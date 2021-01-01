Look at how long Arsenal had to cut spending after their stadium was built, and they regularly sell-out - for Women's games now too - plus they have decent demand for corporate hospitality being a London club, and they have won a few FA cups while paying off the stadium. Everton have been fighting off relegation, spending like idiots, and I doubt they'll be able to increase ticket prices AND attract more fans.



Wenger was able to keep them in competition for Top 4 year after year despite having to sell his best players to keep things afloat because of the cost of the Emirates. Look at all the players they end up selling to the likes of Barcelona (Henry, Fabregas, Song, Hleb), Chelsea (Cole), Man Utd (Van Persie), or Man City (Toure, Adebayor, Clichy, Nasri) in the first six years the Emirates was open. Granted Wenger had an academic background in economics so he felt more obliged than most managers to ensure the club was not being further indebted by making sacrifices to the playing squad and he got killed for it in parts of the press. Everton by contrast, who are owned by an accountant, won't even sell players to avoid the prospect of points deductions. And that's before we even get into the issue of the stadium. Spurs are acknowledging that regular NFL games and record breaking Beyonce concerts are not enough to offset the lack of European revenue. Everton aren't getting those opportunities.