« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 82157 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,486
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:45:07 pm
21% rise in operating expenses with Spurs acknowledging areas for cost increases include stadium-related expenses such as utilities and consumables.  They also note - and this is key for Everton - even with an expected increase in third-party events those activities do not compensate for a lack of European football

BMC was/is more a project of vanity than sanity. Look at how long Arsenal had to cut spending after their stadium was built, and they regularly sell-out - for Women's games now too - plus they have decent demand for corporate hospitality being a London club, and they have won a few FA cups while paying off the stadium. Everton have been fighting off relegation, spending like idiots, and I doubt they'll be able to increase ticket prices AND attract more fans.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,000
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 02:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:51:27 pm
Look at how long Arsenal had to cut spending after their stadium was built, and they regularly sell-out - for Women's games now too - plus they have decent demand for corporate hospitality being a London club, and they have won a few FA cups while paying off the stadium. Everton have been fighting off relegation, spending like idiots, and I doubt they'll be able to increase ticket prices AND attract more fans.

Wenger was able to keep them in competition for Top 4 year after year despite having to sell his best players to keep things afloat because of the cost of the Emirates. Look at all the players they end up selling to the likes of Barcelona (Henry, Fabregas, Song, Hleb), Chelsea (Cole), Man Utd (Van Persie), or Man City (Toure, Adebayor, Clichy, Nasri) in the first six years the Emirates was open. Granted Wenger had an academic background in economics so he felt more obliged than most managers to ensure the club was not being further indebted by making sacrifices to the playing squad and he got killed for it in parts of the press. Everton by contrast, who are owned by an accountant, won't even sell players to avoid the prospect of points deductions. And that's before we even get into the issue of the stadium. Spurs are acknowledging that regular NFL games and record breaking Beyonce concerts are not enough to offset the lack of European revenue. Everton aren't getting those opportunities.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:28:20 pm
Accounts came out - just the £86m loss, overspending desperately to stay relevant.

Are LFC the only club that spends money we actually have?

Brighton too!

We're very well placed if the PL continue to actually come down on those spending above their (legitimate) means.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,261
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:45:07 pm
21% rise in operating expenses with Spurs acknowledging areas for cost increases include stadium-related expenses such as utilities and consumables.  They also note - and this is key for Everton - even with an expected increase in third-party events those activities do not compensate for a lack of European football

also, Spurs do get and will get a lot of money from the concessions from the NFL games I think? Not like Everton will be getting the sort of money Spurs likely get. 
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
I think, if you actually look at the accounts, the main reason for their financial losses is the lost cheese revenue. Failing to invest in the cheese room is what's killing Spurs.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,032
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm »
Spurs lifting the title earlier this season feels such a long time ago now.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,032
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:34:39 pm
Brighton too!

We're very well placed if the PL continue to actually come down on those spending above their (legitimate) means.
Definitely. They've just posted a record profit for an English club of over £122m, and that doesn't even include the sale of Caicedo to that little club in West London.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/brighton-record-profit-transfers-sales-32497572.amp
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online MoSzizlak

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • Yum Yum!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 05:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:15:32 pm
Spurs lifting the title earlier this season feels such a long time ago now.

Form for the first 10 games was a 99 point season, form since then would be 59 point season  :o
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,548
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
All told - they are probably very happy with their season especially if the 5th CL spot opens up.

Postecoglu is a good manager it seems - and if they have CL money - they will probably be able to add depth to the squad.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 