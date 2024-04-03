« previous next »
Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1360 on: April 3, 2024, 01:51:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  3, 2024, 01:45:07 pm
21% rise in operating expenses with Spurs acknowledging areas for cost increases include stadium-related expenses such as utilities and consumables.  They also note - and this is key for Everton - even with an expected increase in third-party events those activities do not compensate for a lack of European football

BMC was/is more a project of vanity than sanity. Look at how long Arsenal had to cut spending after their stadium was built, and they regularly sell-out - for Women's games now too - plus they have decent demand for corporate hospitality being a London club, and they have won a few FA cups while paying off the stadium. Everton have been fighting off relegation, spending like idiots, and I doubt they'll be able to increase ticket prices AND attract more fans.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1361 on: April 3, 2024, 02:05:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April  3, 2024, 01:51:27 pm
Look at how long Arsenal had to cut spending after their stadium was built, and they regularly sell-out - for Women's games now too - plus they have decent demand for corporate hospitality being a London club, and they have won a few FA cups while paying off the stadium. Everton have been fighting off relegation, spending like idiots, and I doubt they'll be able to increase ticket prices AND attract more fans.

Wenger was able to keep them in competition for Top 4 year after year despite having to sell his best players to keep things afloat because of the cost of the Emirates. Look at all the players they end up selling to the likes of Barcelona (Henry, Fabregas, Song, Hleb), Chelsea (Cole), Man Utd (Van Persie), or Man City (Toure, Adebayor, Clichy, Nasri) in the first six years the Emirates was open. Granted Wenger had an academic background in economics so he felt more obliged than most managers to ensure the club was not being further indebted by making sacrifices to the playing squad and he got killed for it in parts of the press. Everton by contrast, who are owned by an accountant, won't even sell players to avoid the prospect of points deductions. And that's before we even get into the issue of the stadium. Spurs are acknowledging that regular NFL games and record breaking Beyonce concerts are not enough to offset the lack of European revenue. Everton aren't getting those opportunities.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1362 on: April 3, 2024, 02:34:39 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April  3, 2024, 12:28:20 pm
Accounts came out - just the £86m loss, overspending desperately to stay relevant.

Are LFC the only club that spends money we actually have?

Brighton too!

We're very well placed if the PL continue to actually come down on those spending above their (legitimate) means.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1363 on: April 3, 2024, 02:43:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  3, 2024, 01:45:07 pm
21% rise in operating expenses with Spurs acknowledging areas for cost increases include stadium-related expenses such as utilities and consumables.  They also note - and this is key for Everton - even with an expected increase in third-party events those activities do not compensate for a lack of European football

also, Spurs do get and will get a lot of money from the concessions from the NFL games I think? Not like Everton will be getting the sort of money Spurs likely get. 
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1364 on: April 3, 2024, 03:16:45 pm
I think, if you actually look at the accounts, the main reason for their financial losses is the lost cheese revenue. Failing to invest in the cheese room is what's killing Spurs.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1365 on: April 3, 2024, 04:15:32 pm
Spurs lifting the title earlier this season feels such a long time ago now.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1366 on: April 3, 2024, 04:21:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  3, 2024, 02:34:39 pm
Brighton too!

We're very well placed if the PL continue to actually come down on those spending above their (legitimate) means.
Definitely. They've just posted a record profit for an English club of over £122m, and that doesn't even include the sale of Caicedo to that little club in West London.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/brighton-record-profit-transfers-sales-32497572.amp
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1367 on: April 3, 2024, 05:07:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  3, 2024, 04:15:32 pm
Spurs lifting the title earlier this season feels such a long time ago now.

Form for the first 10 games was a 99 point season, form since then would be 59 point season  :o
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1368 on: April 3, 2024, 05:18:04 pm
All told - they are probably very happy with their season especially if the 5th CL spot opens up.

Postecoglu is a good manager it seems - and if they have CL money - they will probably be able to add depth to the squad.

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1369 on: April 5, 2024, 03:24:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  3, 2024, 01:45:07 pm
21% rise in operating expenses with Spurs acknowledging areas for cost increases include stadium-related expenses such as utilities and consumables.  They also note - and this is key for Everton - even with an expected increase in third-party events those activities do not compensate for a lack of European football

21% increase!!!!  I guess a lot of it is inflation.  Services costs are still highly inflationary, concessions , stewarding etc.  Price of cheese has rocketed too.

--edit-- Will BMD copy them with a cheese room?  Cheddar, Edam , Stilton and other Boo cheeses?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1370 on: April 5, 2024, 04:23:52 pm
Did Spurs build the cheese room in the end? I didnt think they had.

