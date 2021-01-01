There's something that does confuse me about the Spurs fans with those whole do they want their team to lose or not debate.
Start of the season, a lot of them were so convinced they were going to if not win the league have a real charge at it. But they seem absolutely convinced that they have zero chance in the Champions League.
The reality is they have no chance of either, because they are Spurs, but why the belief in or and not the other? Jamie O'Hara if you're reading this I'd love to hear your answer, ya mess.
I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.
The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.
A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic