squads and more money in the game but interesting to see how they do. Still pissed off we took our eyes off it this season when we really should have got to the final and won it.
Their successes were like buses ,wait a few years then two come at once .
Fa cup 61-62 ,then 81 and 82 .
Their league record for this self and media proclaimed behemoth is embarrassing.
1951-1961 .we got derided throughout our 30 year wait ,constantly being reminded how long it was since we had won the league and would we ever win it again.
These lot though,not a peep about how long it has been only to mention the glory of the double season .that was 63 years ago ,youd have to be around 70 years old to remember it or even to have seen any games as a fan.
European trophies ,1963 ,1973 ,1984 .61 ,51 and forty years ago respectively.not exactly recent .
Even their last fa cup victory was in 91 ,33 years ago .
So yes theyve had success but al of it is in the very dim and distant past .
They get such a free pass over this as though all this happened in the last 15 years and they were this relentless winning machine .even their relegation in 77 has been air brushed from history and when they came back up it was all about their two World Cup winning Argentinian stars
they soon got brought down to earth on a lovely late summers afternoon in September in anfield .