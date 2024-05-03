« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 88585 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1400 on: May 3, 2024, 08:22:30 am »
Quote from: latortuga on May  3, 2024, 02:56:51 am
I don't think any manager/player should be measured on their 1st season, particularly given Spurs have gone from a putrid defensive style of play to possibly the most offensive, borderline suicidally aggressive tactics in the league.

If we look back to Klopp's first season or Pep's first season, the conclusions you would have drawn from those would not have necessarily led you to where we are today.  They both had their problems implementing their systems of play, but perhaps Klopp's and our own experience is somewhat closer to what Spurs are experiencing than say Man City, who had a great squad of players and money to burn.

In squad terms alone it will take time for players that don't suit his style of player to be shifted out of the squad and adequately replaced.  It's why in large part we've chosen to go with Slot, a manager who is as close to Klopp in playing style as possible. 

Looking at Klopp's first 2 seasons - the first partially Rodgers - the final tallies were 62 pts and 60 pts, respectively.   

Spurs currently have 60 pts with 4 games left to play, so in that regard a somewhat respectable achievement.  Of course, I'm sure we can all come up with good reasons why Klopp's early days were a bit of struggle, but no doubt Spurs fans can do the same with their own team.

I'm not suggesting for 1 second that Postecoglou will go on to become either Klopp or Pep, no.  What I'm saying is even the very best managers we've ever seen in the Premier League had some hiccups early on.

I agree on your intimation that Levy's history of impatience with managers could mean he's out the door regardless.

I think the key within a first season is to show signs of improvement as it goes on. You need to see that the style of play is being implemented and the players are getting used to it etc.

For Spurs, it's been the opposite. They started really strongly but have got worse as the season has progressed. If anything, their early season form now just looks like a classic "new manager bounce" before they either got found out, or the players lost faith in it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1401 on: May 3, 2024, 09:51:52 am »
We dont do set pieces mate, its who we are.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,881
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1402 on: May 3, 2024, 10:47:22 am »
They are seriously poo but Son or Kulusevski are definitely scoring a cut-back from 6 yards before the clock hits four minutes on Sunday  ;D

We should have enough to score a few, but I feel some might already be on the beach a little. Not like they should be in the managers final games.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1403 on: May 3, 2024, 11:12:06 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  3, 2024, 10:47:22 am
We should have enough to score a few, but I feel some might already be on the beach a little. Not like they should be in the managers final games.
Aside from the Klopp situation, there'll be thousands in Anfield who deserve a performance and we still need to guaratee third spot. CL money is currently dependent on your finishing position in the league and while I don't know how the new format pans out re. the money, our players should be doing it for pride if nothing else.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1404 on: May 3, 2024, 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on May  3, 2024, 02:56:51 am
I don't think any manager/player should be measured on their 1st season, particularly given Spurs have gone from a putrid defensive style of play to possibly the most offensive, borderline suicidally aggressive tactics in the league.

If we look back to Klopp's first season or Pep's first season, the conclusions you would have drawn from those would not have necessarily led you to where we are today.  They both had their problems implementing their systems of play, but perhaps Klopp's and our own experience is somewhat closer to what Spurs are experiencing than say Man City, who had a great squad of players and money to burn.

In squad terms alone it will take time for players that don't suit his style of player to be shifted out of the squad and adequately replaced.  It's why in large part we've chosen to go with Slot, a manager who is as close to Klopp in playing style as possible. 

Looking at Klopp's first 2 seasons - the first partially Rodgers - the final tallies were 62 pts and 60 pts, respectively.  

Spurs currently have 60 pts with 4 games left to play, so in that regard a somewhat respectable achievement.  Of course, I'm sure we can all come up with good reasons why Klopp's early days were a bit of struggle, but no doubt Spurs fans can do the same with their own team.

I'm not suggesting for 1 second that Postecoglou will go on to become either Klopp or Pep, no.  What I'm saying is even the very best managers we've ever seen in the Premier League had some hiccups early on.

I agree on your intimation that Levy's history of impatience with managers could mean he's out the door regardless.

Thats a bit of a mad comparison isnt it? Didnt you watch Liverpool back then? He threw the last few games to concentrate on European football, as he knew he didnt have the squad to go all out in both,  and why even use points tallies of a season he didnt coach in till October.

I was slightly being fiippant anyway, the ridiculous hyping of this guy backfired on him more than anything, pressure will be on next season regardless. Spurs wont have too much patience.