Everton would probably announce a cheese room, and not build it. Then in a few years when they release yet about set of terrible accounts, claim mitigating circumstances as the cheese room would had had them break even.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1371 on: April 5, 2024, 04:25:11 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April  5, 2024, 04:23:52 pm
Did Spurs build the cheese room in the end? I didnt think they had.

Everton would probably announce a cheese room, and not build it. Then in a few years when they release yet about set of terrible accounts, claim mitigating circumstances as the cheese room would had had them break even.

Harry Kane put a block on it because they refused to serve him Dairylea Dunkers in there.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1372 on: April 5, 2024, 04:50:37 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April  5, 2024, 04:23:52 pm
Did Spurs build the cheese room in the end?

Had to give it a swiss...
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1373 on: April 5, 2024, 05:21:23 pm
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1374 on: April 5, 2024, 06:12:22 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April  5, 2024, 05:21:23 pm
Very Gouda!

Pfft, thought it was full of holes...
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1375 on: April 5, 2024, 06:20:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2024, 03:24:03 pm
21% increase!!!!  I guess a lot of it is inflation.  Services costs are still highly inflationary, concessions , stewarding etc.  Price of cheese has rocketed too.

--edit-- Will BMD copy them with a cheese room?  Cheddar, Edam , Stilton and other Boo cheeses?

"This cheese has got redshite on it"
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1376 on: April 5, 2024, 06:37:34 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on April  5, 2024, 04:50:37 pm
Had to give it a swiss...

It's like making love to a beautiful woman.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1377 on: April 5, 2024, 07:09:17 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  5, 2024, 06:37:34 pm
It's like making love to a beautiful woman.

Committing insider trading is like making love to a beautiful woman. I hope that was Joe Lewis's defence.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1378 on: April 5, 2024, 07:30:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  5, 2024, 07:09:17 pm
Committing insider trading is like making love to a beautiful woman. I hope that was Joe Lewis's defence.

Fining a billionaire £5m, that'll teach him.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1379 on: April 13, 2024, 05:36:46 pm
What's going on, mate?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1380 on: April 13, 2024, 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 13, 2024, 05:36:46 pm
What's going on, mate?

Its who we are mate
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1381 on: April 29, 2024, 02:02:46 pm
The manager said he wishes everyone in the team had what Romero has in him.

Some daft fucker on twitter simmed a season on football manager where he gave everyone in the spurs team the same mental attributes as Cristian Romero. There was red cards galore and they finished 8th. :D
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
Spurs are shite.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
Postecoglu will be on a short leash next season,  hes not very good is he mate.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
Spurs are shite.

Pretty much.

Up to now there's still been a complete lack of media scrutiny of Postecoglou and I continue to hear various clubs' fans on podcasts talking about how they're moving in the right direction. They've lost three in a row, have actually not gotten a lot of points since early in the season, and look almost certain to finish 5th now.

And that's after spending quite a bit (also in January), never having a terrible run of injuries and having no European or domestic cup distraction. Maybe they look good on their day, but I'd say it's been a pretty shit season overall.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor

Ange losing home and away to neighbours is a subtle touch
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Pretty much.

Up to now there's still been a complete lack of media scrutiny of Postecoglou and I continue to hear various clubs' fans on podcasts talking about how they're moving in the right direction. They've lost three in a row, have actually not gotten a lot of points since early in the season, and look almost certain to finish 5th now.

And that's after spending quite a bit (also in January), never having a terrible run of injuries and having no European or domestic cup distraction. Maybe they look good on their day, but I'd say it's been a pretty shit season overall.

obviously losing Kane will be the big excuse that can be used, but even with that, yes, been a poor season.  They went out of the league cup at the first possible stage, which was really shite, then no Europe to worry about, should have given them an advantage.

Because they had a decent start in the league and because Postecoglu said mate a lot and seemed a character, and told the media that refs make mistakes mate, got to get on with it blah blah blah, helped the cause too it seems!
Hes not been the same guy since things started to go wrong, no surprise there.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Pretty much.

Up to now there's still been a complete lack of media scrutiny of Postecoglou and I continue to hear various clubs' fans on podcasts talking about how they're moving in the right direction. They've lost three in a row, have actually not gotten a lot of points since early in the season, and look almost certain to finish 5th now.

And that's after spending quite a bit (also in January), never having a terrible run of injuries and having no European or domestic cup distraction. Maybe they look good on their day, but I'd say it's been a pretty shit season overall.
26 points from the first 10 games.
34 points from the next 24 games.  Across a season that's West Ham or Bournemouth level.

