Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,365
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:53:46 am
I think that Chelsea game in 2010 is more comparable to last nights. Our last home game of the season, top four a remote possibility but only if we won that game. Playing a team who would put setiny in their own hands going into the last day if they won, ahead of a hated rival.

Im sad enough to admit a part of me had a wry smile when Gerrard put Drogba through. Not for how bad we were that day, more the thought of my United mates of the time, who had given me roughly 20 years of constant abuse by this point, sitting and watching the game, cheering us on. And the player they abused the most messing things up for them.

Theres an argument Rafa might have stayed had we made top 4 but felt like his cars were marked already by Hicks and Gillett, plus Purslow and Broughton. Losing that game didnt really sting like it normally would. And it making United fans miserable cheered me up a bit when we were going through a bad patch.
Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1481 on: Today at 09:56:57 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 03:54:56 pm
Na, you can definitely blame any Spurs fan that goes to the stadium to actively cheer on the opposition. They can do one.

My mate, who goes to every other home game from Jersey, hardcore Spurs fans, flew over, hot a hotel... to cheers his own Team losing to City so Arsenal wouldn't win it.


MENTAL.

Some rivalries really do bring pathetic people out of their shells and normalise their behaviour, you truly are a embarrassing human being if you focus on others before yourself, wanting yourself to fail so someone else fails too is literally so embarrassing and small time I struggle to find the words to articulate it properly.

As their own manager said, if you EVER want your own team to lose, you need counselling. You should never want failure for yourself.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:59:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:46 am
I think that Chelsea game in 2010 is more comparable to last nights. Our last home game of the season, top four a remote possibility but only if we won that game. Playing a team who would put setiny in their own hands going into the last day if they won, ahead of a hated rival.

Im sad enough to admit a part of me had a wry smile when Gerrard put Drogba through. Not for how bad we were that day, more the thought of my United mates of the time, who had given me roughly 20 years of constant abuse by this point, sitting and watching the game, cheering us on. And the player they abused the most messing things up for them.

Theres an argument Rafa might have stayed had we made top 4 but felt like his cars were marked already by Hicks and Gillett, plus Purslow and Broughton. Losing that game didnt really sting like it normally would. And it making United fans miserable cheered me up a bit when we were going through a bad patch.

Was about to post this. Still not entirely convinced to this day that Gerrards pass wasnt deliberate either! Rivalry in football does strange things. That did have the added complexity of it potentially being Uniteds 19th title so it was about our own relative standing not just Uniteds success too.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,163
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1483 on: Today at 10:25:03 am
I think it's absolutely mental and pathetic myself, at least when there's a chance your team can still get something out of the season. Some of the comments I've seen from them are mad saying they won't be telling their kids about getting into top 4 and they don't care about CL if it means that

You can only have a chance of winning the CL by being in it. We've had a few seasons now we've scraped into the CL the previous season and then won it or got to the final. It's how we do it half the time! AA long as something is mathematically possible, I want my team winning every game...
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1484 on: Today at 10:54:38 am
There's something that does confuse me about the Spurs fans with those whole do they want their team to lose or not debate.
Start of the season, a lot of them were so convinced they were going to if not win the league have a real charge at it. But they seem absolutely convinced that they have zero chance in the Champions League.
The reality is they have no chance of either, because they are Spurs, but why the belief in or and not the other?  Jamie O'Hara if you're reading this I'd love to hear your answer, ya mess.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:13:49 am
The Ange love in was absolutely worth it this season, that early season lap of honour has aged like milk
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,724
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:40:00 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:49:05 am
I just came in here to ask that question. What was the atmosphere like inside Anfield that day?  It must have been strange.

Definitely odd. It was a hot day and there was almost the assumption that Blackburn would just come and beat us because they were the best side at the time. Then they took the lead.

They were so poor on the day that it didn't take much to equalise and then they never looked like scoring. The day ended perfectly but it would have been a sickener if United ended it champions.

Spurs fans were similar to United in 2019 against us. No noise,  want them to lose/apathetic but aren't celebrating the away goals.

Where Spurs showed themselves up was then deciding to wake up in injury time when the game was lost. At least slope off feeling sheepish about it
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1487 on: Today at 11:58:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:40:00 am
Definitely odd. It was a hot day and there was almost the assumption that Blackburn would just come and beat us because they were the best side at the time. Then they took the lead.

They were so poor on the day that it didn't take much to equalise and then they never looked like scoring. The day ended perfectly but it would have been a sickener if United ended it champions.

Spurs fans were similar to United in 2019 against us. No noise,  want them to lose/apathetic but aren't celebrating the away goals.