Also, are you saying that in his frist full season at LFC, Liverpool got 60 points? That isnt right. Or maybe Im just misunderstanding your phrasing.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,212
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1405 on: May 3, 2024, 12:47:29 pm »
Klopp also got to two cup finals in his first season. You wouldnt happen to be Australian, would you, latortuga? ;D
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1406 on: May 4, 2024, 07:22:44 am »
Quote from: decosabute on May  3, 2024, 05:33:12 am
Klopp's first incomplete season, we didn't do great in the league it's true. Bu there was massive mitigation in him not getting to spend any money (Caulker on loan in January!) and the fact that we reached two cup finals, having some amazing European nights on the way.

Don't know where you're getting that figure for his second (first full) season - we finished on 76 points and qualified for the Champions League. We were also in a title race until January, when injuries and AFCON derailed the season.

Klopp's first full season actually shows how adaptable and pragmatic he could be - we dogged loads of games and ground out results once we'd lost Mane and had other players missing. Ange hasn't shown any adaptability whatsoever.

Yeh, got my dates confused.  Thanks for correcting me.  :)

Ok, but I'm not saying Ange is Klopp, all I'm saying is that if we take a benchmark of some of the greatest managers ever seen and how they performed in their first season, there is reason to argue that what Postecoglou has done isn't half bad.

No doubt Postecoglou has some major issues and blind spots, I'm onboard with that.  But given the dysfunction at their club and the fact they finished 8th last season; 5th seems like a pass mark to me.  The fact that the media or deluded Spurs fans had them winning the title doesn't really seem relevant.  I do think a more pragmatic manager at certain moments could perhaps have got them 4th, but you can't really play that game, because perhaps it takes away from other results they achieved.  That's why I think it's best not to micro analyse a season, but assess a teams final finishing position in the table.  Which is somewhat similar to our own plight, where we feel like we were close to the title and now we are left disappointed, but in reality it was a good season all things considered.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1407 on: May 4, 2024, 07:29:52 am »
Quote from: latortuga on May  4, 2024, 07:22:44 am
Yeh, got my dates confused.  Thanks for correcting me.  :)

Ok, but I'm not saying Ange is Klopp, all I'm saying is that if we take a benchmark of some of the greatest managers ever seen and how they performed in their first season, there is reason to argue that what Postecoglou has done isn't half bad.

No doubt Postecoglou has some major issues and blind spots, I'm onboard with that.  But given the dysfunction at their club and the fact they finished 8th last season; 5th seems like a pass mark to me.  The fact that the media or deluded Spurs fans had them winning the title doesn't really seem relevant.  I do think a more pragmatic manager at certain moments could perhaps have got them 4th, but you can't really play that game, because perhaps it takes away from other results they achieved.  That's why I think it's best not to micro analyse a season, but assess a teams final finishing position in the table.  Which is somewhat similar to our own plight, where we feel like we were close to the title and now we are left disappointed, but in reality it was a good season all things considered.

Ange has done a good job, they finished 8th then lost their only world class player in Kane. He overachieved based on pre season expectations.
However if he doesnt develop his game (a plan B beyond high press and work on set pieces etc) then 4-5th is his level , same as Emery. Its still good, but its not elite, and with Klopp you could tell straight away that the upward curve will continue. I dont see Spurs challenging for the title under ange, but theyll always be good to watch and can win the odd big game.
« Last Edit: May 4, 2024, 07:31:23 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1408 on: May 4, 2024, 07:49:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May  3, 2024, 08:22:30 am
I think the key within a first season is to show signs of improvement as it goes on. You need to see that the style of play is being implemented and the players are getting used to it etc.

For Spurs, it's been the opposite. They started really strongly but have got worse as the season has progressed. If anything, their early season form now just looks like a classic "new manager bounce" before they either got found out, or the players lost faith in it.

That's a good point, but we can only possibly know that after his 2nd season, if he makes it that far.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1409 on: May 4, 2024, 07:51:18 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  3, 2024, 12:47:29 pm
Klopp also got to two cup finals in his first season. You wouldnt happen to be Australian, would you, latortuga? ;D

G'day mate, throw another shrimp on the barby! ;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1410 on: May 7, 2024, 10:15:47 am »
I've not looked at the league table since we played Palace but just had a look and Spurs are in danger of finishing sixth or seventh in a five horse race.  I remember Postecoglu brushing aside the question about Man U potentially catching them - he was right on that one, of course - but Newcastle and Chelsea are on their heels now.  When he was asked that question Spurs had 13 and 16 point leads over Newcastle and Chelsea respectively but that's down to 4 and 6 now.