They had some injury problems but they've been largely at full strength recently.  It's possible that Postecoglu's tactics have been found out and most teams in the Premier League now are very good at counter attacking.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:10 pm
obviously losing Kane will be the big excuse that can be used, but even with that, yes, been a poor season.  They went out of the league cup at the first possible stage, which was really shite, then no Europe to worry about, should have given them an advantage.

Because they had a decent start in the league and because Postecoglu said mate a lot and seemed a character, and told the media that refs make mistakes mate, got to get on with it blah blah blah, helped the cause too it seems!
Hes not been the same guy since things started to go wrong, no surprise there.

To be fair, despite the ridiculous overhyping early on, I do think he's mostly alright, but he's shown lately that he can whinge with the best of them.

Remember they'd have had 2-3 points less as well if it wasn't for the worst refereed game in history.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
26 points from the first 10 games.
34 points from the next 24 games.  Across a season that's West Ham or Bournemouth level.

They had some injury problems but they've been largely at full strength recently.  It's possible that Postecoglu's tactics have been found out and most teams in the Premier League now are very good at counter attacking.

They lost Maddison and Van Der Ven for a couple of months each, had another couple of players suspended (because they were dirty, not unlucky) and called it a crisis. The media were only too happy to propagate that particular slice of bullshit. It was absolutely laughable and infuriating then and still is now.

I don't mean to jump on your post too much, as I don't think you're complimenting them either, but I just get annoyed at the suggestion these have in any way had it bad. Compared to us or Newcastle or Man United, or even Villa, they've had absolutely nothing to complain about with injuries. Still been rubbish.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
They lost Maddison and Van Der Ven for a couple of months each, had another couple of players suspended (because they were dirty, not unlucky) and called it a crisis. The media were only too happy to propagate that particular slice of bullshit. It was absolutely laughable and infuriating then and still is now.

I don't mean to jump on your post too much, as I don't think you're complimenting them either, but I just get annoyed at the suggestion these have in any way had it bad. Compared to us or Newcastle or Man United, or even Villa, they've had absolutely nothing to complain about with injuries. Still been rubbish.
Virtually every team has to deal with injuries at some point anyway.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hang on, so they didn't win the league after all then?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hang on, so they didn't win the league after all then?

And, apparently Madders wasnt the signing of the season after all. Who could have foreseen such a thing?!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:44:14 am
Every time he says mate something inside me dies
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1394 on: Today at 12:46:29 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
And, apparently Madders wasnt the signing of the season after all. Who could have foreseen such a thing?!

Still the main man at roast dinners though, I bet.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1395 on: Today at 01:49:33 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
26 points from the first 10 games.
34 points from the next 24 games.  Across a season that's West Ham or Bournemouth level.

They had some injury problems but they've been largely at full strength recently.  It's possible that Postecoglu's tactics have been found out and most teams in the Premier League now are very good at counter attacking.

No europe and out of the cups very early. they had full week rests between games and yet shown nothing after honeymoon period
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1396 on: Today at 02:02:52 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 01:49:33 am
No europe and out of the cups very early. they had full week rests between games and yet shown nothing after honeymoon period

Still finished above Liverpool and Arsenal. As the rat said.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
Reply #1397 on: Today at 02:56:51 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
Postecoglu will be on a short leash next season,  hes not very good is he mate.

I don't think any manager/player should be measured on their 1st season, particularly given Spurs have gone from a putrid defensive style of play to possibly the most offensive, borderline suicidally aggressive tactics in the league.

If we look back to Klopp's first season or Pep's first season, the conclusions you would have drawn from those would not have necessarily led you to where we are today.  They both had their problems implementing their systems of play, but perhaps Klopp's and our own experience is somewhat closer to what Spurs are experiencing than say Man City, who had a great squad of players and money to burn.

In squad terms alone it will take time for players that don't suit his style of player to be shifted out of the squad and adequately replaced.  It's why in large part we've chosen to go with Slot, a manager who is as close to Klopp in playing style as possible. 

Looking at Klopp's first 2 seasons - the first partially Rodgers - the final tallies were 62 pts and 60 pts, respectively.   

Spurs currently have 60 pts with 4 games left to play, so in that regard a somewhat respectable achievement.  Of course, I'm sure we can all come up with good reasons why Klopp's early days were a bit of struggle, but no doubt Spurs fans can do the same with their own team.

I'm not suggesting for 1 second that Postecoglou will go on to become either Klopp or Pep, no.  What I'm saying is even the very best managers we've ever seen in the Premier League had some hiccups early on.

I agree on your intimation that Levy's history of impatience with managers could mean he's out the door regardless. 