Where Spurs showed themselves up was then deciding to wake up in injury time when the game was lost. At least slope off feeling sheepish about it

Spurs fans were singing are you watching arsenal its normally a song when your team is winning!
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm
Ange is great. He deserves a better club.
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm
Andy Cole missed a one on one with keeper at the death in their game and ours had finished...fella had radio by us..heart in mouth stuff.

As our game went on crowd went from a weird none committal support to  usual levels as natural instinct took over.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,365
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:19:07 pm
Andy Cole missed a one on one with keeper at the death in their game and ours had finished...fella had radio by us..heart in mouth stuff.

As our game went on crowd went from a weird none committal support to  usual levels as natural instinct took over.

He did miss that one on one but their game finished first. We only scored the winner after their full time whistle had gone, like we didnt quite want to score a winner unless we knew it was safe to do so. :D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm
I bet he is thinking "Fucking hell I should have made myself available for the Liverpool job"

Glad he didn't and glad we didn't get him but I bet he is massively regretting missing the boat for this shower of shite.

Wonder if he maybe looks at another job this summer
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,852
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm
The fella from the crowd running up to Kenny saying they(Blackburn) had won it was pretty iconic.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm
The mate stuff is so cringe
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:57:08 pm
I agree the mate stuff is kinda ridiculous at this point, but he certainly has Spurs down pat.  He knows exactly what they are.
Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:54:38 am
There's something that does confuse me about the Spurs fans with those whole do they want their team to lose or not debate.
Start of the season, a lot of them were so convinced they were going to if not win the league have a real charge at it. But they seem absolutely convinced that they have zero chance in the Champions League.
The reality is they have no chance of either, because they are Spurs, but why the belief in or and not the other?  Jamie O'Hara if you're reading this I'd love to hear your answer, ya mess.
I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.
The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.
A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1496 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 12:58:25 pm
I always find it puzzling that spurs are regarded by the media and opposition fans as some great trophy winning big club and always get mentioned alongside ourselves, Utd ,arsenal etc.
The fact is they last won the league in 61 ,the year i was born ,63 years ago! ! ! ,and its like it was a couple of years ago ,theyve lived off it ever since .during our league drought the media practically had a clock ticking reminding everyone how long it was since wed won it and that started within a couple of years but with spurs nowt,zilch its all,glory glory Tottenham Hotspur ,they get a free pass for being one of the most underperforming clubs in the league .the odd cup final here and there ,win one lose one across the decades .theyve been abject all my life no real threat to anyone ,even their champions league run in 2019 smelt of a small club getting a good run in the fa cup but knowing that theyd run out of steam eventually.
A making up the numbers club ,deluded fans and players celebrating winning the league in October against 9 man Liverpool with an own goal in the 96th minute to scrape past us with the ref ,linesmen and the VAR team all aiding and abetting them. Pathetic
Spurs failure to qualify for the CL will have a knock-on effect in terms of quality of signings and income next year and therefore their "celebrations" last night were bizarre. Their obsession with Arsenal and struggle for relevance in denting their neighbours title prospects was small time and smacks of an inferiority complex - much like a certain other club across Stanley Park
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1497 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:31:53 pm
Spurs failure to qualify for the CL will have a knock-on effect in terms of quality of signings and income next year and therefore their "celebrations" last night were bizarre. Their obsession with Arsenal and struggle for relevance in denting their neighbours title prospects was small time and smacks of an inferiority complex - much like a certain other club across Stanley Park

Next season when Van der Ven says im off to play in the champions league, they better not turn on Daniel Levy and accuse him of not having ambition. Hes built them exactly the team that they want, one that loses games to make them happy.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1498 on: Today at 02:38:18 pm
Anges words were actually stunning. He mentioned people inside the club as well as outside wanting them to lose, so its not just the fans. Its disgraceful and I dont think he ll stay there, he looked genuinely fuming last night, its a really bad look when your own fans are doing the poznan because you conceded a goal.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,261
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1499 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Next season when Van der Ven says im off to play in the champions league, they better not turn on Daniel Levy and accuse him of not having ambition. Hes built them exactly the team that they want, one that loses games to make them happy.

Fans can't claim the CL qualification is not really important in one breath and then in another moan that transfer spending is restricted and player recruitmemt is altered. Stadium upgrade costs will still be having an effect on their budget too.

I also get the sense that fans of many clubs (and the majority of the media) assumed a fifth CL spot  for the PL was a foregone conclusion. Spurs seemed to have rode that idea for months
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1500 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm
Would be funny if Ange mate quit due to the fans wanting the team to lose.
Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1501 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Anges words were actually stunning. He mentioned people inside the club as well as outside wanting them to lose, so its not just the fans. Its disgraceful and I dont think he ll stay there, he looked genuinely fuming last night, its a really bad look when your own fans are doing the poznan because you conceded a goal.
Have they got the title denting DVD or mug out yet? Our neighbours usually only take a few days  ::)
The fact is that, just like the "Gerrard slip",  last night's result was no more significant than any other in damaging Arsenal's title aspirations and if any team can claim to have dented Arsenal's prospects this season, it was Villa.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1502 on: Today at 02:58:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:36 pm
Fans can't claim the CL qualification is not really important in one breath and then in another moan that transfer spending is restricted and player recruitmemt is altered. Stadium upgrade costs will still be having an effect on their budget too.