Burnley and Sheff Utd should be six points for them but I wouldn't be surprised if they drop more points.  Man City will play straight through them.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1411 on: May 7, 2024, 10:17:13 am »
Were the Tottenham end - that's Tottenham Hotspur - singing about another club bottling something?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,633
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1412 on: May 7, 2024, 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  7, 2024, 10:17:13 am
Were the Tottenham end - that's Tottenham Hotspur - singing about another club bottling something?

They deffo sang You lost the league at Goodison Park, while their biggest rivals are potentially about to win it instead, the absolute weirdos!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1413 on: May 7, 2024, 12:05:54 pm »
Quite remarkable how theyve dropped off:

26 points from the first 10 games (2.6 pts per game)

34 points from the next 25 games (1.36 pts per game) equivalent to 51.68 pts across a 38 game season.

60 points from the 35 games so far, (1.71 pts per game)

For context they achieved 60pts last season (1.57 per game), but crashed after Conte left. Under Conte they achieved 49 from 28 (1.75 pts per game), whilst juggling European Competition and going a round further in each cup.

Not having Kane may be a factor but even if the football is more entertaining, I think the reality is theyve gone backwards this season. Maybe thats to be expected under a new manager, but with their lack of games, toxicity last year and managerial changes, youd have expected improvement, I think.

Their goal records havent improved either. 1.97 goals per game this season, 1.85 per game under conte last season. 1.65 goals per game against this season, 1.42 against last season under conte. Thats the equivalent to conceding 8 more vs scoring 4 more, after 35 games.
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 12:21:05 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1414 on: May 7, 2024, 01:00:51 pm »
They still won the league in October
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,194
  • Bam!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1415 on: May 7, 2024, 01:06:37 pm »
If you take a league table since the start of November, they are 10th, below Chelsea, West Ham, Bournemouth and level with Everton.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1416 on: May 9, 2024, 07:49:27 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  7, 2024, 11:03:21 am
They deffo sang You lost the league at Goodison Park, while their biggest rivals are potentially about to win it instead, the absolute weirdos!

All of this noise completely ignores the fact that we lost back to back home games before that. Admittedly the Atalanta game doesn't impact the league directly, but thr manner of the performance made me think no way could we win all the remaining games.

If we'd have beaten Everton we'd be on 81 points. Played a game more than city and a point behind them.

Please tell me how we lost it at Goodison.

Oh and Arsenal aren't winning this league.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1417 on: May 11, 2024, 09:07:47 pm »
Did they really do their lap of honour after their game today, despite having another home game? ;D
Logged
AHA!

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1418 on: May 11, 2024, 09:26:09 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 11, 2024, 09:07:47 pm
Did they really do their lap of honour after their game today, despite having another home game? ;D

I think it was done with fans in mind, which is fair enough! Last home game mid-week at 8pm so wont finish till close to 10.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1419 on: May 11, 2024, 09:26:48 pm »
Suprised it took them this long to be honest

What a season
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,471
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 am »
Expressions begging Spurs to throw the match vs City.

You're crazy. Villa play Liverpool and then a resurgent Palace away with Olise and Eze in fine form. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that they lose both games.

I wouldn't ever want to see my team lose. 100% if I were in the crowd when we were playing Kenny's Blackburn with Manu potentially about to win the league I would still want Liverpool to win. If I were a Spurs fan no way would I want us to roll over for City. If City wants the league they have to earn it.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 07:41:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:20:35 am
Expressions begging Spurs to throw the match vs City.

You're crazy. Villa play Liverpool and then a resurgent Palace away with Olise and Eze in fine form. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that they lose both games.

I wouldn't ever want to see my team lose. 100% if I were in the crowd when we were playing Kenny's Blackburn with Manu potentially about to win the league I would still want Liverpool to win. If I were a Spurs fan no way would I want us to roll over for City. If City wants the league they have to earn it.
Earn it?
I think that ship sailed a long time ago.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 08:29:43 am »
Im going to look beyond them doing a lap of honour before their last game, they did one against Liverpool after 8 games.

COYS . North London is Ours! Spurs are on their way to Wembley !  Tottenham are massive everywhere we go !
Oh when the spursssssss..*id Armaay !!


Its who we are mate
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 03:40:18 am »
Spurs are in the situation of needing us to beat Villa and them Man City to give them a chance of qualifying for the CL. Which would also open the opportunity for their bitter rivals to win the league for the first time in 20 years.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,471
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 05:46:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:40:18 am
Spurs are in the situation of needing us to beat Villa and them Man City to give them a chance of qualifying for the CL. Which would also open the opportunity for their bitter rivals to win the league for the first time in 20 years.

Your team should come before any rivalry.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 05:49:32 am »
To dare is to do , mate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 