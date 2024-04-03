Postecoglu will be on a short leash next season, hes not very good is he mate.



I don't think any manager/player should be measured on their 1st season, particularly given Spurs have gone from a putrid defensive style of play to possibly the most offensive, borderline suicidally aggressive tactics in the league.If we look back to Klopp's first season or Pep's first season, the conclusions you would have drawn from those would not have necessarily led you to where we are today. They both had their problems implementing their systems of play, but perhaps Klopp's and our own experience is somewhat closer to what Spurs are experiencing than say Man City, who had a great squad of players and money to burn.In squad terms alone it will take time for players that don't suit his style of player to be shifted out of the squad and adequately replaced. It's why in large part we've chosen to go with Slot, a manager who is as close to Klopp in playing style as possible.Looking at Klopp's first 2 seasons - the first partially Rodgers - the final tallies were 62 pts and 60 pts, respectively.Spurs currently have 60 pts with 4 games left to play, so in that regard a somewhat respectable achievement. Of course, I'm sure we can all come up with good reasons why Klopp's early days were a bit of struggle, but no doubt Spurs fans can do the same with their own team.I'm not suggesting for 1 second that Postecoglou will go on to become either Klopp or Pep, no. What I'm saying is even the very best managers we've ever seen in the Premier League had some hiccups early on.I agree on your intimation that Levy's history of impatience with managers could mean he's out the door regardless.