I also get the sense that fans of many clubs (and the majority of the media) assumed a fifth CL spot  for the PL was a foregone conclusion. Spurs seemed to have rode that idea for months

Yeh and they celebrated us losing to bayern munich knowing it would cost 5th place the CL position, and celebrated us losing to villa knowing it would cost them 4th. Theyve really stooped to new depths this season.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1503 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm
They hate us more than they love their own team, its pretty sad. Im sure you get the same with everton fans, theyre about to go bust but theyre still celebrating because they stopped liverpool winning the league although the other clowns in Manchester claim thats their trophy this season.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,950
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1504 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm
The North London derbies will be fun next season and no mistake........
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1505 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:53:11 pm
The mate stuff is so cringe

Its daft i mean its a thing here too but people dont literally do it in every sentence do they
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1506 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:02:33 pm
Its daft i mean its a thing here too but people dont literally do it in every sentence do they

No mate
Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1507 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:02:33 pm
Its daft i mean its a thing here too but people dont literally do it in every sentence do they
I watched the responder the other night,  it seemed like it  :D
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1508 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm
In a way, the entire Postecoglou project is a magnificent act of misdirection, an exercise in making the same failure taste better. Losing 4-1 at home to Chelsea with nine men: a bold sign of progress. Losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal: a fantastic comeback from 3-0 down. Not qualifying for the Champions League: fine, actually, because this is a holistic journey and we are not bound by your staid earthly metrics. Sending on 16-year-old Mikey Moore at 2-0 down for a pointless injury-time debut told us nothing about Moore, but did tell us what a great guy Ange is.

And, frankly, why not? Tottenham are not set up to win trophies on an industrial scale, now or in the future, and so to an extent the job of any Spurs manager is to find the joy in the game, to reconnect with the process rather than fixate on the ends. If stopping Arsenal from winning the league makes Spurs fans feel good, then who is anyone to begrudge that?

Postecoglou affected a furious demeanour afterwards, but this was a situation he has created. This has been a season of genuine progress, a necessary palate-cleanser after the sourness of the José Mourinho and Antonio Conte years. Fifth place with a makeshift squad after selling Harry Kane: not bad at all. But when you detach your project so thoroughly from results, you dont get to act surprised when fans start to do the same.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/article/2024/may/15/ange-postecoglou-spurs-project-tottenham-manchester-city-failure-football
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1509 on: Today at 03:13:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:01:43 pm
They hate us more than they love their own team, its pretty sad. Im sure you get the same with everton fans, theyre about to go bust but theyre still celebrating because they stopped liverpool winning the league although the other clowns in Manchester claim thats their trophy this season.
It's hilarious but the bottom line is we did it to ourselves. If we'd finished off some of the many guilt edged chances we created this season we might have won the League. But to be frank we never really expected it when the season kicked off with a new midfield and, given the injuries we've suffered to key players, I think 3rd is really decent. In many respects the Europa League exit hurts more because we could and should have made it to the final. Sadly the manager, the entire team and the crowd had a stinker in the first leg  :(
But back to Spurs - aside from last night they'll always have that famous victory against a 9 man Liverpool who had a legitimate goal chalked off and who scored their winner courtesy of an unluckly own-goal. They celebrated that night like they'd won the League and it was as pathetic as what you witnessed last night.
Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1510 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Anges words were actually stunning. He mentioned people inside the club as well as outside wanting them to lose, so its not just the fans. Its disgraceful and I dont think he ll stay there, he looked genuinely fuming last night, its a really bad look when your own fans are doing the poznan because you conceded a goal.
I think ange has just had a huge wake up call as to how tribal fans are in England and he did seem furious and bewildered,at a loss for words.
Its been mentioned a few times about the Blackburn game in 95 and how conflicted we were as a fan base that day but it was a dead rubber for us ,our season was over ,spurs had everything to play for .unfortunately for them in trying to achieve a champions league place they would be doing their hated rivals a huge favour.unfortunately it happens at times .but some players and fans took the view of lets fuck arsenal up .
I think ange will leave ,he was devastated last night in the interviews afterwards.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1511 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:13:38 pm
It's hilarious but the bottom line is we did it to ourselves. If we'd finished off some of the many guilt edged chances we created this season we might have won the League. But to be frank we never really expected it when the season kicked off with a new midfield and, given the injuries we've suffered to key players, I think 3rd is really decent. In many respects the Europa League exit hurts more because we could and should have made it to the final. Sadly the manager, the entire team and the crowd had a stinker in the first leg  :(
But back to Spurs - aside from last night they'll always have that famous victory against a 9 man Liverpool who had a legitimate goal chalked off and who scored their winner courtesy of an unluckly own-goal. They celebrated that night like they'd won the League and it was as pathetic as what you witnessed last night.

