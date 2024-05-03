Klopp's first incomplete season, we didn't do great in the league it's true. Bu there was massive mitigation in him not getting to spend any money (Caulker on loan in January!) and the fact that we reached two cup finals, having some amazing European nights on the way.



Don't know where you're getting that figure for his second (first full) season - we finished on 76 points and qualified for the Champions League. We were also in a title race until January, when injuries and AFCON derailed the season.



Klopp's first full season actually shows how adaptable and pragmatic he could be - we dogged loads of games and ground out results once we'd lost Mane and had other players missing. Ange hasn't shown any adaptability whatsoever.



Yeh, got my dates confused. Thanks for correcting me.Ok, but I'm not saying Ange is Klopp, all I'm saying is that if we take a benchmark of some of the greatest managers ever seen and how they performed in their first season, there is reason to argue that what Postecoglou has done isn't half bad.No doubt Postecoglou has some major issues and blind spots, I'm onboard with that. But given the dysfunction at their club and the fact they finished 8th last season; 5th seems like a pass mark to me. The fact that the media or deluded Spurs fans had them winning the title doesn't really seem relevant. I do think a more pragmatic manager at certain moments could perhaps have got them 4th, but you can't really play that game, because perhaps it takes away from other results they achieved. That's why I think it's best not to micro analyse a season, but assess a teams final finishing position in the table. Which is somewhat similar to our own plight, where we feel like we were close to the title and now we are left disappointed, but in reality it was a good season all things considered.