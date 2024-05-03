Quite remarkable how theyve dropped off:
26 points from the first 10 games (2.6 pts per game)
34 points from the next 25 games (1.36 pts per game) equivalent to 51.68 pts across a 38 game season.
60 points from the 35 games so far, (1.71 pts per game)
For context they achieved 60pts last season (1.57 per game), but crashed after Conte left. Under Conte they achieved 49 from 28 (1.75 pts per game), whilst juggling European Competition and going a round further in each cup.
Not having Kane may be a factor but even if the football is more entertaining, I think the reality is theyve gone backwards this season. Maybe thats to be expected under a new manager, but with their lack of games, toxicity last year and managerial changes, youd have expected improvement, I think.
Their goal records havent improved either. 1.97 goals per game this season, 1.85 per game under conte last season. 1.65 goals per game against this season, 1.42 against last season under conte. Thats the equivalent to conceding 8 more vs scoring 4 more, after 35 games.