And the beneficiaries of all this madness is man city. They so irrelevant that they have no enemies. Even man utd want them to win the league. It doesnt make sense.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,314
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1512 on: Today at 03:24:13 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:18:17 pm
I think ange has just had a huge wake up call as to how tribal fans are in England and he did seem furious and bewildered,at a loss for words.
Its been mentioned a few times about the Blackburn game in 95 and how conflicted we were as a fan base that day but it was a dead rubber for us ,our season was over ,spurs had everything to play for .unfortunately for them in trying to achieve a champions league place they would be doing their hated rivals a huge favour.unfortunately it happens at times .but some players and fans took the view of lets fuck arsenal up .
I think ange will leave ,he was devastated last night in the interviews afterwards.

He managed Celtic in a succession of auld Firm Derbies. :D
Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1513 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:24:13 pm
He managed Celtic in a succession of auld Firm Derbies. :D
yea fair dos..mate  ;D
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,724
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1514 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Anges words were actually stunning. He mentioned people inside the club as well as outside wanting them to lose, so its not just the fans. Its disgraceful and I dont think he ll stay there, he looked genuinely fuming last night, its a really bad look when your own fans are doing the poznan because you conceded a goal.

Aussies are naturally competitive, plus he couldn't give a fuck if Arsenal win the league or not. Not being in the CL impacts on his budget.

Weird to assess how well he's done. Straight out of cups and not in Europe so they've had the league to concentrate on and missed out ultimately on top 4 to a team with a lower budget in Villa who also made a European semi final so understandably blew up in the run-in. Spurs should have got stronger over the season. They did play some good football last night though and it's the first season without Kane who has carried them goals wise for a decade along with Son.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1515 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:09:27 pm
I watched the responder the other night,  it seemed like it  :D

Oh i dont know about that mate  :D ;D
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1516 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,502
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1517 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:10:49 pm
In a way, the entire Postecoglou project is a magnificent act of misdirection, an exercise in making the same failure taste better. Losing 4-1 at home to Chelsea with nine men: a bold sign of progress. Losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal: a fantastic comeback from 3-0 down. Not qualifying for the Champions League: fine, actually, because this is a holistic journey and we are not bound by your staid earthly metrics. Sending on 16-year-old Mikey Moore at 2-0 down for a pointless injury-time debut told us nothing about Moore, but did tell us what a great guy Ange is.

And, frankly, why not? Tottenham are not set up to win trophies on an industrial scale, now or in the future, and so to an extent the job of any Spurs manager is to find the joy in the game, to reconnect with the process rather than fixate on the ends. If stopping Arsenal from winning the league makes Spurs fans feel good, then who is anyone to begrudge that?

Postecoglou affected a furious demeanour afterwards, but this was a situation he has created. This has been a season of genuine progress, a necessary palate-cleanser after the sourness of the José Mourinho and Antonio Conte years. Fifth place with a makeshift squad after selling Harry Kane: not bad at all. But when you detach your project so thoroughly from results, you dont get to act surprised when fans start to do the same.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/article/2024/may/15/ange-postecoglou-spurs-project-tottenham-manchester-city-failure-football

ouch!

Although not sure what is makeshift about the squad - any more than most other squads. 
They need a striker clearly. But having spent 450m on players over the last couple years, there has been a commitment to building a good squad. Yep, losing Kane a big deal, but they have actually still been scoring a lot, add a striker to the team in the summer, and Postecoglu will have little excuse. 
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,724
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1518 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:35:16 pm
ouch!

Although not sure what is makeshift about the squad - any more than most other squads. 
They need a striker clearly. But having spent 450m on players over the last couple years, there has been a commitment to building a good squad. Yep, losing Kane a big deal, but they have actually still been scoring a lot, add a striker to the team in the summer, and Postecoglu will have little excuse.

If they can barely cope with a 40 game season with no Europe or cup run, then how will he cope with potentially 15+ European games and a domestic cup run or two off the back of the Euros/Copa America? Plus he started very well, Spurs should have been able to build off the momentum of that given their light schedule. 4th was wide open this season with Chelsea and United doing so badly and Newcastle struggling with the extra games themselves. At least Newcastle took advantage of no Europe last season and that was with a cup run at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
