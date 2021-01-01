In a way, the entire Postecoglou project is a magnificent act of misdirection, an exercise in making the same failure taste better. Losing 4-1 at home to Chelsea with nine men: a bold sign of progress. Losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal: a fantastic comeback from 3-0 down. Not qualifying for the Champions League: fine, actually, because this is a holistic journey and we are not bound by your staid earthly metrics. Sending on 16-year-old Mikey Moore at 2-0 down for a pointless injury-time debut told us nothing about Moore, but did tell us what a great guy Ange is.And, frankly, why not? Tottenham are not set up to win trophies on an industrial scale, now or in the future, and so to an extent the job of any Spurs manager is to find the joy in the game, to reconnect with the process rather than fixate on the ends. If stopping Arsenal from winning the league makes Spurs fans feel good, then who is anyone to begrudge that?Postecoglou affected a furious demeanour afterwards, but this was a situation he has created. This has been a season of genuine progress, a necessary palate-cleanser after the sourness of the José Mourinho and Antonio Conte years. Fifth place with a makeshift squad after selling Harry Kane: not bad at all. But when you detach your project so thoroughly from results, you dont get to act surprised when fans start to do the same.